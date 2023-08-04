Sheffield Wednesday vs Southampton LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship
Photo: Disclosure/Southampton

3:00 AMan hour ago

2:55 AMan hour ago

Speak up, Xisco!

“This is where we did a lot of our work, but we know where the season is; important in Hillsborough.''

“Saturday is the day of the week. a friendly – This is another warm up for us, so another important step.''

“What I’m really looking forward to are the big crowds and full voices at our home in season.''

“Whenever we play away from home, we can thank the fans because we feel them in the stadiums and for me that is important. very important.''

“They are so supportive of us and I can’t wait another moment to experience that in our home this season.”

2:50 AMan hour ago

Likely Sheffield Wednesday!

Dawson; Dominic Iorfa, Pamewo, Michael Ihiekwe; Delgado, Barry, George Byers; Will Vaulks,  Windass; Paterson and Michael Smith.
2:45 AM2 hours ago

How does Sheffield Wednesday arrive?

 Sheffield Wednesday returns to play in the Championship and, unlike Southampton, the team gained access to the third division. In the six pre-season friendlies, there were three defeats, two draws and one victory.
2:40 AM2 hours ago

Speak up, Russell Martin!

"I'm excited about this," he began. “Five weeks of hard work and it’s over.   works –   that. The curtains open, the lights are on, and now it's time. It's the guys turn to pass the white line and put into practice everything we work for. So it's going to be a really interesting challenge for us, a really exciting challenge for us, we're going to learn a lot about the team and the players and I really hope we can start really well and win, that's it. It’s as simple as that, and I think the players are ready, or as ready as we can be at this stage, and now I’m really excited to see the team play.''

“We would have loved another week or two and one or two more games to implement, but it was not possible with the Premier League ending at the end of last season and some of the international players we had and all If you don't know these things, then it's okay.   this.''

“ apologies, I feel like we've done the best we could with the time we've been given and the players have been incredible in their application and intensity with which they've worked and their level of understanding and the questions they've asked. what they've done, and their conviction and belief in what we're trying to do as well, so I want them to enjoy what they're doing and I want them to feel things, feel excited, I I want them to feel proud of what they're doing and feel connected to the fans and the community. How are we going to do things and tomorrow? à   It's an amazing way to do that by starting out and trying to do everything they've worked for, to have the guts to implement what they've worked for and be the team we want to be and if they do that, it's going to be great. a brilliant first step on this season's journey.

“I expect them to be very aggressive and very competitive. I don't think they have any other choice at home in the first game, so I don't expect them to just sit back and let us dominate the game, I just want to play.   the case. They will try to do it themselves, so it will be easy. a really interesting game.''

“They have a new coach, they have the momentum from last season, they have kept much of the squad together, so they are in good spirit with what they have achieved last season and unity, so we have to overcome all that being the team we want.   simple as that.''

“The amount of fans we have travelling, they deserve it and we owe it to them, so that means before we do anything we have to be ready to fight, be ready to run for each other and be willing to catch the ball, accept the ball. and play the way we want to play.”

“It’s going to be an amazing atmosphere. The fact that so many people are traveling when it’ Friday & night, live on Sky with the trains in the state they are in the country at the moment, I think that's it. It's a test for the fans here after what they went through last season, I think it's amazing, I really do.''

“We have to go there. and give them a performance to be proud of. I think we already have. As we sold out Plymouth, season ticket sales are a record for season ticket sales, so it's a must. It's amazing, all of it. It adds to our excitement and raises the level of desire we have to give them, the fans, a team to be proud of.''< /p>

“I hope they walk away on Friday night feeling proud of their team and what they gave them, and that’s what it is.   It's our job while we're here to look after the club like we've been supporting it since we were very young and we'll give it all we've got and hopefully it'll be enough for all of us to really enjoy a special time together in the end, this one.   the point, right?''

2:35 AM2 hours ago

Southampton likely!

Gavin Bazunu; Livramento, Jack Stephens, Shea Charles and Ryan Manning; Carlos Alcaraz, Smallbone and James Prowse; Nathan Tella, Armstrong and Edozie.
2:30 AM2 hours ago

How does Southampton arrive?

 Southampton are back in the Championship after being relegated from the Premier League last season. The team enters as one of the favorites for access. In the pre-season friendlies, there were three defeats, one victory and one draw.
2:25 AM2 hours ago

CHAMPIONSHIP

The EFL Championship is It is England's second-largest domestic league after the Premier League. The tournament was revamped in the 2004-05 season, when the Football League decided to introduce the league into the federation that organizes the national leagues.

The second division has changed its name three times: Football League Second Division: 1892–1992, Football League First Division: 1992–2004 and Football League Championship: 2004–2016.

The second division of England began in the 1892-93 season, when Birmingham was champion and Sheffield United was runner-up. Liverpool, 19-time champions of the first division, were the second winners in the history of the league.

Manchester City and Leicester City are the biggest champions of the tournament. City, champions of the Champions League, won the competition for the first time in the last century, in 1898-99. Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland and Norwich have won it five times.

Birmingham, Wolverhampton, Middlesbrough, Newcastle, Liverpool, Leeds United, Burnley and Derby County have won Division Two four times.  huge. Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea, other members of the Big Six, were also champions.

The current tournament has 24 teams. Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday rose from Division Three, while Leicester, Southampton and Leeds dropped from Division One. Premier League, while four dispute the last place on an elimination basis with the 'final' at Wembley. Three teams drop to the lower division at the end of the 46 rounds. 

At 121º edition of the second division of English football, the 32º under the current format starts on the 4th of August and runs until the 4th of May 2024.

2:20 AM2 hours ago

The game will be played at Hillsborough

The Sheffield Wednesday vs Southampton game will be played at Hillsborough, with a capacity of 34.835 people.
2:15 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the Championship: Sheffield Wednesday vs Southampton live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
