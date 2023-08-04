Chicago Fire vs Club America preview: How to watch, predicted lineups, and kickoff time in 2023 Leagues Cup Round of 32

The Chicago Fire host Club America at SeatGeek Stadium in the Round of 32 of the 2023 Leagues Cup.

Chicago began group stage play with a 3-2 victory over Minnesota United as Armand Souquet and Kei Kamara scored late on and that was followed by a 1-1 draw against Puebla with the Mexican side winning in a penalty shootout, but they had already qualified for this stage.

Opening the tournament with a 4-0 victory over St. Louis City SC, the Aguilas looked to be one of the favorites to lift the trophy especially with Julian Quinones and Kevin Alvarez getting on the scoresheet but a 4-1 defeat to Columbus marked their worst-ever loss to an MLS side.

The winner of this match will advance to the Round of 16 where they will face either FC Cincinnati or Nashville SC, who will kick off at the same time.

Team news

Chicago Fire

Chris Mueller remains out with an upper right leg injury while Victor Bezerra (lower right leg), Wyatt Omsberg (lower left leg) and Kei Kamara (undisclosed injury) join him on the sidelines.

Club America

Center-forward Jonathan Rodriguez is recovering from knee surgery and is the club's only absentee.

Predicted lineups

Chicago Fire: Brady; Aceves, Pineda, Terán, Souquet; Doumbia, Giménez; Shaqiri, Haile-Selassie, Herbers; Koutsias

Club America: Malagón; Reyes Chávez, Araujo, Reyes, Álvarez; Fidalgo, Sánchez; Zendejas, Suárez, Quiñones

Ones to watch

Xherdan Shaqiri (Chicago Fire)

His impact in Chicago has been immeasurable and with his skill and ability to win balls in open spaces, the 31-year-old has been the heart of the Fire since joining last February.

Photo: Robin Alam/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

Having scored in each of Chicago's group-stage matches, Shaqiri will undoubtedly be the key man for the Club America defense to contain.

Julian Quinones (Club America)

A highly anticipated signing from rivals Atlas FC, Quinones has four Liga MX titles to his credit, three Champion of Champions titles, and one CONCACAF Champions title.

Photo: Jason Mowry/Iconsportswire via Getty Images

While his physical strength is his greatest trait, the ability to show his intelligence as well as provide plenty of power in attack makes him one of the most dangerous strikers in the tournament.

Previous meetings

This is the first-ever matchup between Chicago and Club América in any official competition but the two sides have met three previous times, all in friendlies.

The match will be televised live in the United States and Mexico on Apple TV +.

Kickoff is set for 8pm Eastern time.