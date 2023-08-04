2023 Leagues Cup Round of 32: FC Cincinnati vs Nashville SC preview: How to watch, team news. predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

FC Cincinnati host Nashville SC at TQL Stadium in another all-MLS Round of 32 tie in the 2023 Leagues Cup.

The Orange and Blue trailed Sporting Kansas City 2-0 inside 13 minutes in their opening group stage game before rallying to win in a penalty shootout after the teams played to a 3-3 draw. That was followed by a convincing 3-1 victory over Chivas to top Central 3.

Goals from Hany Mukhtar and Jacob Shaffelburg saw Nashville defeat the Colorado Rapids 2-1 to open group play before succumbing to Toluca FC 4-3 while down to ten men but they managed to finish second in Central 4.

The winner of this match will face the winner of the match between the Chicago Fire and Club America in the Round of 16 as well as host that tie next week.

Team news

FC Cincinnati

Dominique Badji and Gerardo Valenzuela are out with quad injuries while Sergio Santos (hamstring) and Stiven Jimenez (lower leg) are also sidelined.

The Orange and Blue have added forward Ben Stitz to the roster on a short-term agreement with FC Cincinnati II.

Nashville SC

Nick DePuy is the only confirmed absentee for the Boys in Gold as the defender is suffering from an achilles injury and Teal Bunbury is suspended after being shown a red card against Toluca.

Randall Leal (ankle) and Jack Maher (lower body) are listed as questionable.

New signing Sam Surridge, acquired from Premier League side Nottingham Forest, has been training with the club but manager Gary Smith confirmed he will not play tonight.

Predicted lineups

FC Cincinnati: Kann; Murphy, Miazga, Hagglund; Barreal, Angulo, Nwobodo, Gaddis; Acosta, Vazquez, Boupendza

Nashville SC: Panicco; Moore, Bauer, Zimmerman, Lovitz; Muyl, Godoy, Anunga; Mukhtar, Picault, Shaffelburg

Ones to watch

Luciano Acosta (FC Cincinnati)

With 25 goal contributions in 28 appearances across all competitions, Acosta is at the head of the list for MLS MVP. The former Atlas man has 29 goals and 37 assists since joining the Orange and Blue.

Photo: Jeff Dean/Getty Images

Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC)

The reigning MLS MVP has only one goal in the competition so far and defenses have done a good job keeping him bottled up for the most part.

Photo: Matthew Maxey/Iconsportswire via Getty Images

Previous meetings

This is the third time Cincinnati and Nashville have met this season with the Orange and Blue getting the better of the Boys In Gold on both occasions.

In the second of those matchups, Cincinnati defeated Nashville 3-1 with the Boys In Gold reduced to nine men late on.

In the 31st minute, Orange and Blue goalkeeper Roman Celentano mishandled a Randall Leal cross from the left wing with the ball falling to Walker Zimmerman, who fired home into an open net.

Three minutes from halftime, Cincinnati were level. Nashville midfielder Alex Muyl was called for a handball and Luciano Acosta converted from the penalty spot, beating Joe Willis into the left corner.

In a three-minute span, Taylor Washington and Fafa Picault were sent off after both picked up their second yellow cards and Santiago Arias took advantage, lifting a shot over Willis to make it 2-1.

The Orange and Blue added a third in the ninth minute of stoppage time as Aaron Boupendza, making his debut for the club, converted a pass from Brandon Vazquez.

The match will be televised in the United States and Mexico on Apple TV +.

Kickoff is set for 8pm Eastern time.