Columbus Crew vs Minnesota United LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Leagues Cup

Tune in here Columbus Crew vs Minnesota United Live Score in Leagues Cup 2023
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Columbus Crew vs Minnesota United match for the Leagues Cup on VAVEL US.
What time is Columbus Crew vs Minnesota United match for Leagues Cup?
This is the start time of the game Columbus Crew vs Minnesota United of August 4th in several countries:
Argentina: 9:00 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Bolivia: 8:00 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Brazil: 9:00 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Chile: 7:00 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Costa Rica: 6:00 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Colombia: 7:00 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Ecuador: 7:00 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
United States (ET): 8:00 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Spain: 2:00 AM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Mexico: 6:00 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Paraguay: 8:00 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Peru: 7:00 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Uruguay: 9:00 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Key player Minnesota United
Despite the last loss to Chicago Fire, striker Bongokuhle Hlongwane shone brightly, scoring a pair of goals and will be looking to keep the scoring streak going to help his team get the win.
Key player Columbus Crew
Cucho Hernandez had an outstanding performance in the previous game where he collaborated with a brace for the comeback and has been the team's goal scorer for some months, so it will be key to supply him with balls.
Last lineup Minnesota United
97 Dayne St. Clair, 4 Miguel Tapias, 12 Bakaye Dibassy, 3 Zarek Valentin, 27 D.J. Taylor, 10 Emanuel Reynoso, 20 Wil Trapp, 33 Kervin Arriaga, 22 Teemu Pukki, 31 Hassani Dotson, 21 Bongokuhle Hlongwane.
Last lineup Columbus Crew
28 Patrick Schulte, 25 Sean Zawadzki, 18 Malte Amundsen, 31 Steven Moreira, 8 Aidan Morris, 6 Darlington Nagbe, 20 Alexandru Matan, 14 Yaw Yeboah, 23 Mohamed Farsi, 9 Cucho Hernandez, 17 Christian Ramirez.
Minnesota United: keeping order
Minnesota United managed to advance as second in the group, all this after beating Puebla, but losing to Chicago Fire in a rain of goals 3-2, where they were a little disconnected in the defensive sector and this same situation should not happen, considering that there will be an opponent of a much higher hierarchy.
Columbus Crew: labeled as favorites
Columbus Crew advanced as sector leader by beating Saint Louis City, but above all by beating and scoring against América, so with those two victories they not only advanced as first, but they have the label of favorites and are called to be able to transcend on the side of MLS teams and, therefore, in this game, they will have the home field.
The Kick-off
The Columbus Crew vs Minnesota United match will be played at the Lower.com Field, in Columbus, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 8:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Leagues Cup: Columbus Crew vs Minnesota United!
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.