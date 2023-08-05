Columbus Crew vs Minnesota United LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Leagues Cup
Image: MLS

8:00 AM10 minutes ago

7:55 AM15 minutes ago

What time is Columbus Crew vs Minnesota United match for Leagues Cup?

This is the start time of the game Columbus Crew vs Minnesota United of August 4th in several countries:

Argentina: 9:00 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV

Bolivia: 8:00 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV

Brazil: 9:00 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV

Chile: 7:00 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV

Costa Rica: 6:00 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV

Colombia: 7:00 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV

Ecuador: 7:00 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV

United States (ET): 8:00 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV

Spain: 2:00 AM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV

Mexico: 6:00 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV

Paraguay: 8:00 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV

Peru: 7:00 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV

Uruguay: 9:00 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV

7:50 AM20 minutes ago

Key player Minnesota United

Despite the last loss to Chicago Fire, striker Bongokuhle Hlongwane shone brightly, scoring a pair of goals and will be looking to keep the scoring streak going to help his team get the win.
7:45 AM25 minutes ago

Key player Columbus Crew

Cucho Hernandez had an outstanding performance in the previous game where he collaborated with a brace for the comeback and has been the team's goal scorer for some months, so it will be key to supply him with balls.
Foto: YouTube
Image: YouTube
7:40 AM30 minutes ago

Last lineup Minnesota United

97 Dayne St. Clair, 4 Miguel Tapias, 12 Bakaye Dibassy, 3 Zarek Valentin, 27 D.J. Taylor, 10 Emanuel Reynoso, 20 Wil Trapp, 33 Kervin Arriaga, 22 Teemu Pukki, 31 Hassani Dotson, 21 Bongokuhle Hlongwane.
7:35 AM35 minutes ago

Last lineup Columbus Crew

28 Patrick Schulte, 25 Sean Zawadzki, 18 Malte Amundsen, 31 Steven Moreira, 8 Aidan Morris, 6 Darlington Nagbe, 20 Alexandru Matan, 14 Yaw Yeboah, 23 Mohamed Farsi, 9 Cucho Hernandez, 17 Christian Ramirez.
7:30 AM40 minutes ago

Minnesota United: keeping order

Minnesota United managed to advance as second in the group, all this after beating Puebla, but losing to Chicago Fire in a rain of goals 3-2, where they were a little disconnected in the defensive sector and this same situation should not happen, considering that there will be an opponent of a much higher hierarchy.
7:25 AMan hour ago

Columbus Crew: labeled as favorites

Columbus Crew advanced as sector leader by beating Saint Louis City, but above all by beating and scoring against América, so with those two victories they not only advanced as first, but they have the label of favorites and are called to be able to transcend on the side of MLS teams and, therefore, in this game, they will have the home field.
7:20 AMan hour ago

The Kick-off

The Columbus Crew vs Minnesota United match will be played at the Lower.com Field, in Columbus, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 8:00 pm ET.
7:15 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Leagues Cup: Columbus Crew vs Minnesota United!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
