Toluca vs Sporting Kansas City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Leagues Cup

60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Toluca vs Sporting Kansas City Live Score in Leagues Cup 2023
Toluca vs Sporting Kansas City match for the Leagues Cup
What time is Toluca vs Sporting Kansas City match for Leagues Cup?
This is the start time of the game Toluca vs Sporting Kansas City of August 4th in several countries:
Argentina: 10:00 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Bolivia: 9:00 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Brazil: 10:00 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Chile: 8:00 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Costa Rica: 7:00 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Colombia: 8:00 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Ecuador: 8:00 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
United States (ET): 9:00 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Spain: 3:00 AM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Mexico: 7:00 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Paraguay: 9:00 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Peru: 8:00 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Uruguay: 10:00 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Key player Sporting Kansas City
A player who will be back after serving his suspension will be the Mexican Alan Pulido, who will try not to lose his head and contribute in what he knows, in the generation and productivity of goals to be able to get into the top 16 of the championship.
Key player Toluca
Although he has only recently joined the team, Brazilian Pedro Raúl has already shown his quality by scoring a great goal in the win against Colorado, being characterized by his ball retention and his good aerial play, which could be one of the keys to success this Friday.
Last lineup Sporting Kansas City
1 John Pulskamp, 3 Andreu Fontàs, 5 Daniel Rosero Valencia, 14 Tim Leibold, 17 Jacob Davis, 54 Rémi Walter, 10 Gadi Kinda, 13 Felipe Gutiérrez, 26 Erik Thommy, 7 Johnny Russell, 11 Khiry Shelton
Last lineup Toluca
1 Tiago Volpi, 3 Jesús Piñuelas, 4 Valber Huerta, 17 Brian García, 16 Jean Meneses, 30 Jesús Venegas, 14 Marcel Ruiz, 11 Maximiliano Araujo, 7 Juan Domínguez, 31 Robert Morales, 9 Pedro Raúl
Sporting Kansas City: defensive order
Sporting Kansas City defeated Chivas Guadalajara and will now be looking for their second Mexican team in a row. They drew in the first match against Cincinnati and lost on penalties, but beat the Rebaño Sagrado by the minimum to guarantee their ticket as second in the sector.
Toluca: to continue advancing
The Diablos Rojos del Toluca were one of four Liga MX clubs that had a perfect record during the Group Stage, as they won in a rain of goals in Nashville, and scored four goals again, but this time against Colorado Rapids, making them one of the favorites to advance to the next round.
The Kick-off
The Toluca vs Sporting Kansas City match will be played at the Sporting Park, in Kansas City, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 9:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Leagues Cup: Toluca vs Sporting Kansas City!
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.