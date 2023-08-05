Goals and Highlights of the Leon 1-3 Real Salt Lake in Leagues Cup
Image: VAVEL

11:25 PM2 days ago

Goals and Highlights

11:05 PM2 days ago

Final

The match is over, León is eliminated from the Leagues Cup, after a hard-fought 90 minutes, 1-3. Real Salt Lake qualifies for the round of 16 with goals from Cristian Arango and Danny Musovski.

11:00 PM2 days ago

90'

6 minutes more in the game and end with the score 1-3.
10:55 PM2 days ago

84'

Goal, goal, goal for Real Salt Lake. This is already 3-1, Cristian Arango just pushed it in, it's the goal that can close the scoreboard with 6 minutes to go.
10:50 PM2 days ago

71'

Goal, goal, goal for Real Salt Lake. Danny Musovski makes it 2-1. Great play that they achieve collectively, Danny shoots alone and sends it to save.
10:45 PM2 days ago

71'

Goal, goal, goal came the equalizer for Real Salt Lake. Danny Musovski just pushes the ball with his head, Savarino put the initial pass, to end in goal.
10:40 PM2 days ago

65'

The role changed, León only saw the ball and could not find a way to attack, the locals were now more dominant. Cota was the protagonist.
10:35 PM2 days ago

60'

Another post and Cota saves for El León, great shot by Danny Musovski. Real Salt Lake close to the equalizer.
10:30 PM2 days ago

57'

Post save, post save for Leon was the first for Real Salt Lake. Two chances were dangerous for La Fiera.
10:25 PM2 days ago

Half Time

At halftime, La Fiera is leading 1-0, with Iván Moreno's goal in the 7th minute. The Liga MX team is much better, having more scoring chances.

10:20 PM2 days ago

40'

Pass and pass, draw masters, the fierce beast owned the field and the game, with no options for the MLS team. Elías Hernández almost scored a great goal at the angle, but he sent it wide, a great pass from Mena.
10:15 PM2 days ago

28'

A penalty was called in the area for León and it was ruled that there was none. We reached the half hour mark and the Panzas Verdes only got a foul against, trying to cut off Real Salt Lake's play.
10:10 PM2 days ago

15'

León approaches and gets a corner kick. Hernandez along with Mena miss the play with a short move.
10:05 PM2 days ago

8'

Goal, goal, goal, goal, goal for La Fiera, Iván Moreno sends it into the net, the Mexican makes it 1-0, great collective play by the Mexicans.
10:00 PM2 days ago

7'

Ruiz sends in a shot that Cota clears and sends it for a corner kick.
9:55 PM2 days ago

6'

Ivan Moreno causes the first foul of the game, Salt Lake with a chance to score from the set piece.
9:50 PM2 days ago

0'

The ball rolls America First Field Stadium
9:45 PM2 days ago

Leon's lineup

This is how Nicolás Larcamón's boys will go, along with Cota, Tesillo in defense, Rubio will be La Fiera's goal scorer.
9:40 PM2 days ago

Real Salt Lake Lineup

This will be Salt Lake's lineup, with Chicho leading the attack and Silva and Vera in defense.
9:35 PM2 days ago

They are warming up

Both teams are already on the field, prior to the start of the game, a ticket to the round of 16 is at stake, it will be Liga MX or MLS who will win this duel.
9:30 PM2 days ago

They have already arrived

The two teams have already arrived at the venue, just minutes away from warming up, after which they will start the actions in this Legues Cup match.
9:25 PM2 days ago

The locker room

Everything is ready for the players of both teams to arrive, the locker rooms are already complete with all the players' accessories.
9:20 PM2 days ago

Several weather problems

This game was to be played yesterday, but due to the weather blocks of rain and possible thunderstorm it was moved to this day, hopefully it can be played without complications this afternoon.
9:15 PM2 days ago

Leon has a great responsibility

Yesterday 3 Liga MX teams fell yesterday, MLS is going strong in this tournament, Leon has a great responsibility to advance to the next round. Pumas, Cruz Azul and Atlas joined Juarez, Mazatlan and Pachuca as eliminated teams.
9:10 PM2 days ago

The fans have arrived

Both fans are already reporting to America First Field Stadium, just minutes before the ball rolls in this first participation of both teams in this Leagues Cup.

9:05 PM2 days ago

We're back!

We're back for minute-by-minute coverage of Leon vs Real Salt Lake. We will shortly share with you the confirmed lineups, as well as relevant facts about the clash between these two teams. 
 
9:00 PM2 days ago

It is rescheduled!

The match between León and Real Salt Lake will be rescheduled for tomorrow at 7 p.m. (Mexico time).
8:55 PM2 days ago

Still no news!

The match between León and Real Salt Lake still has no start time.
8:50 PM2 days ago

It can be postponed further!

The match is scheduled to start at 23:10 Mexico time, if it does not start at this time, it could be postponed until tomorrow.
8:45 PM2 days ago

It still doesn't stop!

The meeting still cannot be resumed, although the rain has stopped, the thunderstorm is still raging.
 
8:40 PM2 days ago

It's late!

The meeting will not start yet, there is a thunderstorm on site.
8:35 PM2 days ago

XI Real Salt Lake

Z. MacMath; A. Brody, B. Verá, M. Silva, E. Eneli; D. Luna, P. Ruíz, B. Ojeda, J. Savarino; D. Musovski, C. Rango. 
8:30 PM2 days ago

XI León

R. Cota; J. Barrero, A. Frías, W. Tesillo; I. Moreno, J. Rodríguez, L. Romero, E. Hernández; A. Mena, B. Rubio, O. Fernández. 
8:25 PM2 days ago

To the court

Both teams are already on the field to warm up prior to the start of the match.  
8:20 PM2 days ago

Arrived

Real Salt Lake is already at home and will be looking for a difficult passage.

Real Salt Lake is already at home and will be looking for a difficult passage.  
8:15 PM2 days ago

Present

Leon is already in Utah, the team will go all out to get a win and move on to the next phase.  
8:10 PM2 days ago

Watch out for this player

Rubio Rubin is the player to watch for Real Salt Lake, the striker will go all out to score goals and provide good play to his team to come out victorious. 
8:05 PM2 days ago

It won't be long now!

Less than an hour to go before this important match kicks off, a great duel is expected between these teams. 
8:00 PM2 days ago

Watch out for this player

Ángel Mena is the striker to watch, he will be looking to generate a lot of danger in the opponent's goal and add goals to his cause. 
7:55 PM2 days ago

No activity

Real Salt Lake had no activity in the last day of the Leagues Cup, so they arrive more rested than the Emeralds. 
7:50 PM2 days ago

To lift their faces

León will be looking to emerge victorious in this match, the Mexican team will go all out to show its face in Liga MX, after a disastrous first half of this disastrous phase for Liga MX.
7:45 PM2 days ago

We're back!

We're back for minute-by-minute coverage of the match between León and Real Salt Lake. We will share with you the most relevant information, as well as the confirmed lineups, shortly. 
7:40 PM2 days ago

Stay tuned for the León vs Real Salt Lake live stream

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Leon vs Real Salt Lake live, as well as the latest information from America First Field Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
7:35 PM2 days ago

Where and how to watch Leon vs Real Salt Lake live online

The match will be broadcasted on TUDN Channel.

Leon vs Real Salt Lake can be tuned in from the live streams on Apple TV App.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

7:30 PM2 days ago

What time is the León vs Real Salt Lake match of the Leagues Cup Round of 32?

This is the kick-off time for the Leon vs Real Salt Lake match on August 3, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 21:30 hours

Bolivia: 20:30 hours

Brazil: 8:30 p.m.

Chile: 6:30 p.m.

Colombia: 8:30 p.m.

Ecuador: 8:30 p.m.

United States: 10:30 p.m. PT and 00:30 a.m. ET

Mexico: 8:30 p.m.

Paraguay: 21:30 hours

Peru: 8:30 p.m.

Uruguay: 11:30 p.m. PT and 11:30 p.m. ET

Venezuela: 8:30 p.m.

Japan: 10:30 p.m.

India: 6:30 a.m. 

Nigeria: 2:30 a.m.

South Africa: 3:30 a.m.

Australia: 10:30 a.m.

United Kingdom ET: 0230 hours

7:25 PM2 days ago

Leon Statements

Nicolas Larcamon spoke before the match: "In the case of Diente, I love him, he is a spectacular player, hopefully he can be, he is among the names, he is not the only one, it is not easy that he can be the player that arrives, because there are several things with the club issues that have to be resolved".

"The idea is not to stay with those we already have, the intention is to go for that reinforcement, that before Victor we were already looking for him, now much more, but we must be smart, we want to attack with enough time for adaptation, that he comes to be an important piece."

7:20 PM2 days ago

Real Salt Lake's last lineup

Beavers; Oviedo, Vera, Glad, Hidalgo; Luna, Ruiz, Ojeda, Savarino; Rubín, Chicho
7:15 PM2 days ago

Leon's final lineup

Cota; Barreiro, Adonis Frias, Tesillo; Moreno, Rodriguez, Romero, Rodriguez; Mena, Rubio, Fernandez
7:10 PM2 days ago

How does Real Salt Lake fare?

Real Salt Lake lost their last match in the group stage by three goals to zero, however it was with this same score that they ended up beating Seattle Sounders in the first game of the first matchday.

7:05 PM2 days ago

How will León arrive?

Leon comes into this match after defeating the LA Galaxy by the minimum score, Larcamon's team will be looking to continue to make a name for themselves and continue to advance in this important match.

7:00 PM2 days ago

The León vs Real Salt Lake match will be played at America First Field Stadium.

The León vs Real Salt Lake match will be played at America First Field Stadium, located in Utah, United States. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people.
6:55 PM2 days ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the León vs Real Salt Lake match, corresponding to the round of 32 of the Leagues Cup. The match will take place at America First Field Stadium at 22:30.
