Tigres vs Vancouver Whitecaps LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Leagues Cup Match
Photo: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
11:00 AMan hour ago

Follow here Tigres vs Whitecaps Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the Tigres vs Whitecaps live starting lineups, as well as the latest information from BC Place Stadium, such as statements from the players, players to watch and interesting facts about these two teams. Tigres will have the responsibility to go in search of the pass, after 3 teams were left out of the Liga MX. There is no tomorrow for the incomparable ones. Don't miss any detail of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
10:55 AMan hour ago

How to watch Tigres vs Whitecaps Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Monday, July 31, 2023.

USA Time: 10:30 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): In Apple TV.

USA TV channel (Spanish): In Apple TV.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

10:50 AMan hour ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Tigres vs Whitecaps: match for the in Leagues Cup Match?

This is the start time of the game Tigres vs Whitecaps: of Friday, August 4, 2023 in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Friday, August 4, 2023.

23:30 hours

In Apple TV.

Bolivia

Friday, August 4, 2023.

22:30 hours

In Apple TV.

Brazil

Friday, August 4, 2023.

23:30 hours

In Apple TV.

Chile

Friday, August 4, 2023.

23:30 hours

In Apple TV.

Colombia

Friday, August 4, 2023.

21:30 hours

In Apple TV.

Ecuador

Friday, August 4, 2023.

20:30 hours

In Apple TV.

Spain

Friday, August 4, 2023.

2:30 hours

In Apple TV.

Canada

Friday, August 4, 2023.

22:30 hours

In Apple TV.

USA

Friday, August 4, 2023.

22:30 hours

In Apple TV.

Mexico

Friday, August 4, 2023.

20:30 hours

In Apple TV.

Paraguay

Friday, August 4, 2023.

23:30 hours

In Apple TV.

Peru

Friday, August 4, 2023.

23:30 hours

In Apple TV.

Uruguay

Friday, August 4, 2023.

23:30 hours

In Apple TV.

Venezuela

Friday, August 4, 2023.

22:30 hours

In Apple TV.
10:45 AM2 hours ago

Latest alignments

Whitecaps: Takaoka, Blackmon, Vaselinovic, Martins, Cubas, Gressel, Raposo, Schopf, Vite, White and Gauld. 
Tigres: Nahuel Guzmán, Javier Aquino, Diego Reyes, Samir, Jesues Angulo, Pizarro, Rafael Carioca, Quiñones, Gorriarán, Diego Lainez and Andre Pierre-Gignac.
10:40 AM2 hours ago

MLS giving something to talk about

In this Leagues Cup, MLS teams have given MLS teams something to talk about, eliminating and facing Mexican teams, surprising in their performances. With 19 American teams qualified and 12 from Liga MX. In this round we will see the fall of interesting duels between both leagues. Sixteen teams will qualify for the round of 16. 
We will have 5 matches between MLS teams and only 1 between MLS teams. 5 American teams will have to go home.
10:35 AM2 hours ago

Players to watch

Frenchman André Pierre Gignac is the player to watch for the incomparable ones, the 10 does not fail in important matches. He has been a starter in the last two games, with 1 goal against Timbers. Córdova is also expected to return to the position he used to occupy, being a key player in Tigres' winning the title.  
On the Whitecaps' side, Brian White is an element to follow. The 27-year-old American player has scored 1 goal in this Leagues Cup, but in MLS he is the best attacker of his team with 8 goals and 4 assists in 20 games.
Photo: Tigres
Photo: Tigres
10:30 AM2 hours ago

They already know each other

Vancouver already knows what it's like to play against Tigres, the incomparable ones met them in the 2017 Concacaf semifinals. The universitarios won both series, in the first leg they won 2-0 and in the second leg they won again by 2 goals to 1. André Pierre Gignac took part in that match, scoring a goal. 
Nahuel Guzmán, Guido Pizarro, Javier Aquino and Gignac are the last surviving players from that match. At that time a young Alphonso Davies was on the bench, today one of the most recognized players in the world.
10:25 AM2 hours ago

How did they qualify?

Tigres come into this game as the overwhelming favorites, having closed the group stage well, winning their two games against San Jose Earthquakes and Timbers. They are the leaders of group A with 6 points. On the other hand, Whitecaps finished second in Group C. Eliminating the Galaxy. With 4 points were enough to be in the next phase, 1 win and 1 draw.
Photo: Tigres
Photo: Tigres
10:20 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 in Leagues Cup Match Tigres vs Whitecaps Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo