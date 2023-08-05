Tigres vs Vancouver Whitecaps LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Leagues Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Tigres vs Whitecaps Live Score
How to watch Tigres vs Whitecaps Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 10:30 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): In Apple TV.
USA TV channel (Spanish): In Apple TV.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Tigres vs Whitecaps: match for the in Leagues Cup Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Friday, August 4, 2023.
|
23:30 hours
|
In Apple TV.
|
Bolivia
|
Friday, August 4, 2023.
|
22:30 hours
|
In Apple TV.
|
Brazil
|
Friday, August 4, 2023.
|
23:30 hours
|
In Apple TV.
|
Chile
|
Friday, August 4, 2023.
|
23:30 hours
|
In Apple TV.
|
Colombia
|
Friday, August 4, 2023.
|
21:30 hours
|
In Apple TV.
|
Ecuador
|
Friday, August 4, 2023.
|
20:30 hours
|
In Apple TV.
|
Spain
|
Friday, August 4, 2023.
|
2:30 hours
|
In Apple TV.
|
Canada
|
Friday, August 4, 2023.
|
22:30 hours
|
In Apple TV.
|
USA
|
Friday, August 4, 2023.
|
22:30 hours
|
In Apple TV.
|
Mexico
|
Friday, August 4, 2023.
|
20:30 hours
|
In Apple TV.
|
Paraguay
|
Friday, August 4, 2023.
|
23:30 hours
|
In Apple TV.
|
Peru
|
Friday, August 4, 2023.
|
23:30 hours
|
In Apple TV.
|
Uruguay
|
Friday, August 4, 2023.
|
23:30 hours
|
In Apple TV.
|
Venezuela
|
Friday, August 4, 2023.
|
22:30 hours
|
In Apple TV.
Latest alignments
Tigres: Nahuel Guzmán, Javier Aquino, Diego Reyes, Samir, Jesues Angulo, Pizarro, Rafael Carioca, Quiñones, Gorriarán, Diego Lainez and Andre Pierre-Gignac.
MLS giving something to talk about
We will have 5 matches between MLS teams and only 1 between MLS teams. 5 American teams will have to go home.
Players to watch
On the Whitecaps' side, Brian White is an element to follow. The 27-year-old American player has scored 1 goal in this Leagues Cup, but in MLS he is the best attacker of his team with 8 goals and 4 assists in 20 games.
They already know each other
Nahuel Guzmán, Guido Pizarro, Javier Aquino and Gignac are the last surviving players from that match. At that time a young Alphonso Davies was on the bench, today one of the most recognized players in the world.