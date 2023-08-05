Cincinnati vs Nashville LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Leagues Cup Match
Photo: Cincinnati 

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups Cincinnati vs Nashville live, as well as the latest information from the TQL Stadium, such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch and interesting facts about these two teams. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Cincinnati vs Nashville Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Friday, August 4, 2023.

USA Time: 8:00 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): In Apple TV.

USA TV channel (Spanish): In Apple TV.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Cincinnati vs Nashville: match for the in Leagues Cup Match?

This is the start time of the game Cincinnati vs Nashville: of Friday, August 4, 2023 in several countries:

MLS giving something to talk about

 In this Leagues Cup, MLS teams have given MLS teams something to talk about, eliminating and facing Mexican teams, surprising in their performances. With 19 American teams qualified and 12 from Liga MX. In this round we will see the fall of interesting duels between both leagues. Sixteen teams will qualify for the round of 16. 
We will have 5 matches between MLS teams and only 1 between MLS teams. 5 American teams will have to go home.
Cincinnati Statements

Cincinnati coach Pat Noonan spoke after the Chivas game, one of the most important of this group stage, and was very happy. 
"We achieved the goal of being leaders in the group, we will have more questions in the TQL". 
In addition, he talked about Brandon Vazquez and his performance.
"It is not difficult at all, they saw his performance, how he started the game, how he made the Hat trick, his movements, one of his best games, it shows the great character of Brandon and it was outstanding".
Watch out for these players

Brandon Vázquez is one of the players who is breaking in this Leagues Cup. The Mexican-American has 4 goals with Cincinnati in 2 games, in the MLS regular season he has 4 goals in 18 games and 2 assists. But beyond the great moment he is going through, Brandon has shown in his last game that the big challenges will be present, as well as in the recent game against Chivas, where he scored 3 goals. 
On the Nashville side, we have Hany Mukhtar the German forward in 2 games of this Leagues Cup has scored 1 goal and 1 assist being very complete in his performances. However, in MLS he has 13 goals and 7 assists. He has been in a great moment since he arrived here from Brondby IF in 2020.
How did they qualify?

Nashville entered this round as second in their group, after facing a Toluca team that made it very difficult for them. With only one win, 3 points were enough for them to advance to this phase, beating Colorado. 
On the other side, Cincinnati shined against Sporting and Chivas, winning their two games in group F. The first was a penalty shootout win over Colorado. The first was a win by penalty kicks, while the win against the sacred herd was a controversial one. Where 2 games were played due to rain, they still won both games. On the Cincinnati side, they are in a better momentum, but let's not rule out Nashville. Both teams are in good positions in the MLS Eastern Conference. The orange and blue squad already knows what it's like to beat the team with the six strings.
