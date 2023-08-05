Cincinnati vs Nashville LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Leagues Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Cincinnati vs Nashville Live Score
How to watch Cincinnati vs Nashville Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 8:00 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): In Apple TV.
USA TV channel (Spanish): In Apple TV.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Cincinnati vs Nashville: match for the in Leagues Cup Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Friday, August 4, 2023.
|
22:00 hours
|
In Apple TV.
|
Bolivia
|
Friday, August 4, 2023.
|
21:00 hours
|
In Apple TV.
|
Brazil
|
Friday, August 4, 2023.
|
22:00 hours
|
In Apple TV.
|
Chile
|
Friday, August 4, 2023.
|
22:00 hours
|
In Apple TV.
|
Colombia
|
Friday, August 4, 2023.
|
19:00 hours
|
In Apple TV.
|
Ecuador
|
Friday, August 4, 2023.
|
19:00 hours
|
In Apple TV.
|
Spain
|
Friday, August 4, 2023.
|
00:00 hours
|
In Apple TV.
|
Canada
|
Friday, August 4, 2023.
|
20:00 hours
|
In Apple TV.
|
USA
|
Friday, August 4, 2023.
|
20:00 hours
|
In Apple TV.
|
Mexico
|
Friday, August 4, 2023.
|
19:00 hours
|
In Apple TV.
|
Paraguay
|
Friday, August 4, 2023.
|
21:00 hours
|
In Apple TV.
|
Peru
|
Friday, August 4, 2023.
|
21:00 hours
|
In Apple TV.
|
Uruguay
|
Friday, August 4, 2023.
|
21:00 hours
|
In Apple TV.
|
Venezuela
|
Friday, August 4, 2023.
|
20:00 hours
|
In Apple TV.
MLS giving something to talk about
We will have 5 matches between MLS teams and only 1 between MLS teams. 5 American teams will have to go home.
Cincinnati Statements
"We achieved the goal of being leaders in the group, we will have more questions in the TQL".
In addition, he talked about Brandon Vazquez and his performance.
"It is not difficult at all, they saw his performance, how he started the game, how he made the Hat trick, his movements, one of his best games, it shows the great character of Brandon and it was outstanding".
Watch out for these players
On the Nashville side, we have Hany Mukhtar the German forward in 2 games of this Leagues Cup has scored 1 goal and 1 assist being very complete in his performances. However, in MLS he has 13 goals and 7 assists. He has been in a great moment since he arrived here from Brondby IF in 2020.
How did they qualify?
On the other side, Cincinnati shined against Sporting and Chivas, winning their two games in group F. The first was a penalty shootout win over Colorado. The first was a win by penalty kicks, while the win against the sacred herd was a controversial one. Where 2 games were played due to rain, they still won both games. On the Cincinnati side, they are in a better momentum, but let's not rule out Nashville. Both teams are in good positions in the MLS Eastern Conference. The orange and blue squad already knows what it's like to beat the team with the six strings.