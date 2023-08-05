Monterrey vs Portland LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Leagues Cup 2023
Image: VAVEL

In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Monterrey vs Portland Timbers live in the last 16 of the Leagues Cup 2023, as well as the latest information from Providence Park.
Where and how to watch Monterrey vs Portland Timbers online and live in the last 16 of the Legues Cup 2023

The Monterrey vs Portland Timbers match will not be broadcast on television.
Monterrey vs Portland Timbers can be tuned into the live streams on the Apple TV App.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

Providence Park

The Portland Timbers stadium, one of the most important in the MLS, as well as one of the noisiest, will be the venue for this round of 16 between Monterrey and Portland, it has a capacity for 25 thousand spectators and was inaugurated in 1926 and remodelled in 2001, without doubt one of the most beautiful stadiums and one of the most important to host this match which is one of the closest in this round of elimination in this Leagues Cup 2023.

What time is the Monterrey vs Portland Timbers match of the 2023 Leagues Cup Round of 16?

This is the kick-off time for the Monterrey vs Portland Timbers match on 4 August 2023 in various countries:

Argentina: 20:00 hours

Bolivia: 19:00 hours

Brazil: 19:00 hours

Chile: 17:00 hours

Colombia: 19:00 hours

Ecuador: 19:00 hours

United States: 21:00 hours PT and 23:00 hours ET

Canada: 21:00 hours PT and 23:00 hours ET

Mexico: 20:00 hours

Paraguay: 20:00 hours

Peru: 19:00 hours

Uruguay: 22:00 hours

Venezuela: 19:00 hours

Japan: 21:00

India: 05:00 hours 

Nigeria: 01:00 hours

South Africa: 02:00 hours

Australia: 09:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 01:00 hours

Italy ET: 01:00 hours

France ET: 01:00 hours

Belgium ET: 01:00 hours 

Netherlands ET: 01:00 hours

Absences

Neither team has any suspended or injured players so they will be able to count on a full squad for this match, the only doubt is in the Portland Timbers team as they still do not know if they will be able to count on their midfielder David Ayala due to an injury from which he has not been able to recover, all their other players will be available for tomorrow's match.
Background

These two teams have never met in an international tournament, this will be the first time and the favorites to win the ticket to the next round are Rayados de Monterrey, as they will be looking to continue their good run in this Leagues Cup and with their undefeated record, they will arrive stronger to this match that promises a lot of intensity, goals and emotions.
Portland Timbers latest line-up

This is Last Lineup Portland Timbers:

31st Alijaz Ivacic, 18th Zac McGraw, 29th Juan Mosquera, 13th Dario Zuparic, 5th Claudio Bravo, 22nd Christian Paredes, 21st Diego Chara, 20th Evander, 44th Marvin Loria, 9th Felipe Mora, 27th Dairon Asprilla. DT: Giovanni Savarese.

Latest Monterrey line-up

This is Monterrey's final line-up:

1.Esteban Andrada, 4.Victor Guzman, 14.Eduardo Aguirre, 15.Hector Moreno, 20.Sebastian Vegas, 11.Maximiliano Meza, 25.Jonathan Gonzalez, 5.Ismael Govea, 8.Joao Rojas, 7.Rogelio Funes Mori, 9.German Berterame. DT: Fernando Ortiz.

How is Portland Timbers coming along?

On the other hand Portland Timbers comes from losing 2-1 against Tigres, they finished this group stage in second place with 3 points, a team that has had many complications defensively and will have to look for solutions if they want to defeat a very offensive team like Monterrey, we expect a match full of emotions, intensity and goals, if Monterrey goes through they could face Tigres to once again have a classic regio in an international tournament and in a direct elimination match, in this way the two teams reach the last 16 of the Leagues Cup 2023.
How does Monterrey arrive?

The Rayados de Monterrey come from defeating Seattle Sounders 4-2 and finish the group stage of the Leagues Cup with perfect pace with 6 points and undefeated, placing them as one of the strongest teams in the Liga Mx, to take this competition, they will face Portland another very important team in MLS, so it is expected to be a very close game, where the two teams will go out with all their power for the ticket to the next round and continue putting their league very high, in this way the Monterrey team arrives.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!

Good evening to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live coverage of the Monterrey vs Portland match, corresponding to the Round of 16 of the Leagues Cup 2023. The match will take place at the legendary Providence Park pitch at 20:00.
