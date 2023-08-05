Monterrey vs Portland LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Leagues Cup 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for live coverage of Monterrey vs Portland Timbers in the Round of 16 of the Leagues Cup 2023.
Where and how to watch Monterrey vs Portland Timbers online and live in the last 16 of the Legues Cup 2023
Monterrey vs Portland Timbers can be tuned into the live streams on the Apple TV App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Providence Park
What time is the Monterrey vs Portland Timbers match of the 2023 Leagues Cup Round of 16?
Argentina: 20:00 hours
Bolivia: 19:00 hours
Brazil: 19:00 hours
Chile: 17:00 hours
Colombia: 19:00 hours
Ecuador: 19:00 hours
United States: 21:00 hours PT and 23:00 hours ET
Canada: 21:00 hours PT and 23:00 hours ET
Mexico: 20:00 hours
Paraguay: 20:00 hours
Peru: 19:00 hours
Uruguay: 22:00 hours
Venezuela: 19:00 hours
Japan: 21:00
India: 05:00 hours
Nigeria: 01:00 hours
South Africa: 02:00 hours
Australia: 09:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 01:00 hours
Italy ET: 01:00 hours
France ET: 01:00 hours
Belgium ET: 01:00 hours
Netherlands ET: 01:00 hours
Absences
Background
Portland Timbers latest line-up
31st Alijaz Ivacic, 18th Zac McGraw, 29th Juan Mosquera, 13th Dario Zuparic, 5th Claudio Bravo, 22nd Christian Paredes, 21st Diego Chara, 20th Evander, 44th Marvin Loria, 9th Felipe Mora, 27th Dairon Asprilla. DT: Giovanni Savarese.
Latest Monterrey line-up
1.Esteban Andrada, 4.Victor Guzman, 14.Eduardo Aguirre, 15.Hector Moreno, 20.Sebastian Vegas, 11.Maximiliano Meza, 25.Jonathan Gonzalez, 5.Ismael Govea, 8.Joao Rojas, 7.Rogelio Funes Mori, 9.German Berterame. DT: Fernando Ortiz.