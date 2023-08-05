Spain vs Switzerland LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Women's World Cup 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Switzerland vs Spain live in the Round of 16 of the Women's World Cup 2023 here.
Where and how to watch Switzerland vs Spain online and live in the Round of 16 of the Women's World Cup 2023
Switzerland vs Spain can be tuned into Vix+ live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Eden Park
What time is the match Switzerland vs Spain in the Round of 16 of the Women's World Cup 2023?
Argentina: 01:00 hours
Bolivia: 00:00 hours
Brazil: 00:00 hours
Chile: 01:00 hours
Colombia: 01:00 hours
Ecuador: 01:00 hours
United States: 23:00 hours PT and 01:00 hours ET
Canada: 23:00 hours PT and 01:00 hours ET
Mexico: 23:00 hours
Paraguay: 00:00 hours
Peru: 01:00 hours
Uruguay: 01:00 hours
Venezuela: 01:00 hours
Japan: 18:00 hours
India: 16:00
Nigeria: 16:00
South Africa: 16:00
United Kingdom ET: 07:00 hours
Italy ET: 07:00 hours
France ET: 07:00 hours
Belgium ET: 07:00 hours
Netherlands ET: 07:00 hours
Australia: 17:00 hours
New Zealand 17:00 hours
Absences
Background
Latest Lineup of the Spain national team
1.Mass, 2.Ona Battle, 4.Irene Paredes, 20.Rocio Galvez, 19.Olga Carmona, 6.Aitana Bonmati, 3.Teresa Abelleira, 11.Alexia Putellas, 18.Salma Paralluelo, 10.Jennifer Hermoso, 8.Mariona Caldentey. Coach: Jorge Vilda
Latest line-up of the Swiss national team
1.Gaelle Thalmann, 5.Noelle Maritz, 19.Eseosa Aigbogun, 2.Julia Stierli, 8.Nielsen Nils, 11.Coumba Sow, 13.Lia Walti, 6.Geraldine Reuteler, 17.Searina Piubel, 10.Ramona Bachmann, 9.Ana Maria Crnogorcevic. DT: Inka Grings.