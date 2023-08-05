Spain vs Switzerland LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Women's World Cup 2023
Image: SEF

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
1:00 PMan hour ago

Watch Switzerland vs Spain live in the Round of 16 of the Women's World Cup 2023 here.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Switzerland vs Spain live in the Round of 16 of the Women's World Cup 2023, as well as the latest information from Eden Park. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
12:55 PMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Switzerland vs Spain online and live in the Round of 16 of the Women's World Cup 2023

The Switzerland vs Spain match will not be broadcast on television.

Switzerland vs Spain can be tuned into Vix+ live streams.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

12:50 PMan hour ago

Eden Park

It is a stadium that its main function is to host Rugby and Cricket matches, is located in Auckland, New Zealand, is one of the stadiums of the country of Oceania, is one of the largest with a capacity for 50 thousand spectators and was inaugurated in 1900 also becoming one of the oldest, will be the home of the match of Switzerland vs Spain, match where surely the stadium will have a very good entry and we will see a great show in this Women's World Cup 2023.

12:45 PMan hour ago

What time is the match Switzerland vs Spain in the Round of 16 of the Women's World Cup 2023?

This is the kick-off time for the Switzerland vs Spain match on 4 August 2023 in several countries:


Argentina: 01:00 hours

Bolivia: 00:00 hours

Brazil: 00:00 hours

Chile: 01:00 hours

Colombia: 01:00 hours

Ecuador: 01:00 hours

United States: 23:00 hours PT and 01:00 hours ET

Canada: 23:00 hours PT and 01:00 hours ET

Mexico: 23:00 hours

Paraguay: 00:00 hours

Peru: 01:00 hours

Uruguay: 01:00 hours

Venezuela: 01:00 hours

Japan: 18:00 hours

India: 16:00 

Nigeria: 16:00

South Africa: 16:00

United Kingdom ET: 07:00 hours

Italy ET: 07:00 hours

France ET: 07:00 hours

Belgium ET: 07:00 hours 

Netherlands ET: 07:00 hours

Australia: 17:00 hours

New Zealand 17:00 hours

12:40 PM2 hours ago

Absences

Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full squad and their best players for this match which promises to be one of the best and which will open the Round of 16 of the Women's World Cup.
12:35 PM2 hours ago

Background

The record leans towards Spain, as they have only met on one occasion leaving the Spanish as the winner, so tomorrow they will be favorites to win the match and the ticket to the Quarter-Finals of the Women's World Cup 2023, despite that Switzerland will go out with everything to gain and nothing to lose looking to be the surprise in these Round of 16.
12:30 PM2 hours ago

Latest Lineup of the Spain national team

This is the latest line-up of the Spanish national team:

1.Mass, 2.Ona Battle, 4.Irene Paredes, 20.Rocio Galvez, 19.Olga Carmona, 6.Aitana Bonmati, 3.Teresa Abelleira, 11.Alexia Putellas, 18.Salma Paralluelo, 10.Jennifer Hermoso, 8.Mariona Caldentey. Coach: Jorge Vilda

12:25 PM2 hours ago

Latest line-up of the Swiss national team

This is Switzerland's final line-up:

1.Gaelle Thalmann, 5.Noelle Maritz, 19.Eseosa Aigbogun, 2.Julia Stierli, 8.Nielsen Nils, 11.Coumba Sow, 13.Lia Walti, 6.Geraldine Reuteler, 17.Searina Piubel, 10.Ramona Bachmann, 9.Ana Maria Crnogorcevic. DT: Inka Grings.

12:20 PM2 hours ago

How does the Spanish national team fare?

For their part, the Spanish national team comes from an ugly 4-0 defeat in their last group stage match against Japan, finished second in Group C with 6 points and a record of 2 wins and 1 loss. They are favorites to beat Switzerland and reach the next round in this World Cup, a very close match awaits us, with two teams that are playing for their participation in this World Cup in Australia-New Zealand 2023.
12:15 PM2 hours ago

How does the Swiss national team fare?

The Swiss team comes from a scoreless draw against New Zealand, which was enough to get them into the Round of 16 of the Women's World Cup 2023, they finished first in Group A with 5 points and a record of one win and two draws, they will face a tough Spanish team, who despite having had a good first phase look strong for this knockout round, this is how the Swiss team arrives to this do-or-die match.
12:10 PM2 hours ago

Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!

Good evening to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live coverage of Switzerland vs Spain in the Round of 16 of the Women's World Cup 2023. The match will take place at the legendary Eden Park pitch at 23:00.
VAVEL Logo