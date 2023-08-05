Chicago Fire vs America LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Leagues Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for live coverage of Chicago Fire vs América
Where and how to watch Chicago Fire vs América live online
Chicago Fire vs América can be tuned in from the live streams of Apple TV App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is the Chicago Fire vs America match of the Leagues Cup Round of 32?
Argentina: 19:00 hours
Bolivia: 18:00 hours
Brazil: 18:00 hours
Chile: 16:00 hours
Colombia: 18:00 hours
Ecuador: 18:00 hours
United States: 8:00 p.m. PT and 10:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 18:00 hours
Paraguay: 7:00 p.m.
Peru: 18:00 hours
Uruguay: 21:00 hours
Venezuela: 18:00 hours
Japan: 20:00 hours
India: 04:00 hours
Nigeria: 00:00 hours
South Africa: 01:00 hours
Australia: 08:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 00:00 hours
America's Statements
"He has a small injury in the calf, the first tests did not point to that, it seemed to be fatigue, but Diego felt something there, something was bothering him, it did not match that feeling with the tests and a new test pointed to the injury, we resolve to give him days, it is a muscle used by the body. I think he is close to being able to work again, in three or four days."
"I don't know if it is a responsibility, because we already feel we have a big one for defending América by being in a tough competition like this."
"I don't know if it's a responsibility, because we already feel with a big one for defending America by being in a tough competition like this."
"I always talk to the players that you have to be mentally prepared for things not going well. Our team didn't play badly, but we lost our concentration, our maximum determination and that's where we fell far short of what we are."
"Shaqiri can unbalance you at any moment, he has a lot of experience, we have to be very attentive because of his technical ability and how he influences the game, he finds free players, he hits from the outside. He is an attacker with a lot of quality and he joins a very interesting team that has its arguments and will compete with its chances to win".
"We can't make mistakes because it's a knockout round and whoever comes out on top has a good chance of going through. We must be focused from minute one to 90″.
América's last lineup
Chicago Fire's final lineup
How does América arrive?