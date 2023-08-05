Chicago Fire vs America LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Leagues Cup
Image: VAVEL

8:00 AM11 minutes ago

Stay tuned for live coverage of Chicago Fire vs América

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Chicago Fire vs America live, as well as the latest information from Toyota Park Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL.
7:55 AM16 minutes ago

Where and how to watch Chicago Fire vs América live online

The match will be broadcasted on TUDN channel.

Chicago Fire vs América can be tuned in from the live streams of Apple TV App.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

7:50 AM21 minutes ago

What time is the Chicago Fire vs America match of the Leagues Cup Round of 32?

This is the kick-off time for the Chicago Fire vs America match on August 3, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 19:00 hours

Bolivia: 18:00 hours

Brazil: 18:00 hours

Chile: 16:00 hours

Colombia: 18:00 hours

Ecuador: 18:00 hours

United States: 8:00 p.m. PT and 10:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 18:00 hours

Paraguay: 7:00 p.m.

Peru: 18:00 hours

Uruguay: 21:00 hours

Venezuela: 18:00 hours

Japan: 20:00 hours

India: 04:00 hours 

Nigeria: 00:00 hours

South Africa: 01:00 hours

Australia: 08:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 00:00 hours

7:45 AM26 minutes ago

America's Statements

André Jardine spoke before the match: "I had this talk because I had doubts, when the player has his head in another situation it is complicated, the answer was good, I feel Diego with this hunger for conquest. You can see this restlessness, but he wants to make history, he wants to conquer a title and be recognized as someone who conquered things, Diego is focused on wanting to write history".

"He has a small injury in the calf, the first tests did not point to that, it seemed to be fatigue, but Diego felt something there, something was bothering him, it did not match that feeling with the tests and a new test pointed to the injury, we resolve to give him days, it is a muscle used by the body. I think he is close to being able to work again, in three or four days."

"I don't know if it is a responsibility, because we already feel we have a big one for defending América by being in a tough competition like this."

"I don't know if it's a responsibility, because we already feel with a big one for defending America by being in a tough competition like this."

"I always talk to the players that you have to be mentally prepared for things not going well. Our team didn't play badly, but we lost our concentration, our maximum determination and that's where we fell far short of what we are."

"Shaqiri can unbalance you at any moment, he has a lot of experience, we have to be very attentive because of his technical ability and how he influences the game, he finds free players, he hits from the outside. He is an attacker with a lot of quality and he joins a very interesting team that has its arguments and will compete with its chances to win".

"We can't make mistakes because it's a knockout round and whoever comes out on top has a good chance of going through. We must be focused from minute one to 90″.

7:40 AM31 minutes ago

América's last lineup

Malagón; Álvarez, I. Reyes, Cáceres, N. Araujo; Sánchez, Zendejas, Fidalgo; Suárez, Quiñones, Layún.
7:35 AM36 minutes ago

Chicago Fire's final lineup

Brady; Souquet, Terán, Pineda, Aceves; Herbers, Giménez, Haile, Shaqiri, Doumbia; Koutsias.
7:30 AM41 minutes ago

How does América arrive?

America arrives to this match after a four goals to one defeat against Colombus Crew, a duel where they erased the Azulcrema team and failed to generate danger in the area. América will be looking to be one of the Mexican teams that continue in this competition and continue to show its face in Liga MX.

7:25 AMan hour ago

How is Chicago Fire doing?

Chicago Fire beat Puebla in penalty kicks, this after the match ended tied at one goal, the Chicago team managed to advance to the next phase with a great performance by their goalkeeper.
7:20 AMan hour ago

The Chicago Fire vs América match will be played at Toyota Park Stadium.

The Chicago Fire vs América match will be played at Toyota Park Stadium, located in Utah, United States. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people.
7:15 AMan hour ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the Chicago Fire vs América live stream, corresponding to the round of 32 of the Leagues Cup. The match will take place at the Chicago Fire vs América Stadium, at 20:00.
