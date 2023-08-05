Brentford vs Lille LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Brentford vs Lille Live Score Here
Speak, Thomas Frank!
“Normally, it would take a year to get there. back to normal. He came to a new country and a new league and that takes more.
“He has been doing well in pre-season. He came back in a good place. I am excited for him this season. We know he has the ability to find a pass, score goals and set up other players, and it is That's what I hope to see from him this season. Sounds promising.”
“It worked out great,” he continued, “I am very pleased with almost everything.
"The foundation in terms of training, on the pitch, in the gym – with the facilities we had – It's been really good.
“It has been a great tournament with some great games. We played in fantastic venues for American fans. Plus, the staff and players have had fantastic experiences to give us memories and a little more togetherness.”
Brentford likely!
How does Brentford arrive?
Speak up, Romain Lafont!
In the interview, the communicator commented on some points of the French team.
'''The fact that there are four French places in the Champions League from the 2024/25 season increases the chances of Lille returning to the Champions League. competition.''
''However, we cannot forget the fact that Lille have the seventh or eighth highest budget in Ligue 1 currently, so the ranking for the Champions League this season will be It is a very difficult task.''
''Lille has hired up to There are now three players: Tiago Santos - 21-year-old Portuguese right-back - Hakon Arnar Haraldsson - 20-year-old Icelandic midfielder - and former World Cup winner Samuel Umtiti, after leaving the Barcelona.''
''Fonseca said a long time ago. It was a few weeks ago that I expected four more players to sign before the start of the season: a striker, a winger, a midfielder and a second goalkeeper.''
''Fonseca wants to make a beautiful game and always takes a lot of risks to guarantee that. É It's really enjoyable to watch, but it means the team is often vulnerable as a result.''
''I would say Hakon Arnar Haraldsson. He scored five goals in the two friendlies he played in his first 10 days at the club and is sure to be one of the best players in the club. a threat.''