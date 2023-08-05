Manchester United vs Lens LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly
Speak up, Stam!

"Well, did you know?   It's easy for him because he's got Shaw in front of him," Stam told us.    Shaw, he stood out too. He has done very well defensively and also playing, sometimes as a centre-back, but also moving forward as a left-back.''

"And we like to see that in modern defenders these days, especially on the left side, and on the right side, to attack as well. Tyrell did very well in Holland at Feyenoord, where he was before joining United.''

"He played some very strong games at the beginning of the season, but then he had some very difficult games. One of the games was of course against [Manchester] City away, you know. you know, in that defeat they had.''

"I think that made him think a little too," added Stam. "On how to approach the opponent in a certain way.   a young guy and very, very talented. He has rhythm. He has quality on the ball. He can defend.''

    speaking of being aggressive, intervening. He likes to play, sometimes too, and sometimes you like to play games. need to be aggressive.   You need to intervene and sometimes you need to intervene. You need to read the situation a bit more, which I think is a good thing. It is very important for him too.''

"But I think he is the best. A good man to have at left-back behind Shaw.   you know, when Shaw is not able to play or when Ten Hag is able to play. using it in a different position, he can step in and do that job. There is no doubt for the entrepreneur to think about whether he is doing well. producing or not."

Speak up, Rashford!

“It was difficult mentally because I knew physically I was better but I didn’t have the confidence in that. I felt like I was going backwards and obviously playing on the left wing I roll a lot inwards so I had to use I used that arm quite often and quite a lot. I just didn't have confidence in it.

“It probably took even Winter break, I think February, when we went to Dubai and I felt a little more confident after that. But it took about six or seven months for me to feel like myself again.

“When I look back, it’s just six or seven months lost. I wish I had talked to someone before the operation and they would have said, 'Look,   will you feel it later or will you? will feel like this, it can happen.'

“But I don’t really, just I had to keep going because I didn't want to miss too much of the season. It actually bounced back pretty quickly, but when I started playing it didn't look 100 percent.”

“I feel like I already have. I've experienced the biggest games and been in the most pressure situations,” he told Neville. “I always think to myself, 'How can I help other players like some players have helped me?& #39;

“I feel like I’m now in the right position to genuinely help them and help them at the start of their careers and try to get them in the right direction all the same that people like Wazza [Wayne Rooney], Carras [Michael Carrick] and Juan [Mata] pointed me in the right direction.”

“ Is it a blow when you Do you really lose a player from the squad, because the squad is the best? the force – it's not just the 11 that are on the field”, explained the striker.

“I remember some players got injured [in January, earlier this year], it puts everyone down a bit because Donny [van de Beek] was out for a long time after that and Christian [Eriksen] it was a little off. .

“When did you start? arrives the next day for training and sees them. on the treatment bed, you can relax. you know how depressed they are and it is disheartening. So it's not just the players who play every week, it's the game. the squad. We have to try to keep that. I think Erik [ten Hag] really focused on that when he came in, getting everyone together as one.

“ It’s impossible for everyone to play every game, but I think as a gamer you can play every game. you have to accept and support when you are not happy. Are you playing and when are you playing? playing, you have to give everything and try to do what you can to help the team. team wins the game.”

Likely Manchester United!

Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Lisandro Martínez, Luke Shaw; Casemiro, Mason Mount, Bruno Fernandes; Antony, Rashford, Sancho.
 
How does Manchester United arrive?

 Manchester United arrives for the friendly with three consecutive defeats, but with several alternative teams in the middle of the way. Overall, the English team won three and lost another three. In addition, the Red Devils will again play a game at Old Trafford since the end of last season.
Likely Lens!

Samba; Haidara, Danso, Medina; Le Cardinal, Spierings, Diouf, Machado; Sotoca, da Costa, Guilavogui.
How does Lens arrive?

O Lens had a great campaign in Ligue 1 last season, where they won a spot for this edition's Champions League. In the preparation friendlies, the French team drew four matches and won only two.
FRIENDLY

An international friendly is a football match played between national teams without a competitive meaning or official score. These games are usually played as part of the national teams' preparation for the next and closest official competitions to be played, such as the FIFA World Cup, continental cups or the continental qualifiers. International friendlies are an opportunity for national teams to test their teams, squads, tactics and players, as well as to build chemistry and game experience. They also allow teams to play against opponents of different levels and styles of play, enriching their experience and honing their skills for upcoming competitions on the international calendar. These international friendlies that are played, can take place throughout the entire year, outside the dates designated for official competitions, and are often played in different countries around the world, without field command of the teams that are playing in the match. specific.
The game will be played at Old Trafford

The Manchester United vs Lens game will be played at Old Trafford, with a capacity of 76.212 people.
