Bournemouth vs FC Lorient LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2023 Friendly Game

Stay with us to follow Bournemouth vs FC Lorient live from the 2023 Friendly Match!
In a few moments we will share the initial line-ups for Bournemouth vs FC Lorient live for the 2023 Friendly Match, in addition to the latest information coming from the Vitality Stadium. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Bournemouth vs FC Lorient online and live from the 2023 Friendly Match?
This is the start time of the Bournemouth vs FC Lorient match in various countries:
Argentina: 10:30 a.m. No Transmission
Bolivia: 9:30 a.m. No Transmission
Brazil: 10:30 a.m. No Transmission
Chile: 9:30 a.m. Without Transmission
Colombia: 8:30 hours without transmission
Ecuador: 8:30 hours without transmission
USA (ET): 10:30 a.m. Non-Broadcast
Spain: 2:30 p.m. Without Transmission
Mexico: 8:30 hours without transmission
Paraguay: 10:30 a.m. No Transmission
Peru: 8:30 a.m. No Transmission
Uruguay: 10:30 a.m. No Transmission
Venezuela: 9:30 a.m. No Transmission
Philip Billing, a must see player!
The Bournemouth midfielder is one of the great references of his club on offense and the team's top scorer. Billing seeks to continue his development in European soccer and be a fundamental piece for the Bourne in the soccer generation. This is one of the team's promises and his offensive contribution is vital for the team's aspirations in all competitions. During last season, the striker participated in 38 games where he got 7 goals and 1 assist. The British striker had a great season and Bourne will try to make this the offensive pillar that brings them closer to achieving their goals.
How does Bourne arrive?
Bourne is preparing for the 2023-2024 Premier League season where they will continue to fight for a place in some European competition, although the main objective is to avoid relegation and remain in the top flight of English football. Bournemouth finished in fifteenth position in the Premier League with 39 points, after 11 wins, 6 draws and 21 losses. However, his path in the Premier League did not reach a place in any UEFA competition, remaining 22 points behind the places that go to these international competitions. Some interesting names in this group are Philip Billing, Dominic Solanke, Ryan Christie, Mark Travers, Dango Ouattara and Adam Smith, these are the players who have a great preparation and will be the pillars in all lines of the team. The team underwent a number of important changes and was forced to strengthen the squad for a new adventure in the Premier League. The Bourne will seek to be one of the protagonists within the championship and reach new instances in all the competitions in which it participates.
Ibrahima Koné, a must see player!
The Lorient striker is one of the great figures of the club and will seek to begin to be noticed as the highest reference in the team's offense. Now, after his passing last season, Koné is running to be one of the top references in the forward that the French team needs and his contribution will be very important for the future and the search for a position that qualifies for a championship of UEFA in Ligue 1, in the previous campaign, he registered 9 goals and 1 assists in 40 games.
How does Lorient arrive?
FC Lorient comes to this friendly duel looking to continue developing its quality as a team for the next season of Ligue 1, after remaining in the first division of French football by finishing in tenth place in Ligue 1 with 55 units , after 15 wins, 10 draws and 13 losses. Lorient presents itself with a renewed squad, among which some interesting players stand out, such as Ibrahima Koné, Laurent Abergel, Bamba Dieng, Adil Aouchiche and Loris Mouyokolo. FC Lorient is not a powerhouse in French football, but it is a great team that constantly fights to be at the top of the mid-table, it will seek to give its best game and begin to have more clarity regarding the squad and the line-up with those who will start next season.
Where's the game?
The Vitality Stadium located in the city of Bournemouth, England will host this duel between two teams looking to start the next season in a good way in their respective competitions. This stadium has a capacity for 11,300 fans and was inaugurated in 1910.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Bournemouth vs FC Lorient match, corresponding to the 2023 Friendly Match. The match will take place at the Vitality Stadium, at 10:30 o'clock.