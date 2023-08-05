Newcastle vs Fiorentina LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2023 Friendly Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow the Newcastle vs Fiorentina live from the 2023 Friendly Match!
In a few moments we will share the initial lineups for Newcastle vs Fiorentina live for the 2023 Friendly Match, as well as the latest information coming from St. James Park. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Argentina: 10:30 a.m. No Transmission
Bolivia: 9:30 a.m. No Transmission
Brazil: 10:30 a.m. No Transmission
Chile: 9:30 a.m. Without Transmission
Colombia: 8:30 hours without transmission
Ecuador: 8:30 hours without transmission
USA (ET): 10:30 a.m. Non-Broadcast
Spain: 2:30 p.m. Without Transmission
Mexico: 8:30 hours without transmission
Paraguay: 10:30 a.m. No Transmission
Peru: 8:30 a.m. No Transmission
Uruguay: 10:30 a.m. No Transmission
Venezuela: 9:30 a.m. No Transmission
Callum Wilson, a must see player!
The Newcastle striker is one of the great references of his club on offense and the team's top scorer. Wilson is looking to continue his development in European football and be a key player for Newcastle in attack. This is one of the team's leading figures and his offensive contribution is vital for the team's aspirations in all competitions. During last season, the forward participated in 36 games where he got 18 goals and 5 assists. The British striker had a great season and Newcastle will try to make this the offensive pillar that brings them closer to achieving their goals.
How does Newcastle get here?
Newcastle is preparing for the 2023-2024 Premier League season where it will continue to seek the title of the highest category of English football and is running as one of the great candidates to fight for one of the tickets to UEFA tournaments. Newcastle finished in fourth position in the Premier League with 71 points, after 19 wins, 14 draws and 5 losses. They begin a new adventure towards the UEFA Champions League, after several years of absence. These are running to try to get into the round of 16 and be a protagonist of the highest European championship. Some interesting names in this group are Cullum Wilson, Miguel Almirón, Sandro Tonali, Alexander Isak, Jamaal Lascelles and Martin Dubravka, these are the players who have a great preparation and will be the pillars in all lines of the team, their contribution it will be fundamental for the hopes of the establishment in the rest of the soccer season. Newcastle will try again and maintain a solid project with the same coaching staff and a large part of the squad from last season, so much is expected of them in search of their fifth Premier League.
Arthur Cabral, a must see player!
The Fiorentina striker is one of the great references for his club on offense and the team's top scorer. Cabral seeks to continue his development in European soccer and be a fundamental piece for his team on offense. This is one of the team's leading figures and his offensive contribution is vital for the team's aspirations in all competitions. During last season, the forward participated in 47 games where he got 17 goals and 2 assists. The Brazilian striker had a great season and Brentford will try to make this the offensive pillar that will bring them closer to achieving their goals.
How does Fiore arrive?
Fiorentina comes to this friendly duel seeking to continue developing its quality as a team for the next season of Serie A, after finishing in eighth position and staying far from the positions of the next UEFA tournaments with 56 units, after 15 wins, 11 draws and 12 losses. Fiorentina presents itself with a renewed squad, among which some interesting players stand out, such as Arthur Cabral, Cristiano Biraghi, Arthur Mello, Luka Jovic and Giacomo Bonaventura. La Fiore is not a recent power in Italian football, but it is a great team that constantly fights to be among the best in Serie A, it will seek to give its best game and begin to have more clarity regarding the squad and the lineup with the They will start next season.
Where's the game?
The St. James Park located in the city of Newcastle, England will host this duel between two teams looking to start the next season in a good way in their respective competitions. This stadium has a capacity for 52,300 fans and was inaugurated in 1892.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Newcastle vs. Fiorentina match, corresponding to the 2023 Friendly Match. The match will take place at St. James Park, at 10:30 a.m. sharp.