Blackburn Rovers vs West Bromwich: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Championship Match
Blackburn Rovers

7:30 PM2 hours ago

How and where to watch the Blackburn Rovers vs West Bromwich match live?

If you want to directly stream it: ESPN+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

7:25 PM2 hours ago

What time is Blackburn Rovers vs West Bromwich match for Championship?

This is the start time of the game Blackburn Rovers vs West Bromwich of 5th August 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 11 am: Star +

Bolivia 10 am: Star +

Brazil 11 am: Star +

Chile 10 am: Star +

Colombia 9 am: Star +

Ecuador 9 am: Star +

USA 10 am ET: ESPN+

Spain 6 pm: No transmission

Mexico 9 am: Star +

Paraguay 10 am: Star +

Peru 9 am: Star +

Uruguay 11 am: Star +

Venezuela 10 am: Star +

7:20 PM2 hours ago

Speak, Carlos Corberán!

"It's really important to get Saturday off to a good start. Winning on the opening day doesn't define your season, but it can certainly set you up to build really positive momentum and confidence. We've worked hard throughout pre-season for this moment and we're focused on making sure we give our best on the pitch.

We have a real desire to win the game and make our fans happy with the first match of the new season. We know that this year is going to be huge and challenging. We're going to challenge every opponent, but every opponent is going to demand that we're at our best.

We have to take responsibility to perform the way we want to and make things work the way we want them to on the pitch.

Blackburn are a team that finished above us in the table last season and they have had a few changes to their squad over the summer. They are a very competitive team and are very aggressive in attack. They play with attacking players, even in defense, and they want to be very aggressive in defense. We know the game we have ahead of us on Saturday. It's important for me that the players understand the game before it's played."

7:15 PM2 hours ago
7:10 PM2 hours ago

Baggies

West Bromwich Albion are coming off the back of six pre-season games. The Baggies have suffered three defeats, two draws and just one win.
7:05 PM2 hours ago

Speak, Jon Dahl Tomasson!

"It's our passion and it will be great to start at home, just like we did last season against Queens Park Rangers. It's West Brom this time and we're really looking forward to getting started. We're playing against a good team, a very good team. They are one of the teams that need to be close to the playoffs.

The league is even crazier than last season! It's a big league, last season was a big league as well, but when you look at the clubs, the fan bases, the players in the league, it's fantastic.

We started with a clean sheet and a sensational goal from [Lewis] Travis. It was brilliant, a good start. He needs to do that again."

7:00 PM2 hours ago
6:55 PM2 hours ago

Rovers

Blackburn Rovers played eight friendly matches before the season started. Of those, Rovers have won four, drawn three and lost just one.
6:50 PM2 hours ago

Championship

The EFL Championship is England's second largest domestic league behind the Premier League. The tournament was revamped in the 2004-05 season when the Football League decided to introduce the league to the federation that organizes the national leagues.

The second division has changed its name three times: Football League Second Division: 1892-1992, Football League First Division: 1992-2004 and Football League Championship: 2004-2016.

England's second division began in the 1892-93 season, when Birmingham were champions and Sheffield United were runners-up. Liverpool, champions 19 times of the top flight, were the second winners in the league's history.

Manchester City and Leicester City are the tournament's greatest champions. City, the reigning Champions League winners, won the competition for the first time in the last century, in 1898-99. Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland and Norwich have won five times.

Birmingham, Wolverhampton, Middlesbrough, Newcastle, Liverpool, Leeds United, Burnley and Derby County have won the second tier four times. The list of champions of the competition is huge. Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea, other members of the Big Six, have also been champions.

The current tournament has 24 teams. Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday have risen from the third tier, while Leicester, Southampton and Leeds have dropped from the top flight. Two teams go straight up to the Premier League, while four battle it out for the last spot in a knockout fashion with the 'final' at Wembley. Three teams drop to the lower division at the end of the 46 rounds. 

The 121st edition of English soccer's second tier, the 32nd under the current format, starts on August 4 and runs until May 4, 2024.

6:45 PM2 hours ago

Eye on the game

Blackburn Rovers vs West Bromwich live this Saturday (5), at the Ewood Park at 10 am ET, for the Championship. The match is valid for the 5th round of the competition.
6:40 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Championship Match: Blackburn Rovers vs West Bromwich Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
