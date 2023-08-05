Blackburn Rovers vs West Bromwich: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Blackburn Rovers vs West Bromwich match live?
What time is Blackburn Rovers vs West Bromwich match for Championship?
Argentina 11 am: Star +
Bolivia 10 am: Star +
Brazil 11 am: Star +
Chile 10 am: Star +
Colombia 9 am: Star +
Ecuador 9 am: Star +
USA 10 am ET: ESPN+
Spain 6 pm: No transmission
Mexico 9 am: Star +
Paraguay 10 am: Star +
Peru 9 am: Star +
Uruguay 11 am: Star +
Venezuela 10 am: Star +
Speak, Carlos Corberán!
We have a real desire to win the game and make our fans happy with the first match of the new season. We know that this year is going to be huge and challenging. We're going to challenge every opponent, but every opponent is going to demand that we're at our best.
We have to take responsibility to perform the way we want to and make things work the way we want them to on the pitch.
Blackburn are a team that finished above us in the table last season and they have had a few changes to their squad over the summer. They are a very competitive team and are very aggressive in attack. They play with attacking players, even in defense, and they want to be very aggressive in defense. We know the game we have ahead of us on Saturday. It's important for me that the players understand the game before it's played."
Baggies
Speak, Jon Dahl Tomasson!
The league is even crazier than last season! It's a big league, last season was a big league as well, but when you look at the clubs, the fan bases, the players in the league, it's fantastic.
We started with a clean sheet and a sensational goal from [Lewis] Travis. It was brilliant, a good start. He needs to do that again."
Rovers
Championship
The second division has changed its name three times: Football League Second Division: 1892-1992, Football League First Division: 1992-2004 and Football League Championship: 2004-2016.
England's second division began in the 1892-93 season, when Birmingham were champions and Sheffield United were runners-up. Liverpool, champions 19 times of the top flight, were the second winners in the league's history.
Manchester City and Leicester City are the tournament's greatest champions. City, the reigning Champions League winners, won the competition for the first time in the last century, in 1898-99. Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland and Norwich have won five times.
Birmingham, Wolverhampton, Middlesbrough, Newcastle, Liverpool, Leeds United, Burnley and Derby County have won the second tier four times. The list of champions of the competition is huge. Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea, other members of the Big Six, have also been champions.
The current tournament has 24 teams. Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday have risen from the third tier, while Leicester, Southampton and Leeds have dropped from the top flight. Two teams go straight up to the Premier League, while four battle it out for the last spot in a knockout fashion with the 'final' at Wembley. Three teams drop to the lower division at the end of the 46 rounds.
The 121st edition of English soccer's second tier, the 32nd under the current format, starts on August 4 and runs until May 4, 2024.
