Celtic vs Ross County: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Scottish Premiership Match
How and where to watch the Celtic vs Ross County match live?

If you want to watch the game Celtic vs Ross County live on TV, your options is: CBS

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Celtic vs Ross County match for Scottish Premiership?

This is the start time of the game Celtic vs Ross County of 5th August 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 8:30 am: Star +

Bolivia 7:30 am: Star +

Brazil 8:30 am: Star +

Chile 7:30 am: Star +

Colombia 6:30 am: Star +

Ecuador 6:30 am: Star +

USA 7:30 am ET: CBS Sports Network

Spain 1:30 pm: No transmission

Mexico 6:30 am: Star +

Paraguay 7:30 am: Star +

Peru 6:30 am: Star +

Uruguay 8:30 am: Star +

Venezuela 7:30 am: Star +

Ross County
Speak,Brendan Rodgers!

"I'm sitting here with the knowledge of doing it twice, so I understand what the pitfalls of success are. So that's something we've talked about throughout pre-season. For a club like Celtic, it's always about winning, but winning in the best possible way - that's sometimes harder.

I think when we did the Treble the first time, when we did it the second time and didn't pick up the same amount of points, again maybe it wasn't at the same level, but what we did was we turned up in the big games and did what we needed to do.

That will be the idea this season again. Winning three trophies is an incredible achievement but, as I said, it's a new season with new motivations and new desires and I'm looking forward to fighting for every trophy again.

There is no right or wrong way. I think throughout my coaching career I've always had a philosophy in terms of how I want teams to play. So that style is always the same, but what I tend to do is move and change our systems and have that flexibility. I like my players to be able to do that. So I think coming here, the team is in a great shape, Ange has done a fantastic job here for a couple of seasons and he will do very well in the Premier League. 

For me, it was a case of coming in and assessing where I was and, just at certain stages of the game, looking to add something new that was different for the opposition to think about."

Staggies

In addition to the friendlies being played, Ross County are also competing in the Scottish Cup. The Staggies are top of Group D with 10 points, including the following.
Hoops

Celtic Glasgow are coming off the back of six pre-season games. The Hoops have won three times, drawn twice and lost just once.
Scottish Premiership

The Scottish Premiership is the most watched local league in Europe. The competition as we know it today was created in 1998 by the clubs, with the Premier League as a reference.  

Initially, 10 clubs took part in the elite of Scottish soccer, and in the 2000-01 season it increased to 12. In all, there are 33 games, with the teams facing each other three times. After that, the table is split in two, with five additional games. The teams play against all the other teams in their table. The exact matches are determined by the position in the league table at the time of the split. In the end, the league stands at 38 rounds.

Celtic are the current two-time winners of the competition and have 53 titles. However, rivals Rangers, who last won in 2020-21, are the club with the most trophies, 55. Aberdeen, Hibernian and Hearts own four. Dumbarton have two and Dundee United, Kilmarnock, Motherwell, Thirds and Dundee with one.

The 2023-24 Scottish Premiership season will conclude on April 13, 2024.

Eye on the game

Celtic vs Ross County  live this Saturday (5), at the Celtic Park at 7:30 am ET, for the Scottish Premiership. The match is valid for the 1th round of the competition.
