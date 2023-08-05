Japan vs Norway: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in Women's World Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Japan vs Norway Live in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Japan vs Norway live on TV, your options is: Fox Sports 1.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and Foxsports.com, Peacock, FOX Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo app.
Referee
Edina Alves will be the referee for the match, with Neuza Inês Back and Leila Cruz as assistants, with all coming from Brazil.
Probable Norway
Norway's probable team for the match is: Mikalsen, Bjelde, Mjelde, Harviken and Hansen; Maanum, Boe Risa and Reiten; Graham Hansen, Haavi and Haug.
Probable Japan
Japan's probable team for the match is: Yamashita, Takahashi, Kumagai and Minami; Shimizu, Hayashi, Hasegawa and Endo; Miyazawa, Naomoto and Tanaka.
No absentees!
On Japan's side, Hana Takahashi is expected to return to the team after sitting out the match against Spain. On the Norway side, there are no absentees, going with full strength to try to qualify for the quarterfinals.
Group phase
Norway qualified for the round of 16 from group A with four points, ahead of New Zealand on goal difference with five against zero for the hosts. In the group Switzerland went through in first position with five points and the Philippines went down with three points won. Japan, in Group C, were supreme with nine points from a possible nine and 11 goals scored. In that group Spain were second with six points. Zambia, with three, and Costa Rica, with no points, were the losers.
Last Matches: Norway
Norway, on the other hand, did not have an exciting group stage, with one loss, one draw and one win. The defeat was on Thursday (20), 1-0 to New Zealand, with a goal by Wilkinson. On Tuesday (25), the draw was goalless with Switzerland. And on Sunday (30) the win finally came, 6-0 over the Philippines, with goals from Haug (3), Graham Hansen, Baker (own goal) and Reiten.
Last Matches: Japan
In the group stage of the World Cup, Japan won its three games. The first, on Saturday (22), was against Zambia, 5-0, with goals from Miyazawa (2), Tanaka, Endo and Ueki. On Wednesday (26), the victory was over Costa Rica, 2-0, with Naomoto and Fujino. And on Monday (31), now against Spain, another 4-0 win, with goals from Miyazawa, Ueki and Tanaka.
