Bristol City vs Preston North End: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in Championship

Retrospect
There are 97 matches between Bristol and Preston in history. Bristol have won 29 of them, with 34 draws and 34 wins for Preston. In the Championship there are 62 matches, with 20 Bristol wins, 26 draws and 16 Preston wins.
Probable Preston
Preston's probable team for the match is: Woodman, Storey, Bauer and Hughes; Potts, McCann, Browne, Frokjaer-Jensen and Cunningham; Woodburn and Keane.
Probable Bristol
Bristol's probable team for the match is: o'Leary, Tanner, Vyner, Dickie and Pring; Scott, James and Weimann; Cornick, Wells and Bell.
Transfer window
On the Bristol side the transfer window was busy, with Knight, Roberts, McCrorie and Dickie arriving, while Massengo and Bajic returned from loan. The departures were Kadji, Moore, Low, Wilson, Edwards and DaSilva. On the Preston side, arrivals were Wahtmough, Stweart, O'Neil, Keane, Holmes, Frokjaer-Jensen and Ramsay, while departures were Diaby, Pradic, Cannon and Johnson.
Season 22-23
In the 22-23 season Bristol finished 14th in the Championship standings with 59 points, one above Hull City and six above Stoke, Birmingham and Huddersfield, and three below Norwich. Preston were 12th on 63 points, level with Watford and above Norwich, and three points below Swansea and West Bromwich.
Last Matches: Preston
Preston on the other side had seven friendly matches for the season. On the first of July the win was over Bamber Bridge, 7-0. On the fifth the win was 3-0 over Magpies. On the 15th the defeat came 1-0 to Barrow. On the 19th, another defeat, now 2-1 to Ipswich Town. On Saturday (22), the victory was 2-0 over Aberdeen. On Tuesday (25), the draw was goalless with Fleetwood and, on Saturday (29), the defeat came by 2-0 to Stockport County.
Last Matches: Bristol
Bristol City arrive with six friendlies under their belt. On July 15 the victory was 6-2 over Torquay United. On Saturday (22), curiously, there were two friendlies, the first an 8-0 win over Newport County and then 4-1 over Oxford United. On Tuesday (25), two more friendlies, where first came a 4-0 win over Exeter and a 1-1 draw with Cheltenham Town. And on Saturday (29), the victory was over Portsmouth, 1-0.
