Bayer Leverkusen vs West Ham LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch International Friendly

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs West Ham on TV and in real time?
When is the Bayer Leverkusen vs West Ham match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
This is Xabi Alonso:
"I see last season in a positive light. But I want more, as does the club. We will continue working on it with determination," he added.
Xabi Alonso
The former Real Madrid, Liverpool and Bayern Munich player took over as Bayer Leverkusen coach when they were in the relegation places in October, leading them to a sixth-place finish at the end of the season, also taking them to the Europa League semi-finals.
Alonso's good work at Bayer Leverkusen had raised speculation he could move to one of Europe's biggest clubs, but the new deal means he is committed to the German club for the next three seasons.
To start the season:
For the Werkself, it's the first clash against the East London Hammers, who travel to Australia for two more tests before the away game at Leverkusen.
West Ham United finished last season in the Premier League in 14th place in the table, but thanks to their UEFA Europa Conference League final victory over Fiorentina, they already have a Europa League spot. Like Bayer 04, the Hammers around German international Thilo Kehrer are in pot 1 of the UEFA Europa League 2023/24.
Facts:
West Ham United have managed to score at least one goal in their last 9 games.
West Ham:
West Ham at that time had practically abandoned the Premier League, where they had a very bad campaign and flirting with relegation until the final phase.
In the period of preparatory games, the team made 5 matches. Their most notable games were a 3-2 win over English Premier League side Tottenham, but a 3-1 defeat to French side Rennes.
Bayer Leverkusen:
Bayer Leverkusen played their last official game of the season at the end of May, losing 3-0 away to Bochum. They had an absolutely disappointing final stretch of the Bundesliga, and at that point had been putting their strength in the final stages of the Europa League.
However, the team failed to progress and fell in the semi-final, losing to Roma.
TIME AND PLACE!
Bayer Leverkusen of Germany and West Ham of England meet at the home of Leverkusen on Saturday in the end of the preparatory period before their domestic league debuts.
Bayer Leverkusen played their last official game of the season at the end of May, losing 3-0 away to Bochum. Their opponents will be English side West Ham, who last season ended their campaign with an international title.
The ball rolls for Bayer Leverkusen-West Ham at 08.30 in the BayArena, home of Bayer Leverkusen in Germany.
International friendly
Date: August 5, 2023
Time: 07:30
Venue: BayArena, home of Bayer Leverkusen, Germany
Broadcast: ESPN and Star+ (streaming).