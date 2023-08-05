Bayer Leverkusen vs West Ham LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch International Friendly
Where and how to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs West Ham on TV and in real time?

Bayer Leverkusen vs West Ham
International friendly

Date: August 5, 2023

Time: 07:30

Venue: BayArena, home of Bayer Leverkusen, Germany
Broadcast: ESPN and Star+ (streaming).

When is the Bayer Leverkusen vs West Ham match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Bayer Leverkusen vs West Ham will kick off at 07:30 am ET and will be played at the BayArena, home of Bayer Leverkusen in Germany, in a friendly to prepare for the season. ESPN and Star+ (streaming) broadcast live. You can check everything here at VAVEL Brazil.
This is Xabi Alonso:

The Spaniard thanked the club "for the trust placed in me", also highlighting "a lot of closeness and understanding between the club's managers and me".

"I see last season in a positive light. But I want more, as does the club. We will continue working on it with determination," he added.

Xabi Alonso

Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso has renewed his contract with the German club for two years until 2026, the club announced on Friday.

The former Real Madrid, Liverpool and Bayern Munich player took over as Bayer Leverkusen coach when they were in the relegation places in October, leading them to a sixth-place finish at the end of the season, also taking them to the Europa League semi-finals.

Alonso's good work at Bayer Leverkusen had raised speculation he could move to one of Europe's biggest clubs, but the new deal means he is committed to the German club for the next three seasons.

To start the season:

Bayer 04 host English Premier League side West Ham United for the final friendly of their summer preparations. The current UEFA Europa Conference League title holders are guests at the BayArena on Saturday (5). The match takes place as part of the Bayer 04 season opener.

For the Werkself, it's the first clash against the East London Hammers, who travel to Australia for two more tests before the away game at Leverkusen.

West Ham United finished last season in the Premier League in 14th place in the table, but thanks to their UEFA Europa Conference League final victory over Fiorentina, they already have a Europa League spot. Like Bayer 04, the Hammers around German international Thilo Kehrer are in pot 1 of the UEFA Europa League 2023/24.

Facts:

Bayer Leverkusen have conceded goals in each of their last 5 games. While West Ham United have conceded goals in each of their last 8 games.

West Ham United have managed to score at least one goal in their last 9 games.

West Ham:

West Ham, in turn, ended their campaign last season with an international title. The team reached the final of the Conference League, against Fiorentina and won by the score of 2-1, winning the title and will be in the Europa League this season.

West Ham at that time had practically abandoned the Premier League, where they had a very bad campaign and flirting with relegation until the final phase.

In the period of preparatory games, the team made 5 matches. Their most notable games were a 3-2 win over English Premier League side Tottenham, but a 3-1 defeat to French side Rennes.

Bayer Leverkusen:

Bayer Leverkusen lost their first two pre-season games, defeating Paderborn and Real Sociedad. However, they gave a different response afterwards against Marseille and added their first win of the pre-season.

Bayer Leverkusen played their last official game of the season at the end of May, losing 3-0 away to Bochum. They had an absolutely disappointing final stretch of the Bundesliga, and at that point had been putting their strength in the final stages of the Europa League.

However, the team failed to progress and fell in the semi-final, losing to Roma.

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Bayer Leverkusen and West Ham is an international friendly.

Bayer Leverkusen of Germany and West Ham of England meet at the home of Leverkusen on Saturday in the end of the preparatory period before their domestic league debuts.

Bayer Leverkusen played their last official game of the season at the end of May, losing 3-0 away to Bochum. Their opponents will be English side West Ham, who last season ended their campaign with an international title.

The ball rolls for Bayer Leverkusen-West Ham at 08.30 in the BayArena, home of Bayer Leverkusen in Germany.

Welcome to the Bayer Leverkusen vs West Ham live stream

Hello, soccer lover! Now it's international friendly match time between two teams from Europe: on one side Bayer Leverkusen. While on the other side is the West Ham team. Follow everything about the duel between the English and Germans here, in real time from VAVEL Brasil.
