Kilmarnock vs Rangers: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Scottish Premiership Match
12:00 AM18 minutes ago

How and where to watch the Kilmarnock vs Rangers match live?

If you want to directly stream it: Paramount+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

11:55 PM23 minutes ago

Speak, Michael Beale!

"There's a lot of motivation in the build-up, a lot of optimism and we're looking forward to getting started. It's a tough place to go but we're looking forward to getting started now. We've had players come in at slightly different times, so there's always the challenge of that, but we have a very strong identity in terms of how we train and those players have been told exactly why they were coming in, where they fit in the squad and what we want from them. 

I have no problem with that and there are no excuses for that. We played against a Kilmarnock team where Derek [McInnes] will be doing the same this summer. A lot of managers in Scotland have a big turnover as well, I think what we've done is set up our club and our team with a strong squad for the future and the future starts.

I think we'll see a squad that has a lot of familiar faces with the excitement of some new additions. We are a team that plays between 55 and 60 games a season so there is plenty of opportunity for this team to come together. It's important we start on the right foot tomorrow and with a positive result."

11:50 PM28 minutes ago
11:45 PM33 minutes ago

Speak, Derek McInnes!

"I think it's a great opening for us. We beat every team in the Premiership last season except Rangers and Celtic so we know what we are capable of. We also have to demonstrate an ability to get results against the top two teams. It's important we have the confidence, character and assurance on Saturday to do just that. It's an itch we need to scratch.

We found we were able to win the fight with teams around us last season, particularly at home. We're expecting a tough game on Saturday and it's important that Rangers get that as well. There's no doubt that if you can hit Rangers or Celtic at any point in the season, you can get a lot of benefit from that. It's still one point for a draw and three points for a win, but in terms of confidence it can't hurt at all.

You have to do a lot of things right in the game and that's the test for us and other clubs this season. You're never going to bridge the gap financially - it's impossible - but hopefully you can bridge the gap in a 90-minute game."

11:40 PM38 minutes ago
11:35 PM43 minutes ago

Gers

Coming from four games in the pre-season, Rangers have only one win.  The Gers have also collected two defeats and a draw.
11:30 PMan hour ago

Killie

After starting their pre-season with two friendlies, Kilmarnock had their focus on the Scottish Cup. There have been three wins and one defeat. The Killie are top of group E on 10 points.

11:25 PMan hour ago

Scottish Premiership

The Scottish Premiership is the most watched local league in Europe. The competition as we know it today was created in 1998 by the clubs, with the Premier League as a reference.  

Initially, 10 clubs took part in the elite of Scottish soccer, and in the 2000-01 season it increased to 12. In all, there are 33 games, with the teams facing each other three times. After that, the table is split in two, with five additional games. The teams play against all the other teams in their table. The exact matches are determined by the position in the league table at the time of the split. In the end, the league stands at 38 rounds.

Celtic are the current two-time winners of the competition and have 53 titles. However, rivals Rangers, who last won in 2020-21, are the club with the most trophies, 55. Aberdeen, Hibernian and Hearts own four. Dumbarton have two and Dundee United, Kilmarnock, Motherwell, Thirds and Dundee with one.

The 2023-24 Scottish Premiership season will conclude on April 13, 2024.

11:20 PMan hour ago

Eye on the game

Kilmarnock vs Rangers live this Saturday (5), at the Rugby Park at 12:15 pm ET, for the Scottish Premiership. The match is valid for the 1th round of the competition.
11:15 PMan hour ago

