Sheffield United vs Stuttgart LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch International Friendly
Foto: Stuttgart

Where and how to watch Sheffield United vs Stuttgart on TV and in real time?

Sheffield United vs Stuttgart
International friendly

Date: August 5, 2023

Time: 09:00

Venue: Bramall Lane Stadium, Sheffield, England
Broadcast: VfbTV.

When is the Sheffield United vs Stuttgart match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Sheffield United vs Stuttgart will kick off at 08 am ET and will be played at Bramall Lane Stadium in Sheffield, England, in a friendly to prepare for the season. VfbTV broadcasts live. You can check everything here at VAVEL Brazil.
Facts:

This will be the first clash between Sheffield United and Stuttgart. Sheffield United have won just two of their five friendlies this summer, while Stuttgart have won all three so far.

Sheffield United have kept two clean sheets in five games, while Stuttgart have kept one in three. Sheffield United have scored just five goals in five pre-season games, facing two teams - Chesterfield (2) and Derby County (3).

Stuttgart in the top flight!

On the other hand, Stuttgart managed to avoid relegation once again last season after smashing Hamburger SV to bits in the relegation playoffs. The Reds beat them 3-0 at home before a 3-1 away win to complete a 6-1 aggregate victory and secure Bundesliga survival.

Since returning to action last month, the Baden-Wrttemberg side have continued in the same vein, winning all three friendlies so far.

Stuttgart beat Schwabisch Hall (3-0), SSV Reutlingen (4-0) and Vitesse (2-1) and will now face Sheffield United in their final friendly of the summer before resuming league action.

Sheffield transfers:

Sheffield have also looked to strengthen their squad with a number of signings including Anis Slimane from Brondby, Benie Traore from BK Hacken and Auston Trusty from Arsenal.
Back to the Premier League:

The Blades are back in the top flight after two years, having finished second in the EFL Championship last season, and will be hoping to mark their return to the top flight with a bang.

Paul Heckingbottom's side, however, have not exactly enjoyed a promising pre-season campaign so far. In fact, they have won just twice in five matches, losing on two occasions.

Stuttgart:

Stuttgart have been trying to stay in the top flight of German soccer, and narrowly missed out on relegation last season. Now they are preparing to have a better season. In this pre-season the team won 3 games and lost 1, to Borussia Mönchengladbach. Now they have an interesting challenge, away from home.

This should also be their last friendly before the start of the regular season, next Saturday in the German Cup.

In the window, VfB Stuttgart officially announced the signing of striker Deniz Undav. The German has signed on a loan deal with an option to buy at the end of it.

Sheffield:

Sheffield United are returning to the Premier League after winning the Championship last season. Therefore, it is now preparing to play at the highest level of the league and needs to play good games in this pre-season. 

Out of the 5 games he played, Stuttgart will be his best opponent so far, as Sheff faced opponents from lower divisions and leagues.This should be their last official friendly before the start of the regular season, which begins next week with Premier League play.

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Sheffield United and Stuttgart is an international friendly.

The preparation time is in the last phase, the first official match is not far away. On Saturday, August 5, VfB will play its last pre-season friendly against the newly promoted Premier League team Sheffield United. 

Incidentally, VfB-TV not only broadcasts the match against Sheffield United live, but also provides subscribers with replays and highlights of VfB's DFB Cup and Bundesliga matches in the 2023/2024 season.

The ball rolls for Sheffield United vs Stuttgart at 8 am ET from Bramall Lane Stadium in Sheffield, England.

Welcome to the Sheffield United vs Stuttgart live score

Hello, soccer lover! Now it's international friendly match time between two teams from Europe: on one side Sheffield United. While on the other side is the Stuttgart team. Follow everything about the duel between the English and Germans here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
