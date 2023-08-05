Sheffield United vs Stuttgart LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch International Friendly

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Sheffield United vs Stuttgart on TV and in real time?
Facts:
Sheffield United have kept two clean sheets in five games, while Stuttgart have kept one in three. Sheffield United have scored just five goals in five pre-season games, facing two teams - Chesterfield (2) and Derby County (3).
Stuttgart in the top flight!
Since returning to action last month, the Baden-Wrttemberg side have continued in the same vein, winning all three friendlies so far.
Stuttgart beat Schwabisch Hall (3-0), SSV Reutlingen (4-0) and Vitesse (2-1) and will now face Sheffield United in their final friendly of the summer before resuming league action.
Sheffield transfers:
Back to the Premier League:
Paul Heckingbottom's side, however, have not exactly enjoyed a promising pre-season campaign so far. In fact, they have won just twice in five matches, losing on two occasions.
Stuttgart:
This should also be their last friendly before the start of the regular season, next Saturday in the German Cup.
In the window, VfB Stuttgart officially announced the signing of striker Deniz Undav. The German has signed on a loan deal with an option to buy at the end of it.
Sheffield:
Out of the 5 games he played, Stuttgart will be his best opponent so far, as Sheff faced opponents from lower divisions and leagues.This should be their last official friendly before the start of the regular season, which begins next week with Premier League play.
TIME AND PLACE!
The preparation time is in the last phase, the first official match is not far away. On Saturday, August 5, VfB will play its last pre-season friendly against the newly promoted Premier League team Sheffield United.
Incidentally, VfB-TV not only broadcasts the match against Sheffield United live, but also provides subscribers with replays and highlights of VfB's DFB Cup and Bundesliga matches in the 2023/2024 season.
The ball rolls for Sheffield United vs Stuttgart at 8 am ET from Bramall Lane Stadium in Sheffield, England.
International friendly
Date: August 5, 2023
Time: 09:00
Venue: Bramall Lane Stadium, Sheffield, England
Broadcast: VfbTV.