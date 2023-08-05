Middlesbrough vs Millwall: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Middlesbrough vs Millwall match live?
Speak,Gary Rowett!
But I get over things quickly because the sooner I get over it, the sooner I can figure out what we need to do next season. So the next day I'm on a sun lounger, I've got my notepad out and I'm trying to figure out what we need to do.
There's a mixture of disappointment and reflection. But very quickly you end up in a position where you feel that motivation again. The last nine games have probably been more problematic than the last 45 minutes of the last game. That's where you have to look.
We lost a little bit of consistency. But overall, for us to get to the last game and be that close to the top six, and for it to be that way for the last three or four seasons, you have to see it - and I certainly see it - as some sort of success.
Of course, the ultimate success is to be in the top six. But to have to win a home game on the last day, you would have achieved that at the start of the season."
Speak, Michael Carrick!
Lions
Boro
Championship
The second division has changed its name three times: Football League Second Division: 1892-1992, Football League First Division: 1992-2004 and Football League Championship: 2004-2016.
England's second division began in the 1892-93 season, when Birmingham were champions and Sheffield United were runners-up. Liverpool, champions 19 times of the top flight, were the second winners in the league's history.
Manchester City and Leicester City are the tournament's greatest champions. City, the reigning Champions League winners, won the competition for the first time in the last century, in 1898-99. Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland and Norwich have won five times.
Birmingham, Wolverhampton, Middlesbrough, Newcastle, Liverpool, Leeds United, Burnley and Derby County have won the second tier four times. The list of champions of the competition is huge. Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea, other members of the Big Six, have also been champions.
The current tournament has 24 teams. Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday have risen from the third tier, while Leicester, Southampton and Leeds have dropped from the top flight. Two teams go straight up to the Premier League, while four battle it out for the last spot in a knockout fashion with the 'final' at Wembley. Three teams drop to the lower division at the end of the 46 rounds.
The 121st edition of English soccer's second tier, the 32nd under the current format, starts on August 4 and runs until May 4, 2024.
