Middlesbrough vs Millwall: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Championship Match
Middlesbrough

Speak,Gary Rowett!

"After the Blackburn game, all I wanted to do was go on vacation, lie on a sun lounger and drink as much wine as possible. It was a very difficult way to end the season, to come so close and lose it in the last 45 minutes.

But I get over things quickly because the sooner I get over it, the sooner I can figure out what we need to do next season. So the next day I'm on a sun lounger, I've got my notepad out and I'm trying to figure out what we need to do.

There's a mixture of disappointment and reflection. But very quickly you end up in a position where you feel that motivation again. The last nine games have probably been more problematic than the last 45 minutes of the last game. That's where you have to look.

We lost a little bit of consistency. But overall, for us to get to the last game and be that close to the top six, and for it to be that way for the last three or four seasons, you have to see it - and I certainly see it - as some sort of success.

Of course, the ultimate success is to be in the top six. But to have to win a home game on the last day, you would have achieved that at the start of the season."

Speak, Michael Carrick!

"The team, on who is fit, on who is training well. All the boys are training well and looking forward to the start of the season. At the moment, all good and no drama."
Lions

In contrast, Millwall played just four games during pre-season. The Lions won twice, drew and defeated once each.
Boro

Middlesbrough played seven friendly matches. The Boro won two, drew three and lost two.
Championship

The EFL Championship is England's second largest domestic league behind the Premier League. The tournament was revamped in the 2004-05 season when the Football League decided to introduce the league to the federation that organizes the national leagues.

The second division has changed its name three times: Football League Second Division: 1892-1992, Football League First Division: 1992-2004 and Football League Championship: 2004-2016.

England's second division began in the 1892-93 season, when Birmingham were champions and Sheffield United were runners-up. Liverpool, champions 19 times of the top flight, were the second winners in the league's history.

Manchester City and Leicester City are the tournament's greatest champions. City, the reigning Champions League winners, won the competition for the first time in the last century, in 1898-99. Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland and Norwich have won five times.

Birmingham, Wolverhampton, Middlesbrough, Newcastle, Liverpool, Leeds United, Burnley and Derby County have won the second tier four times. The list of champions of the competition is huge. Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea, other members of the Big Six, have also been champions.

The current tournament has 24 teams. Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday have risen from the third tier, while Leicester, Southampton and Leeds have dropped from the top flight. Two teams go straight up to the Premier League, while four battle it out for the last spot in a knockout fashion with the 'final' at Wembley. Three teams drop to the lower division at the end of the 46 rounds. 

The 121st edition of English soccer's second tier, the 32nd under the current format, starts on August 4 and runs until May 4, 2024.

Eye on the game

Middlesbrough vs Millwall live this Saturday (5), at the Riverside Stadium at 10 am ET, for the Championship. The match is valid for the 1th round of the competition.
