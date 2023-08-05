Betis vs Real Sociedad LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Last lineup Real Sociedad
Remiro; Traoré, Zubeldia, Le Normand, Aihen; Zubimendi, Merino, Take, Barrene, Oyarzabal, Carlos Fernández.
Last lineup Real Betis
Rui Silva; Sabaly, Pezzella, Bartra, Abner; William Carvalho, Guido, Guardado; Ayoze, Luiz Henrique, Borja Iglesias.
Who will be the central referee and his assistants?
To be confirmed.
How is Real Sociedad coming along?
On the other hand, the Spanish team of Real Sociedad, which also plays in the Spanish league, was very close to the first places in the last tournament and managed to obtain a very worthy fourth place that gave them the pass to the next season of the Champions League, having a pretty good season compared to the most recent ones.In their last preseason game, the blue and white team faced Atletico Madrid where they almost lost the game after a missed penalty by Memphis. That match, also played in Mexico, ended in an insipid 0-0 draw.
How is Real Betis coming along?
The Spanish club that competes in the first division of Spain (LaLiga), did not finish the 2022-2023 season as they would have liked, as they were in sixth place in the standings without aspirations of winning the championship, but also without danger of relegation. Fortunately for Real Betis, they managed to qualify for the Europa League for the following season. In their most recent match, Betis faced Sevilla in the derby of that city where they lost by the minimum with a goal by En-Nesyri, played in Mexico.
Friendly Match
The European leagues and competitions of all divisions are paused, so many teams are already doing preseason to start their respective competitions with the right foot. On this occasion, two teams from Spain will face each other in this friendly match corresponding to their preseason in an atracctive match between Betis and Real Sociedad. Will Betis be able to win or will Real Sociedad win?
The match will be played at the Oracle Park Stadium
The match between Betis - Real Sociedad will be played at Oracle Park stadium, in San Francisco, United States. Kickoff is scheduled at 7:00 pm (ET).
