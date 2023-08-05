2023 Leagues Cup Round of 32: Columbus Crew vs Minnesota United preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

The Columbus Crew host Minnesota United at Lower.com Field in the Round of 32 in the 2023 Leagues Cup.

Columbus got goals from Lucas Zelarayan and Cucho Hernandez in a 2-1 victory over St. Louis City SC followed by a dominant 4-1 win over Club America to top Central 1.

Minnesota cruised to a 4-0 victory over Club Puebla in their opening group-stage match followed by a 3-2 defeat to the Chicago Fire after twice taking the lead to finish second in Central 3.

The winner of this match will face Toluca FC or Sporting Kansas City in the Round of 16, which kicks off an hour later than this game.

Team news

Columbus Crew

The big news coming out of the club is the departure of Lucas Zelarayan, who lead the club with ten goals but is now with Al Fateh of the Saudi Pro League.

In his place, Columbus signed Diego Rossi from Fenerbache of the Turkish Super Lig. He joins the Crew after previously playing in MLS with LAFC from 2018-21 and scoring 48 minutes.

Minnesota United

Kervin Arriaga is out with a knee injury while D.J. Taylor (face) and Ismael Tajouri-Shradi (thigh) are listed as questionable.

Predicted lineups

Columbus Crew: Schulte; Amundsen, Zawadski, Moreira; Yeboah, Morris, Nagbe, Farsi; Mățan; Hernández, Ramirez

Minnesota United: St. Clair; Taylor, Dibassy, Tapias, Valentin; Arriaga, Trapp; Hiongwane, Reynoso, Dotson; Pukki

Ones to watch

Christian Ramirez (Columbus Crew)

With eight goals across all competitions, Ramirez has complimented Cucho Hernandez brilliantly and his added offensive production will be counted on more with the departure of Zelarayan and untIl Rossi is fit and ready.

Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Minnesota United)

The South African has put in an impressive display in the tournament so far, scoring four goals in Minnesota's two group stage matches and has found the back of the net 12 times to go along with three assists across all competitions, giving the Loons another attacking threat to go along with Emmanuel Reynoso and Teemu Pukki.

Previous meetings

Columbus and Minnesota haven't met since 2020 when the Crew were 2-1 winners.

Pedro Santos was afforded acres of space in front of the Loons defense and his pass found a lunging Lucas Zelarayan who headed home in the 31st minute to give Columbus a 1-0 lead.

Santos doubled the Crew's advantage in the 70th minute as his tight-angle shot that St. Clair got a hand to but the shot had too much pace.

Two minutes from time, Minnesota halved the deficit as Robin Lod to keep Columbus from beginning with an MLS-record six consecutive clean sheets.

The match will be televised in the United States and Mexico on Apple TV +.

Kickoff is set for 8pm Eastern time.