Valencia vs Aston Villa LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match 2023
Aston Villa

2:07 AMan hour ago

Tune in here Valencia vs Aston Villa Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Valencia vs Aston Villa friendly match.
2:02 AMan hour ago

What time is the Valencia vs Aston Villa match for Friendly Match 2023?

This is the start time of the game Valencia vs Aston Villa of August 5th in several countries:

Argentina: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 2:00 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Chile: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 1:00 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 1:00 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 3:00 PM on NBC and Peacock.
Spain: 8:00 PM on DAZN.
Mexico: 1:00 PM.
Paraguay: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Peru: 2:00 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 3:00 PM on Star+.

1:57 AMan hour ago

Last lineup of Aston Villa

These were the eleven players who started last game:
Emiliano Martínez, Tyrone Mings, Ezri Konsa, Lucas Digne, Ashley Young, Douglas Luiz, Boubacar Kamara, Emiliano Buendía, Matty Cash, Ollie Watkins and Leon Bailey.
1:52 AM2 hours ago

Last lineup of Valencia

These were the eleven players who started last game:
Giorgi Mamardashvili, Gabriel, Mouctar Diakhaby, José Gayà, Thierry Correia, Andre Almeida, Nicolas Gonzalez, Javier Guerra, Hugo Duro, Samuel Lino and Diego López.
1:47 AM2 hours ago

Aston Villa Players to Watch

There are three Aston Villa players we should keep an eye on and who play a very important role in the team. The first is forward Ollie Watkins (#9), he was the team's top scorer last tournament with 14 goals in 24 games played and it is very likely that we will see him scoring on Saturday. Another player is Jacob Ramsey (#18), he plays in the midfield position and is a player with a lot of ability to assist in games. And finally, we should keep an eye on striker Douglas Luiz (#30), he was the team's second highest scorer last season with 5 goals in 28 games played and we could see him score in Saturday's game.
1:42 AM2 hours ago

Aston Villa

The English team is preparing for the Premier League that will start next month. Their preseason started a few days ago and they scheduled 3 friendly games to prepare for the tournament. Their preparation matches are against Fulham, Valencia and Brentford. In the 2022-2023 Premier League tournament they stayed in tenth position with 15 wins, 7 draws and 16 losses. Their preparation games will help them have a good 2023-2024 season. Their last game was against Fulham on May 28, 2023, the match ended in a 2-1 loss at Old Trafford and thus they lost another game. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
1:37 AM2 hours ago

Players to watch from Valencia

There are three Valencia players that we should be aware of and that have a very important role in the team. The first is striker Samuel Lino (#9), he was the team's top scorer in the last tournament with 14 goals in 24 games played and it is very likely that we will see him scoring on Saturday. Another player is Andre Almeida (#18), he plays in the midfield position and is a player with a lot of ability to assist in games. And finally, we should keep an eye on striker Justin Kluivert (#30), he was the team's second highest scorer last season with 5 goals in 28 games played and we could see him score in Saturday's game.
1:32 AM2 hours ago

Valencia

The Spanish team is preparing for LaLiga that will start next month. Their preseason started a few days ago and they scheduled 4 friendly games to prepare for the tournament. Their preparation matches are against Brighton & Hove Albion, Wrexham, Aston Villa and Fulham. In the 2022-2023 LaLiga tournament they stayed in twelfth position with 11 wins, 11 draws and 16 losses. Their preparation games will help them have a good 2023-2024 season. Their last game was against Brighton & Hove Albion on July 22, 2023, the match ended in a 4-3 win at Lincoln Financial Field and thus they lost another match. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through.
1:27 AM2 hours ago

The stadium

The Mestalla is located in the city of Valencia, Spain. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 48,600 spectators and is the home of Valencia Club de Fútbol. It was inaugurated on May 20, 1923 and is one of the oldest stadiums.
1:22 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the Friendly Match: Valencia vs Aston Villa!

My name is Pablo Bernal and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
 
