Lyon vs Crystal Palace LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match 2023

Tune in here Lyon vs Crystal Palace Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Lyon vs Crystal Palace friendly match.
What time is the Lyon vs Crystal Palace match for Friendly Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game Lyon vs Crystal Palace of August 5th in several countries:
Argentina: 12:25 PM.
Bolivia: 11:25 AM.
Brazil: 12:25 PM.
Chile: 12:25 PM.
Colombia: 10:25 AM.
Ecuador: 10:25 AM.
United States (ET): 12:25 PM.
Spain: 5:25 PM.
Mexico: 10:25 AM.
Paraguay: 12:25 PM.
Peru: 11:25 AM.
Uruguay: 12:25 PM.
Crystal Palace last lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Vicente Guaita, Joel Ward, Joachim Andersen, Tyrick Mitchell, Nathaniel Clyne, Will Hughes, Jeff Schlupp, Conor Gallagher, Odsonne Édouard, Wilfried Zaha, and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.
Lyon last lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Anthony Lopes, Sinaly Diomande, Mamadou Sarr, Achraf Laaziri, Clinton Mata, Mohamed El Arouch, Corentin Tolisso, Johann Lepenant, Alexandre Lacazette, Amin Sarr and Jeffinho.
Crystal Palace Players to Watch
There are three Crystal Palace players we should watch out for and who play a very important role in the team. The first is Eberechi Eze (#10), he was the team's top scorer in the last tournament with 10 goals in 38 games played and it is very likely that we will see him scoring in Saturday's game. The other player is Michael Olise (#7), he plays in the midfielder position and at only 21 years old he was the team's top assister with 11 assists. And finally, we should keep an eye on striker Odsonne Édouard (#22), he was the team's second highest scorer last season with 5 goals in 35 games played and we could also see him score against Lyon.
Crystal Palace
The English team is preparing for the Premier League that will start next month. Their preseason started a few days ago and they scheduled 6 friendly games to prepare for the tournament. Their preparation matches are against Lyon, Sevilla, Watford, Sheffield United, Arsenal and Barnet. In the 2022-2023 Premier League tournament they were in the tenth position with 11 wins, 12 draws and 15 losses, their preparation games will help them to have a good 2023-2024 season. Their last game was against Sevilla on July 30, 2023, the match ended in a 1-1 draw at Philips Stadion. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through.
Lyon Players to Watch
There are three Lyon players we should keep an eye on and who play a very important role in the team. The first is striker Alexandre Lacazette (#10), he was the team's top scorer last tournament with 27 goals in 35 games played and it is very likely that we will see him scoring on Saturday. Another player is Maxence Caqueret (#6), he plays in the midfield position and is a player with a lot of ability to assist in games. And finally, we should keep an eye on forward Bradley Barcola (#26), he was the team's second highest scorer last season with 9 goals in 16 games played and we could see him score in Saturday's game.
Lyon
The French team is preparing for Ligue 1 that will start next month. Their preseason started a few days ago and they scheduled 3 friendly games to prepare for the tournament. His preparation matches are against Crystal Palace, Manchester United and Watford. In the 2022-2023 Ligue 1 tournament they stayed in seventh position with 18 wins, 8 draws and 12 losses. Their preparation games will help them have a good 2023-2024 season. Their last game was against Manchester United on July 19, 2023, the match ended in a 1-0 loss at Murrayfield Stadium. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
The stadium
The Groupama Stadium is located in the city of Rennes, France. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 59,186 spectators and is the stadium of Olympique Lyonnais of Ligue 1. It was inaugurated on January 9, 2016 and cost 480 million euros to build.