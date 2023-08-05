Wrexham AFC vs Milton Keynes Dons preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

Wrexham AFC make their long-awaited return to the Football League as they host Milton Keynes Dons at the Racecourse Ground.

The Dragons fought Notts County down to the end in a historic battle at the top of the National League table before finishing the season on 111 points to clinch the league title and a place in EFL League Two for the first time in 15 years.

For the Dons, they were relegated to the fourth tier after failing to win on the final day of the 2022-23 season, ending their four-year stay in EFL League One.

With several new signings and Graham Alexander installed as manager, there are high hopes that the Buckinghamshire outfit could make an immediate return to the third tier.

Team news

Wrexham AFC

The Dragons are set to be without their 47-goal scorer Paul Mullin, who suffered a punctured lung in their preseason friendly against Manchester United.

Will Boyle joined the club after a forgettable season with Huddersfield Town while James McClean was signed from financially troubled Wigan Athletic to a one-year contract with an option for a second season.

Milton Keynes Dons

Graham Alexander could be without four key players as Matthew Dennis, Connor Grant and Dean Lewington have missed most of the summer and Charlie Waller didn't play in the last two friendlies.

As many as six of the club's new summer signings could feature while Alex Gilbey looks to make his first appearance in a Dons shirt since March of 2020.

Predicted lineups

Wrexham AFC: Foster; O'Connell, Tozer, Boyle; McFadzean, Lee, O'Connor, Waters, Forde; Palmer, McAlinden

Milton Keynes Dons: MacGillivray; Jules, Tucker, O'Hora, Norman; Holland, Gilbey, Robson, Williams; Leko, Eisa

Ones to watch

Ollie Palmer (Wrexham AFC)

Entering his third season with the Dragons, the former Wimbledon man has scored 32 times providing the perfect compliment to Mullin in attack and forming one of the most lethal duos in English football.

Photo: Matthew Ashton/AMA via Getty Images

With his strike partner out for the foreseeable future, the emphasis will be on Palmer to continue his goal-scoring output.

Jonathan Leko (Milton Keynes Dons)

Despite being just 24 years old, Leko has already made over 100 appearances across the top three divisions of English football and was signed from Charlton Athletic last January.

Photo: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

In his 18 appearances for the club, the striker has scored four times and looks to be a key man as the Dons look to bounce back to League One at the first time of asking.

Previous meetings

This is the seventh all-time matchup between Wrexham and MK Dons with the Dons holding a 4-1-1 advantage in the six prior contests.

Goals from Danny Swailes and Aaron Wilbraham put MK Dons 2-0 up inside of the opening ten minutes before Neil Roberts halved the deficit from the penalty spot.

With quarter of an hour to go, Sean O'Hanlon restored the Dons' two-goal advantage and Wilbraham completed the scoring in the third minute of second-half stoppage time.

The match has not been selected for live coverage in the United Kingdom but fans in the United States can view the match on the teams' respective iFollow channel.