Wrexham AFC 3-5 Milton Keynes Dons: Leko double helps spoil Dragons' return to EFL

Wrexham AFC suffered defeat on their return to the Football League after a 15-year absence as Milton Keynes Dons secured a 5-3 victory at the Stoke Cae Ras in EFL League Two action.

With a bumper crowd watching, the Dons took a sixth-minute lead through an own goal by Eoghan O'Connell and their advantage was doubled four minutes later through Mo Eisa.

Jacob Mendy scored Wrexham's first league goal for a decade and a half three minutes from halftime but Jonathan Leko's brace stretched the lead to 4-1.

Jordan Davies grabbed the Dragons' second before Daniel Harvie and Anthony Forde exchanged goals in stoppage time as Graham Alexander's men took all three points back to Buckinghamshire.

Story of the match

Two teams who are fancied as promotion favorites took to the pitch in North Wales as a new season filled with anticipation got underway but it would prove to be a disastrous beginning for the hosts.

A free kick by Ethan Robson from some 45 yards out was sent into the penalty area where O'Connell misdirected his attempted clearance into his own net to hand MK Dons the early lead.

M.J. Williams nearly doubled the Dons' advantage as his strike deflected off of Ben Tozer and clattered the post and at the other end, Ryan Barnett sent in a cross that went just over.

On ten minutes, the lead was two as Leko found Eisa, who was in acres of space in the center of the six-yard box, who made his way through the Wrexham defense and slid past Foster to author a dream start for the Buckinghamshire side.

Eisa was later shown a yellow card for kicking the ball away following a foul given on the byline as the match began to settle down.

Andy Cannon and James Jones both tried their luck from distance but the Dons' defense was able to block both shots.

After soaking up some pressure from their hosts, MK Dons were back on the offensive, Alex Gilbey's ball only half-cleared and Robson and Williams both had opportunities, but Wrexham were able to clear their lines.

Elliott Lee was lucky to have only gotten away with a yellow card after a reckless challenge on Warren O'Hora and O'Connell soon followed into referee notebook after tripping Harvie.

Lee would look to make amends in the 33rd minute, marauding past Williams with a shot-feint then working his way through Gilbey before shooting harmlessly over the crossbar.

Six minutes from halftime, Foster would make a diving save on Leko's strike from the edge of the box after he was set up by Robson.

The Dragons would pull one back as Barnett led a quick counterattack and after Billy Waters forced a save out of Craig MacGillivray, making his debut in the MK Dons net, the ball fell to Mendy at the far post and he finished into the far corner.

Jacob Mendy watches his shot beat MK Dons goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray to cut the lead to 2-1/Photo: Simon Stacpoole/Offsides/Offsides via Getty Images

In the 51st minute, the Dons restored their two-goal advantage. Gilbey won the ball in midfield and it eventually worked its way to Leko, who brought it under control and brilliantly curled home into the bottom corner, leaving Foster with no chance.

Wrexham were unable to get out of their own half despite having more of the ball since Leko scored as MK Dons successfully took the pace out of the game.

Manager Phil Parkinson made a triple change for the hosts as Jake Bickerstaff, Ollie Palmer and Davies replaced Sam Dalby, Waters and Cannon.

The Dons' front two were proving to be a handful and Leko sprung the offside trap to latch onto Eisa's ball, took his time, brushed aside O'Connell, rounded Foster and bagged his side's fourth.

Thomas O'Connor, who was pushing forward from midfield, volleyed over the top from just outside the box and MacGillivray then made a smart save to deny Palmer.

The outstanding Leko was subbed off with 12 minutes to go as Alexander introduced Ashley Hunter, who signed from Morecambe just a day ago.

Davies then went over from 25 yards away as Forde and Bryce Hosannah were introduced in place of Mendy and Barnett.

Foster was nearly caught out as a booming volley from Jack Tucker forced the Dragons' net-minder to scramble back as the ball just bounced over the bar.

Hosannah would be the catalyst for the next goal of this enthralling encounter, holding the ball up and feeding Davies, who beat MacGillivray with a beautiful strike from just outside the box that nestled into the top corner.

After a header by O'Connor went just wide from Davies' cross back across goal, MacGillivray had his name taken for time-wasting.

Robson then intercepted an attempted pass by Foster but the Dons midfielder was unable to lift it over the goalkeeper, who recovered in time to catch it.

Eisa was then substituted at the beginning of seven minutes of added time with academy product Phoenix Scholtz coming on for his senior debut.

MK Dons then put the game out of reach as Jones gave the ball away to Harvie on the touchline and leading the break with Scholtz in support, he wrong-footed Foster with a low finish.

Daniel Harvie (c.) celebrates as his goal put the game beyond Wrexham/Photo: Jacob King/PA Images via Getty Images

Forde cut the lead to 5-3 as he bent a superb shot past MacGillivray but it wasn't enough as the Dragons succumbed to defeat.

Man of the match: Jonathan Leko

While his two goals will be the headline from his performance, the ability to find and create space, link up with Eisa, technical ability and strength (particularly on his first goal) make the former Birmingham man one of the foremost dangerous players in League Two.