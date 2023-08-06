Atlético de Madrid vs Sevilla LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2023 Friendly Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow Atlético de Madrid vs Sevilla live from the 2023 Friendly Match!
In a few moments we will share the initial line-ups for Atlético de Madrid vs Sevilla live for the 2023 Friendly Match, as well as the most recent information coming from Oracle Park. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Atlético de Madrid vs Sevilla online and live from the 2023 Friendly Match?
This is the start time of the Atlético de Madrid vs Sevilla match in various countries:
Argentina: 22 hours on Star+
Bolivia: 21 hours on Star+
Brazil: 22 hours on Star+
Chile: 21 hours on Star+
Colombia: 20 hours in Star+
Ecuador: 20 hours in Star+
USA (ET): 22 hours on ESPN+
Spain: 02 hours on LaLiga TV
Mexico: 20 hours in SKY HD
Paraguay: 22 hours on Star+
Peru: 20 hours in Star+
Uruguay: 22 hours on Star+
Venezuela: 21 hours on Star+
Jesús Corona, a must see player!
The Sevilla winger is one of the great referents of his club on offense and one of the orchestrators of the team's offense. Tecatito seeks to continue his development in European football and be a fundamental piece for Sevilla in the football generation. He is back on the pitch after missing much of last season through injury. During the past season, the player participated in 4 games where he scored 1 goal. The Mexican winger has begun to show his high level in preseason and Sevilla will continue to opt for this to be one of the offensive pillars that will bring them closer to fulfilling his goals.
How does Sevilla arrive?
Sevilla is preparing for the 2023-2024 LaLiga season where they will fight to return to being at the Top of the general table, the current Europa League champion did not have the best of seasons the previous year and now they will seek to return to the best level of LaLiga and fight for the title. Sevilla finished in eleventh position in LaLiga with 49 points, after 13 wins, 10 draws and 15 losses. However, their path in the UEFA Europa League was the highlight of the season as they secured their fifth title of the season. Some interesting names in this group are Jesús Corona, Jesús Navas, Erik Lamela, Papu Gómez, Ivan Rakitic, Marcos Acuña and Bono, these are the players who have great preparation and will be the pillars in all lines of the team. Likewise, the incorporation of players like Loic Bade, Adria Pedrosa and Oussama Idrissi, with these they will seek to return to the top of European football. Sevilla will seek to be one of the protagonists in the championship and reach new levels in all the competitions in which it participates.
Antoine Griezmann, a must see player!
The Atlético de Madrid striker is one of the great figures of the club and will seek to continue being the top reference in the team's attack. Now, Griezmann is running to be one of the top references in the forward that Atleti needs and his contribution will be very important for the future and the search for titles for the Spanish team. The board of directors has entrusted him with the team's offense and they even gave him the captain's badge with which he will seek to continue leaving history in the club. In the previous campaign, he recorded 16 goals and 19 assists in 48 games.
How does Atleti get here?
Atlético de Madrid comes to this friendly duel looking to continue developing its quality as a team for the next LaLiga season, after finishing in third place in the first division of Spanish football with 77 units, after 21 victories, 8 draws and 9 losses. Real Madrid presents itself with a renewed squad that includes some interesting players such as Antoine Griezmann, Joao Felix, José María Giménez, Jan Oblak, Marcos Llorente and Rodrigo De Paul. In addition to these, the squad was renewed with some reinforcements such as Santiago Mouriño and Javi Galán. Atlético de Madrid is a power in world football and is a great team that constantly fights to stay at the top of LaLiga and in UEFA competitions, it will seek to give its best game and begin to have more clarity for the squad and the lineup with which they will start the next season. This season the capital team must take advantage of the transition stage between Barcelona and Real Madrid, with their generational changes, to seek the title.
Where's the game?
Oracle Park located in the city of San Francisco will host this duel between two teams looking to start the next season in a good way in their respective competitions. This stadium has a capacity for 42,200 fans and was inaugurated in 2000.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Atlético de Madrid vs Sevilla match, corresponding to the 2023 Friendly Match. The match will take place at Oracle Park, at 10:00 p.m. sharp.