Netherlands vs South Africa LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Women's World Cup 2023 Match

60 LIVE UPDATES
Follow here Netherlands vs South Africa Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Netherlands vs South Africa match for the Women's World Cup.
What time is the Netherlands vs South Africa match for Women's World Cup 2023?
This is the start time of the game Netherlands vs South Africa of August 5th in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 PM on DIRECTV Sports.
Bolivia: 10:00 PM on DIRECTV Sports.
Brazil: 11:00 PM on DIRECTV Sports.
Chile: 11:00 PM on DIRECTV Sports.
Colombia: 9:00 PM on DIRECTV Sports.
Ecuador: 9:00 PM on DIRECTV Sports.
United States (ET): 10:00 PM on UNIVERSO, FOX Sports App and Peacock.
Spain: 4:00 AM.
Mexico: 8:00 PM on TUDN and Vix+.
Paraguay: 11:00 PM on DIRECTV Sports.
Peru: 10:00 PM on DIRECTV Sports.
Uruguay: 11:00 PM on DIRECTV Sports.
South Africa last lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Kaylin Swart, Noko Matlou, Bambanani Mbane, Karabo Dhlamini, Lebohang Ramalepe, Linda Motlhalo, Bongeka Gamede, Robyn Moodaly, Thembi Kgatlana, Jermaine Seoposenwe, and Hildah Magaia.
Netherlands last lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Daphne van Domselaar, Stefanie van der Gragt, Dominique Janssen, Sherida Spitse, Jackie Groenen, Daniëlle van de Donk, Jill Roord, Esmee Brugts, Victoria Pelova, Lieke Martens, and Katja Snoeijs.
South Africa Players to Watch
You have to watch out for these three players from South Africa. The first is forward Hildah Magaia (#8) in the team who has stood out as a great attacker and who she could score in Saturday's match. She is also a fundamental piece of the team as she has more experience than the others. Another player Thembi Kgatlana (#11), the 27-year-old who plays in the NWSL with Racing Louisville FC is an important player. Finally, the 28-year-old goalkeeper Kaylin Swart (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the tournament, her height allows her to save any ball and is very important so that her team does not receive a goal on Saturday.
South Africa
South Africa is in Group G of the tournament along with Sweden, Italy and Argentina. They are in the second position of the group with 4 points after 1 game won, 1 tied and 1 lost. This year they seek to qualify for the next phase of the tournament and for that they must come out winners in Saturday's game. They have several young players who have given the team a new face. Their last game was against Italy on August 2, 2023, the match ended in a 3-2 win at Wellington Regional Stadium and thus they got their first win of the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
Netherlands Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to the Netherlands' attacking attack and it is likely that any of them could score in the game against South Africa. Midfielder Jill Roord (#6), plays for Manchester City. She is a very fast player with good ball control. She is the top scorer in the tournament with 3 goals in 3 games played. forward Lieke Martens (#22) is a great player with lots of speed and good ball control. She is the highest assister in the tournament with an assist in 3 games played. Finally, the 23-year-old goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar (#1) plays for Aston Villa and is one of the best goalkeepers in the tournament, her height allows her to save almost any ball and is very important so that her team does not receive a goal Saturday.
Netherlands
The Netherlands soccer team advanced to the next phase by being placed in Group E along with Vietnam, the United States and Portugal. He got first place with 7 points after getting 2 games won, 1 tied and 0 lost. They seek to qualify for the next phase of the tournament and be able to compete for the championship. Their last game was against Vietnam on August 1, 2023, the match ended in a 7-0 victory at Dunedin Stadium and thus they got their second win of the tournament. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through.
The stadium
The Sydney Football Stadium is located in the city of Moore Park, Australia and is one of the largest football stadiums in Australia. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 45,500 spectators, it was inaugurated on November 9, 1988 and it cost 68 million Australian dollars to build.