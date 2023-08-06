Arsenal vs Manchester City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch FA Community Shield Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Arsenal vs Manchester City in a FA Community Shield
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Arsenal vs Manchester City match in the FA Community Shield.
What time is Arsenal vs Manchester City match for FA Community Shield?
This is the start time of the game Arsenal vs Manchester City of August 06th, in several countries:
Mexico: 09:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 12:00 noon
Chile: 12:00 noon
Colombia: 10:00 a.m.
Peru: 10:00 a.m.
USA: 11:00 a.m. ET
Ecuador: 10:00 a.m. ET
Uruguay: 12:00 hours
Paraguay: 11:00 a.m.
Spain: 17:00 hours
Mexico: 09:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 12:00 noon
Chile: 12:00 noon
Colombia: 10:00 a.m.
Peru: 10:00 a.m.
USA: 11:00 a.m. ET
Ecuador: 10:00 a.m. ET
Uruguay: 12:00 hours
Paraguay: 11:00 a.m.
Spain: 17:00 hours
Where and how to watch Arsenal vs Manchester City live
The match will be broadcast on ESPN.
If you want to watch Arsenal vs Manchester City in streaming, it will be tuned in on ESPN+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
If you want to watch Arsenal vs Manchester City in streaming, it will be tuned in on ESPN+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Background
This will be the 208th meeting between the two teams, so they will want to start this match with everything and come out on top, in addition to scoring a victory, leaving 65 wins for Manchester City, 45 draws and 98 for Arsenal.
Last 5 meetings
In the last 5 meetings between these two teams, 5 wins have gone to Manchester City, while Arsenal have 0 wins and a somewhat uneven and unfavorable balance for both clubs, as they have only 0 draws in the last 5 meetings.
Manchester City 4 - 1 Arsenal, Apr. 26, 2023, Premier League of England
Arsenal 1 - 3 Manchester City, Feb. 15, 2023, English Premier League
Manchester City 1 - 0 Arsenal, Jan. 27, 2023, English FA Cup
Arsenal 1 - 2 Manchester City, Jan. 1, 2022, English Premier League
Manchester City 5 - 0 Arsenal, Aug. 28, 2021, English Premier League
Manchester City 4 - 1 Arsenal, Apr. 26, 2023, Premier League of England
Arsenal 1 - 3 Manchester City, Feb. 15, 2023, English Premier League
Manchester City 1 - 0 Arsenal, Jan. 27, 2023, English FA Cup
Arsenal 1 - 2 Manchester City, Jan. 1, 2022, English Premier League
Manchester City 5 - 0 Arsenal, Aug. 28, 2021, English Premier League
Watch out for this Manchester City player
The attacker from Norway, 23 year old Erling Haaland has performed well, the striker has played his thirty-fifth game in his local league, 33 as a starter and 2 as a substitute, managing to score 36 goals in the English league and 8 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments.
Watch out for this Arsenal player
Norway midfielder, 24 year old Martin Ødegaard has performed well, the striker has played his 37th game in his home league, 37 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 15 goals in the English league and 8 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments.
How is Arsenal coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 5-3 against Barcelona, having a streak of 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Arsenal 1 - 1 AS Monaco, Aug. 2, 2023, Emirates Cup
Arsenal 5 - 3 Barcelona, Jul. 26, 2023, Friendly Match
Arsenal 0 - 2 Manchester United, Jul. 22, 2023, Friendly Match
MLS All-Stars 0 - 5 Arsenal, Jul. 19, 2023, Major League Soccer USA
Nurnberg 1 - 1 Arsenal, 13 Jul., 2023, Friendly
Arsenal 1 - 1 AS Monaco, Aug. 2, 2023, Emirates Cup
Arsenal 5 - 3 Barcelona, Jul. 26, 2023, Friendly Match
Arsenal 0 - 2 Manchester United, Jul. 22, 2023, Friendly Match
MLS All-Stars 0 - 5 Arsenal, Jul. 19, 2023, Major League Soccer USA
Nurnberg 1 - 1 Arsenal, 13 Jul., 2023, Friendly
How are City coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 3-5 against Yokohama F. Marinos, having a streak of 4 wins, 0 draws and 1 loss, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Manchester City 1 - 2 Atlético Madrid, Jul. 30, 2023, Friendly match
Bayern Munich 1 - 2 Manchester City, July 26, 2023, Friendly Match
Yokohama F. Marinos 3 - 5 Manchester City, July 23, 2023, Japanese J1 League World Challenge
Manchester City 1 - 0 Internazionale, Jun. 10, 2023, UEFA Champions League
Manchester City 2 - 1 Manchester United, June 3, 2023, English FA Cup
Manchester City 1 - 2 Atlético Madrid, Jul. 30, 2023, Friendly match
Bayern Munich 1 - 2 Manchester City, July 26, 2023, Friendly Match
Yokohama F. Marinos 3 - 5 Manchester City, July 23, 2023, Japanese J1 League World Challenge
Manchester City 1 - 0 Internazionale, Jun. 10, 2023, UEFA Champions League
Manchester City 2 - 1 Manchester United, June 3, 2023, English FA Cup
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Arsenal vs Manchester City match, corresponding to the FA Community Shield. The match will take place at Wembley Stadium, at 11:00 am.