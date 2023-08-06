Manchester United vs Athletic Bilbao LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2023 Friendly Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Manchester United vs Athletic Bilbao online and live from the 2023 Friendly Match?
This is the start time of the Manchester United vs Athletic Bilbao match in various countries:
Argentina: 11 hours on Star+
Bolivia: 10 hours in Star+
Brazil: 11 hours on Star+
Chile: 10 hours in Star+
Colombia: 9 hours in Star+
Ecuador: 9 hours in Star+
USA (ET): 11 hours on ESPN+
Spain: 15 hours on DAZN
Mexico: 9 hours in Star+
Paraguay: 11 hours on Star+
Peru: 9 hours in Star+
Uruguay: 11 hours on Star+
Venezuela: 10 hours on Star+
Iñaki Williams, a must see player!
The Athletic striker is one of the great promises of the team and the Dutch national team. During last season he was one of the great figures of those from Bilbao and he hopes that with the changes in the squad he can make himself a place among the best in Europe. The striker hopes that his constant participation in LaLiga will open the doors to more calls with the Spanish national team ahead of the 2026 World Cup, so he will take advantage of this new season to attract the attention of the European team and continue to demonstrate its great level. The previous season he finished with 11 goals and 5 assists in 42 games in all team competitions.
How does Athletic arrive?
Athletic Bilbao begins a new season in LaLiga with the aim of fighting face to face with Sevilla and Atlético de Madrid to win a title again. On this occasion, Athletic has presented several new additions, some names that stand out in the squad are Iñaki Williams, Nico Williams, Unai Simón, Ander Herrera and Yeray Álvarez. The aspirations of those from Bilbao are to have an excellent campaign in LaLiga and in the rest of the competitions of the Spanish team. Athletic finished the 2022-2023 season in eighth place with a record of 14 wins, 9 draws and 15 losses, 2 points behind the UEFA championship qualifying places. This season they hope to start in the best way, looking to start in the best way and try to overcome the previous season and get into the UEFA Champions League. It is for this reason that the forward and the main rear have been reinforced with the aim of not leaving points against their direct rivals in LaLiga and qualify for the Group Phase of the Champions League.
Marcus Rashford, a must see player!
The Manchester United Forest forward is one of the great figures of the club and will seek to continue being the top reference in the team's attack. Now, after his passing last season, Rashford is running to be one of the top references in the forward that Manchester United needs and his contribution will be very important for the future and the search for the Premier League title in England. In the previous campaign, he registered 30 goals and 11 assists in 56 games.
How does Man U get here?
Manchester United comes to this friendly duel looking to continue developing its quality as a team for the next season of the Premier League, after finishing in third place in the first division of English football with 75 units, after 23 victories , 6 draws and 9 losses. The Red Devils are presented with a renewed squad among which some interesting players stand out such as Marcus Rashford, André Onana, Lisandro Martínez, Raphael Varane, Bruno Fernandes, Antony and Alejandro Garnacho. Manchester United is a powerhouse of British football and it is a great team that constantly fights to stay at the top of the table and win titles, it will seek to give its best game and begin to have more clarity regarding the squad and the line-up with those who will start next season. Among Manchester United's objectives is to enter the knockout phase of the UEFA Champions League, as well as fight directly with Manchester City for the leadership of the Premier day by day.
Where's the game?
The Aviva Stadium located in the city of Dublin, Ireland will host this duel between two teams looking to start the next season in a good way in their respective competitions. This stadium has a capacity for 51,700 fans and was inaugurated in 2010.
