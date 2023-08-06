Sunderland vs Ipswich Town LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Argentina: 13 hours on Star+
Bolivia: 12 hours on Star+
Brazil: 13 hours on Star+
Chile: 13 hours on Star+
Colombia: 11 hours on Star+
Ecuador: 11 hours on Star+
USA (ET): 12 hours on ESPN+
Spain: 17 hours on DAZN
Mexico: 10 hours in Star+
Paraguay: 13 hours on Star+
Peru: 11 hours on Star+
Uruguay: 13 hours on Star+
Venezuela: 12 hours on Star+
Jack Clarke, a must see player!
The Sunderland winger is one of the most important promises for the team, he seeks to continue his development and continue to show that he is one of the best in his position. The Englishman continues to develop him and hopes to be a fundamental piece in his team's offense. During the EFL Championship last season, he had 11 goals and 14 assists in 50 games. The 22-year-old will look to be Sunderland's undisputed starter and help them achieve their goals.
How does Sunderland get here?
Sunderland continue their EFL Championship season, ranking last with 0 points, after 0 wins, 0 draws and 0 losses. The team has an interesting player base, including Jack Clarke, Jobe Bellingham, Daniel Ballard, Anthony Paterson, Elliot Embleton and Ross Stewart to fight for a good year and try to seek promotion to the Premier League. Last season, Sunderland finished in sixth place with 69 points, qualifying for the Promotion Playoffs, where they were eliminated by Luton, remaining in the EFL Championship for another year. Sunderland is one of the great favorites to fight for promotion and the search for good results will be essential to achieve this goal day by day.
Conor Chaplin, a must see player!
The Ipswich Town striker is one of his club's great leaders in attack and the team's top scorer. Chaplin seeks to continue his development in European football and be a fundamental piece for his club in attack. This is one of the team's promises and his offensive contribution is vital for the team's aspirations in all competitions. During last season, the forward participated in 52 games where he got 5 assists and 29 goals. This will have to be one of those in charge of orchestrating the Ipswich Town attack to avoid relegation.
How does Ipswich Town arrive?
Ipswich Town continues with the 2023-2024 season of the EFL Championship where they fight for permanence to avoid being relegated to League One again. The team is in the last position after 0 games played with a record of 0 wins, 0 draws and 0 losses. Ipswich is one of the teams that rose to the second division of British football and its goal is very clear: to avoid relegation and establish solid foundations for future seasons. Some interesting names in this group are Christian Walton, Luke Woolfenden, Dominic Ball, Massimo Luongo, Conor Chaplin and George Hirst, these are the players who have a great preparation and will be the pillars in all lines of the team, their contribution it will be fundamental for the hopes of the establishment in the rest of the soccer season. These do not march as the favorites to win this duel, however, they could surprise.
Where's the game?
The Stadium of Light located in the city of Sunderland will host this duel between two teams that seek to continue in a good way this season of the EFL Championship 2023-2024. This stadium has a capacity for 47,700 fans and was inaugurated in 1997.
