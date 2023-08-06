Brighton vs Rayo Vallecano LIVE: Score Updates (0-0)
Image: Rayo

9:47 AM13 minutes ago

All ready

Everything is ready for the start of the match, the teams are already in the tunnel waiting for the signal to take the field for the start of the match.
9:47 AM13 minutes ago

End the warm-up

The two teams finish warming up and go into the dressing room for the final talk with their coach before the start of the match.
9:42 AM18 minutes ago

Good Entrance

There was a good attendance at the stadium, the fans did not abandon their team even though it was a pre-season match.
9:37 AM23 minutes ago

Lineup Brighton

This is the home team's line-up:

9:32 AM28 minutes ago

Lineup Rayo Vallecano

This is Rayo Vallecano Lineup:

9:27 AM33 minutes ago

Already warming up

The two teams are warming up and getting ready for what will be the start of the match.
9:22 AM38 minutes ago

Already in the stadium

Both teams are already in the stadium and are preparing in the dressing room for the warm-up in a few more minutes and the starting line-ups will be announced.
9:17 AM43 minutes ago

Fans

Little by little the fans are starting to arrive at the stadium, a good entry is expected for this pre-season friendly match.
9:12 AMan hour ago

Stay tuned to follow Brighton vs Rayo Vallecano live in a pre-season friendly match.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Brighton vs Rayo Vallecano live in a friendly warm-up match, as well as the latest information from the Falmer Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
9:07 AMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Brighton vs Rayo Vallecano online live in pre-season friendly match

The Brighton vs Rayo Vallecano match will not be broadcast on television.
Brighton vs Rayo Vallecano will not be streamed.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

9:02 AMan hour ago

Falmer Stadium

It is located in Brighton, England, is the home of Brighton in the Premier League, is one of the most important stadiums for the English League, besides being one of the newest, has a capacity for 30 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on July 16, 2011, will be the field where the Brighton vs Rayo Vallecano match will be played in the preseason of the two teams, no doubt we expect a great game in the preparation of the two teams.

8:57 AMan hour ago

Latest Rayo Vallecano line-up

This is Rayo Vallecano's final line-up:

30.Miguel Morro, 3.Pep Chavarria, 15.Florian Lejeune, 16.Abdul Mumin, 2.Diego Méndez, 17.Unai López, 21. Pathe Ciss, 24.Jonathan Montiel, 9.Radamel Falcao, 10.Bebé, 19.Salvi. DT: Francisco Rodriguez.

8:52 AMan hour ago

Latest Brighton line-up

Esta es la última alineación de Brighton:

16th Bart Verbruggen, 13th Pascal Gross , 34th Joel Veltiman, 29th Jan Paul Van Hecke, 30th Pervis Estupiñan, 25th Moises Caicedo, 8th Mahmoud Dahoud, 14th Adam Lallana, 40th Facundo Bounanotte, 22nd Kaoru Mitoma, 18th Danny Welbeck. DT: Roberto De Zerbi

8:47 AMan hour ago

What time is the Brighton vs Rayo Vallecano match in a Pre-Season Friendly Match?

This is the kick-off time for the Brighton vs Rayo Vallecano match on 6 August 2023 in various countries:

Argentina: 10:00 am

Bolivia: 10:00 am

Brazil: 10:00 am

Chile: 10:00 am

Colombia: 10:00 a.m.

Ecuador: 10:00 a.m.

United States: 10:00 a.m. PT and 12:00 p.m. ET

Canada: 10:00 hours PT and 12:00 hours ET

Mexico: 08:00 hours

Paraguay: 09:00 hours

Peru: 09:00 hours

Uruguay: 12:00 noon ET

Venezuela: 09:00 hours

Japan: 21:00 hours

India: 19:00 PM

Nigeria: 19:00 PM

South Africa: 19:00 PM

Australia: 21:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 17:00 hours

Italy ET: 17:00 hours

France ET: 17:00 hours

Belgium ET: 17:00 hours 

Netherlands ET: 17:00 hours

8:42 AMan hour ago

Absences

Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so Rayo Vallecano and Brighton will be able to count on a full squad and even on young players who will be fighting for a place in the first team. A very exciting match is expected, full of goals and intensity in this pre-season, which has undoubtedly been very useful for the preparation of both teams.
8:37 AMan hour ago

Background

The background indicates that these two teams have never met, but because of how they have prepared, the big favorite will be Rayo Vallecano, as they currently have players of much higher quality and have prepared in the best way for the start of their season in the Spanish League, although we should not rule out Brighton who are also preparing for the start of the Premier League which is one of the most important tournaments in the world, hence the importance of this match for the two teams.
8:32 AMan hour ago

How is Rayo Vallecano coming along?

Rayo Vallecano come from a 3-2 defeat against Valladolid, a match where emotions were not lacking and goals were scored, Rayo will be looking to prepare in the best way for the new season in La Liga, they will be the favorites to win this match with better quality players and with a better preparation despite the defeat in their last match, this is how the two teams arrive.
8:27 AM2 hours ago

How does Brighton get there?

Brighton are coming off a 2-1 loss to Newcastle in another game in preparation for their upcoming season, they will be looking to get off to the best possible start in the tournament and aim for a good position in the Premier League, it is expected to be a tough game as they will not be favorites to win this pre-season fixture.
8:22 AM2 hours ago

Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!

Good evening to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Brighton vs Rayo Vallecano live stream, corresponding to the Friendly Match. The match will take place at the Falmer Stadium, kick-off at 08:00.
