Brighton vs Rayo Vallecano LIVE: Score Updates (0-0)

All ready
End the warm-up
Good Entrance
Lineup Brighton
Lineup Rayo Vallecano
Already warming up
Already in the stadium
Fans
Stay tuned to follow Brighton vs Rayo Vallecano live in a pre-season friendly match.
Where and how to watch Brighton vs Rayo Vallecano online live in pre-season friendly match
Brighton vs Rayo Vallecano will not be streamed.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Falmer Stadium
Latest Rayo Vallecano line-up
30.Miguel Morro, 3.Pep Chavarria, 15.Florian Lejeune, 16.Abdul Mumin, 2.Diego Méndez, 17.Unai López, 21. Pathe Ciss, 24.Jonathan Montiel, 9.Radamel Falcao, 10.Bebé, 19.Salvi. DT: Francisco Rodriguez.
Latest Brighton line-up
16th Bart Verbruggen, 13th Pascal Gross , 34th Joel Veltiman, 29th Jan Paul Van Hecke, 30th Pervis Estupiñan, 25th Moises Caicedo, 8th Mahmoud Dahoud, 14th Adam Lallana, 40th Facundo Bounanotte, 22nd Kaoru Mitoma, 18th Danny Welbeck. DT: Roberto De Zerbi
What time is the Brighton vs Rayo Vallecano match in a Pre-Season Friendly Match?
Argentina: 10:00 am
Bolivia: 10:00 am
Brazil: 10:00 am
Chile: 10:00 am
Colombia: 10:00 a.m.
Ecuador: 10:00 a.m.
United States: 10:00 a.m. PT and 12:00 p.m. ET
Canada: 10:00 hours PT and 12:00 hours ET
Mexico: 08:00 hours
Paraguay: 09:00 hours
Peru: 09:00 hours
Uruguay: 12:00 noon ET
Venezuela: 09:00 hours
Japan: 21:00 hours
India: 19:00 PM
Nigeria: 19:00 PM
South Africa: 19:00 PM
Australia: 21:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 17:00 hours
Italy ET: 17:00 hours
France ET: 17:00 hours
Belgium ET: 17:00 hours
Netherlands ET: 17:00 hours