Sweden vs USA LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch FIFA Women's World Cup
Where and how to watch Sweden vs United States on TV and in real time?

Sweden vs United States
Women's World Cup 2023 round of 16 match

Date: August 6, 2023

Time: 06:00

Venue: Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Australia

Referee: Stephanie Frappart (France)

Where to watch: TV Globo, SporTV, GloboPlay, ge, Fifa+ and Cazé TV.

When is the match between Sweden vs United States how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Sweden vs United States will kick off at 05 am ET, being played at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Australia, for the round of 16 of the Women's World Cup 2023. CazéTV, TV Globo and Fifa+ will broadcast live. You can check everything here at VAVEL Brasil.
Probable Sweden:

Falk; Lennartsson, Ilestedt, Ericsson e Sandberg; Bennison e Seger (Rubensson); Jakobsson, Janogy e Schough; Blomqvist. Técnico: Gerhardsson
Probable USA:

Naeher; Fox, Ertz, Girma e Dunn; Lavelle, Sullivan e Horan; Rodman (Willians), Smith e Morgan. 
Peter Gerhardsson

"We have positive games behind us, but at the end of the day, what matters is this game. We are on a different level now. With the group stage so far, we have three wins, we have won three games. We bring that with us and the United States maybe had a little bit of a tougher experience, and maybe they want to come back and get revenge and win rather than lose and get knocked out."
Vlatko Andonovski:

"It's certainly the most important game of the tournament and that's how we look at it, because it's a blocking phase and there's no room for mistakes, so we have to be ready to give our best in that game, because that's the only way we can succeed."
Sweden:

Sweden, meanwhile, are in a more comfortable position. They topped their group in Group D with a 100% record, beating South Africa (2-1), Italy (5-0) and Argentina (2-0). Defender Amanda Ilestedt has been a standout performer. She scored three times in the group stage.

The Swedes had a good result at the Tokyo Olympics, winning the silver medal against Canada in the final. The same result they had in Rio de Janeiro in 2016. In World Cups, the best campaign was in 2003, with a runner-up finish. Coach Peter Gerhardsson stressed the good momentum but warned of the dangers of the United States.

Photo: FIFA
USA:

The United States are, of course, favorites for the title due to the number of cups. They have won four World Cups, with the last one coming in 2019 over the Netherlands. But their World Cup campaign has been below expectations. The Americans scored five points to finish second in Group E with a win over Vietnam and two draws (Netherlands and Portugal).

Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe have yet to replicate the form of other World Cups. Both are blank on goals and have seen Smith, just 19, excel. Coach Vlatko Andonovski has stressed that this game has no room for error.

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Sweden and United States is valid for the Round of 16 phase of the Women's World Cup 2023.

Sweden and United States meet in the Round of 16 of the Women's World Cup 2023. This is the seventh meeting between the two teams at the World Cup (five American wins, one Swedish and one draw).

The two teams arrive at different moments within the competition itself. While the Swedes qualified with three wins in the group stage, the Americans have won once and drawn twice.

The ball rolls for Sweden v USA at 05 am ET at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium.

Welcome to the Sweden vs United States live score

Hello, soccer lover! It's now time for round two in the Women's World Cup 2023 between two national teams: Sweden vs United States. The teams face each other in the round of 16 of the Women's World Cup. Follow everything about the duel between the Swedes and the Americans here, in real time on VAVEL Brazil.
