Sweden vs USA LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch FIFA Women's World Cup

Where and how to watch Sweden vs United States
When is the match between Sweden vs United States how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
The Swedes had a good result at the Tokyo Olympics, winning the silver medal against Canada in the final. The same result they had in Rio de Janeiro in 2016. In World Cups, the best campaign was in 2003, with a runner-up finish. Coach Peter Gerhardsson stressed the good momentum but warned of the dangers of the United States.
Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe have yet to replicate the form of other World Cups. Both are blank on goals and have seen Smith, just 19, excel. Coach Vlatko Andonovski has stressed that this game has no room for error.
Sweden and United States meet in the Round of 16 of the Women's World Cup 2023. This is the seventh meeting between the two teams at the World Cup (five American wins, one Swedish and one draw).
The two teams arrive at different moments within the competition itself. While the Swedes qualified with three wins in the group stage, the Americans have won once and drawn twice.
The ball rolls for Sweden v USA at 05 am ET at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium.
Women's World Cup 2023 round of 16 match
Date: August 6, 2023
Time: 06:00
Venue: Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Australia
Referee: Stephanie Frappart (France)
Where to watch: TV Globo, SporTV, GloboPlay, ge, Fifa+ and Cazé TV.