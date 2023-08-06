Leicester City vs Coventry City: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Leicester vs Coventry Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Leicester vs Coventry match.
How to watch Leicester vs Coventry Live in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Leicester vs Coventry live on TV, your options is: none.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and ESPN+ app.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Retrospect
There are 86 matches in history between Leicester and Coventry, with 37 Leicester wins, 24 draws and 25 Coventry wins. In Championships there are 42 games, with 25 wins for the hosts, 11 draws and six for the visitors.
Probable Coventry
Coventry City's probable team for the match is: Collins, Thomas, McFadzean and Latibeaudiere; DaSilva, Eccles, Sheaf and Sakamoto; Hamer, Godden and Simms.
Probable Leicester
Leicester's probable team for the match is: Hermanansen, Castagne, Vestergaard, Doyle and Pereira; Ndidi, Winks and Dewsbury-Hall; Albrighton, Daka and McAteer.
Transfer window
Leicester in this transfer window had the arrivals of Mavididi, Hermansen, Doyle, Albrighton, Choudhury, Winks and Coady, as well as the return on loan of Nelson, McAteer and Stolarczyk. The departures were Barnes, Amartey, Evans, Ayoze Pérez, Maddison, Tielemans, Opoku and Soyuncu. On the Coventry side the arrivals were Wright, Binks, Van Ewijk, Thomas, Rowe, Latibeaudiere, Collins, Sakamoto, Simms, Rus and DaSilva, plus Obikwu and Cashman returning from loan. The departures were Maguire, Panzo, Rose, Walker, Gyokeres and Reid.
PL and Championship
In the 2022-23 Premier League, Leicester scored 34 points, placing 18th, being relegated to the Championship, three points above Leeds and two above Everton. Coventry on the other hand, in the Championship of 2022-23 was in fifth position, with 70 points, five below Middlesbrough and one above Sunderland and Blackburn.
Last Matches: Coventry
Coventry on the other side arrive with four pre-season friendlies under their belt. On July 18, the victory came over Forest Green Rovers, 4-0. On Saturday (22) the draw was 1-1 with Shrewsbury Town. On Tuesday (25) the victory came by 5-1 over MK Dons and, on Saturday (29), the victory was by 2-1 over Exeter City.
Last Matches: Leicester
Leicester arrive for the season with two friendly matches under their belt. On July 15, victory was over Northampton Town by 1 to 0. And on Sunday (30), the defeat was to Liverpool, by 4 to 0.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023-23 Championship match: Leicester City vs Coventry City Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.