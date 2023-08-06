Tottenham vs Shakhtar Donetsk: LIVE Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in Friendly Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Tottenham vs Shakhtar Donetsk Live Score Here
Speak up, Ashley Phillips!
“There are very good players, a very good team “ There's an exciting future (here), so I'm really, really excited to keep going. I can't wait to get started!”
“It was a very good experience (for me). Obviously, being so young, sometimes it's difficult. It's hard to debut, but with each game I felt like I was getting better and better, playing against very physical and well-known strikers.
“Being named Apprentice of the Season was a huge moment for me and my family. For me personally, it shows I had a good start in football – It's just the beginning and I want to get started.
“Now, I can't wait to get started. I'm going to learn a lot from this. I hope to be involved in the first team environment, I hope to make some appearances. ões and go from there.”
Likely Tottenham!
How do Tottenham arrive?
FRIENDLY
Speak, Dmytro Chyhrynskyi!
''after Shakhtar's game against Metalist 1925, in which, unfortunately, Valerii Bondar was injured, Darijo called me in the evening of the same day, we talked and reached an agreement. Of course, I don't see this situation as a temporary help because of Valerii's injury. that I worked long and hard to get that chance, even at that age. So I'm happy to be here. help Shakhtar achieve their goals, be useful. So I didn’t think much of it – it was not an invitation, in fact, the conversation lasted 20 seconds. He asked, “Well, Chyhi, are you happy? ready?” I replied, “I am ready. When should I leave?” that. I want to thank club president Rinat Akhmetov, Serhii Palkin and of course Darijo Srna, first of all it was his initiative and he played a big role in my return, and also Patrick van Leeuwen because I am sure everything was discussed with him, and if he hadn't given the green light, I wouldn't be here. So I'm grateful to everyone and I'm looking forward to an opportunity to join the team and get started.''
''Yes, I have been following both the championship and the teams that competed in European competitions. Of course, football in Ukraine is already popular. was reaching a fairly high level before the start of the full-scale war. They just heroically managed to hold on to the previous championship, thank God, thanks to the Armed Forces of Ukraine and our military. I think it was a very important decision. Everyone benefited from this: the national team, the clubs, the players. As for the level, it was obvious that it would go down, because the vast majority of international players left the teams. But if you? To look at it from another perspective, it gave young Ukrainian players a great opportunity to get a chance in big football, to play leadership roles in teams. It was the first championship of its kind, and it was a success. Now, I think, everything looks much better in terms of investments in football, teams and organization. I have the following impression: the level has dropped with the departure of competent international players, but the intensity has increased with the arrival of fast, physically resistant and ambitious young players. These players will contribute, and the league level will grow. Also, teams start to get stronger by inviting competent Ukrainian players and players from abroad. I'm going in the right direction and I think Ukrainian football will be in the right direction. at a high level. but the intensity increased with the arrival of fast, physically tough and ambitious young players. These players will contribute, and the league level will grow. Also, teams start to get stronger by inviting competent Ukrainian players and players from abroad. I'm going in the right direction and I think Ukrainian football will be in the right direction. at a high level. but the intensity increased with the arrival of fast, physically tough and ambitious young players. These players will contribute, and the league level will grow. Also, teams start to get stronger by inviting competent Ukrainian players and players from abroad. I'm going in the right direction and I think Ukrainian football will be in the right direction. at a high level.''
''I think if a player starts to think about what he achieved in the past, he can no longer progress and move forward. É It's impossible to live in the past in football – a wrong way. You will be assessed based on your current condition. I continue to play because I love football, I have ambitions and I believe that I still haven't achieved everything I want. I don’t understand how you do it. can get tired of football. Motivation is greater than winning, winning the next match. And simply give; your best in each subsequent training session. if you motivate and act with this attitude, you can expect good results at the end of each season. Only I look to the future and have plenty of motivation. As for the goals, everyone knows very well that Shakhtar are the best. You are required to win the title and the Cup every year at the national level – task number one. We also have to play as well as possible in the Champions League. We understand the level of this, so we don’t want to make loud statements, but we must go as far as possible in European competitions. The previous campaign, in my opinion, was good and strong, so this team is already there. You also have good orientations in the European scenario.''
''Yes, of course, the situation is different. It's very difficult, but football, like any other industry, has to recover and operate, because the enemy's plan is different. precisely destroy our morals and destroy us psychologically. So, I think it's good. It is our duty not to stop and keep moving forward. I want to wish all of us Ukrainians to remain strong in spirit, to move forward together – towards the; victory. And if football can bring more good emotions to people, then this is the way to go. This is the main motivation for us players and for the teams. I wish you all mental strength, faith and faith. in victory, optimism, love and mutual respect – those fundamental virtues that have always distinguished us, Ukrainians, as a nation and as a people. These must be our pillars. And I think the players, especially the Shakhtar players, also play their part in that.''