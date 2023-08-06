Toulouse vs Roma LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Toulouse vs Roma live online
The match will be broadcasted on ESPN.
Toulouse vs Roma can be tuned in from the live streams on TUDN App.
What time is the Toulouse vs Roma international friendly match?
This is the kick-off time for the Toulouse vs Roma match on August 6, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 12:30 p.m.
Bolivia: 11:30 am
Brazil: 11:30 a.m.
Chile: 9:30 a.m.
Colombia: 11:30 am
Ecuador: 11:30 a.m.
United States: 13:30 hours PT and 25:30 hours ET
Mexico: 11:30 a.m.
Paraguay: 12:30 a.m.
Peru: 11:30 a.m.
Uruguay: 3:30 p.m.
Venezuela: 11:30 a.m.
Japan: 1:30 p.m.
India: 9:30 p.m.
Nigeria: 5:30 a.m.
South Africa: 6:30 p.m.
Australia: 01:30 a.m.
United Kingdom ET: 05:30 a.m.
AS Roma Statement
Jose Mourinho spoke ahead of the match: "The last thing I want to think about now is my future and that of the team. Right now I'm only thinking about Salzburg." "Pietro Berardi's words are simply his intuition, I have never spoken to him about this matter."
Roma statements
Tomy Abraham spoke before the match: "I don't think about anything, I only think about playing. I feel the confidence of everyone, this is what counts. Honestly, I'm not interested in rumors. It doesn't bother me that there's talk of a new attacker".
Latest Roma line-up
Rui Patricio, Celik, Mancini, Mancini, Smalling, Ibanez, Spinazzola, Cristante, Pellegrini, Bove, El Shaarawy, Belotti
Last Toulouse line-up
Restes; Desler, Costa, Nicolaisen, Diarra, Diarra, Suazo, Sierro, Casseres, Genreau, Dallinga, Aboukhlal
How does Roma arrive?
Roma arrives to this duel after beating Farense four goals to two, the team coached by Mourinho will go all out to add more victories and continue to make positive progress in this preseason prior to the start of the Seire A 2023-2024.
How are Toulouse coming along?
Toulouse played their last friendly match against Osasuna two goals to one, the French team beat the Spanish team in a good way and will seek to continue adding victories in this preseason.
The match Toulouse vs Roma will be played at the Municipal Stadium of Toulouse.
The Toulouse vs Roma match will be played at the Stade Municipal de Toulouse, located in Toulouse, France. The stadium has a capacity of 18,000 people.
