Phialdelphia Union vs New York RB LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Leagues Cup 2023

Tune in here Philadelphia Union vs New York RB Live Score
What time is Phialdelphia Union vs New York RB match for Leagues Cup 2023?
Live Streams
Country
Date
Local Time
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
USA
August 7, 2023
19:30 ET
Apple TV
Argentina
August 7, 2023
20:30
Apple TV
Bolivia
August 7, 2023
18:30
Apple TV
Brazil
August 7, 2023
20:30
Apple TV
Chile
August 7, 2023
20:30
Apple TV
Colombia
August 7, 2023
18:30
Apple TV
Ecuador
August 7, 2023
18:30
Apple TV
Spain
August 8, 2023
0:30
Apple TV
Mexico
August 7, 2023
17:30
Apple TV
Peru
August 7, 2023
18:30
Apple TV
Watch out for this New York Red Bull player:
Watch out for this Phialdelphia Union player:
LAST LINE UP NEW YORK RB
PHILADELPHIA UNION LAST LINE UP
BACKGROUND
ABOUT THE STADIUM
Subaru Park was opened in June 2010 and has a capacity of about 18,500 spectators in its soccer configuration. The stadium has been the site of numerous MLS matches, as well as other sporting and cultural events.
NARROW VICTORY
TO KEEP ON GROWING
Although the hosts were considered overwhelming favorites to advance based on their performance in both this tournament and the Major League Soccer season, the matchup resulted in an unexpected outcome. The Washington DC team presented a solid defensive organization and demonstrated their offensive potential when given the chance. A thrilling penalty shootout culminated in a 5-4 scoreline in favor of the home side. On the Union side, the only penalty miss came from Daniel Gazdag, while Rooney's team was unable to convert with Durkin and Pedro Santos.