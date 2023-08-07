Phialdelphia Union vs New York RB LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Leagues Cup 2023
7:00 AM12 minutes ago

Tune in here Philadelphia Union vs New York RB Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Philadelphia Union vs New York RB match.
6:55 AM17 minutes ago

What time is Phialdelphia Union vs New York RB match for Leagues Cup 2023?

This is the start time of the game Phialdelphia Union vs New York RB  of 7th August in several countries

Live Streams

Country

Date

Local Time

TV CHANNEL and Live Streams

USA

August 7, 2023

19:30 ET

Apple TV

Argentina

August 7, 2023

20:30

Apple TV

Bolivia

August 7, 2023

18:30

Apple TV

Brazil

August 7, 2023

20:30

Apple TV

Chile

August 7, 2023

20:30

Apple TV

Colombia

August 7, 2023

18:30

Apple TV

Ecuador

August 7, 2023

18:30

Apple TV

Spain

August 8, 2023

0:30

Apple TV

Mexico

August 7, 2023

17:30

Apple TV

Peru

August 7, 2023

18:30 

Apple TV
6:50 AM22 minutes ago

Watch out for this New York Red Bull player:

For this match, the player to watch will be; Dante Vanzeir. The current New York Red Bull forward has been a key player for the victories obtained in the season, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's field, also, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers, so he will be important to get the victory.


6:45 AM27 minutes ago

Watch out for this Phialdelphia Union player:

For this match, the player to watch will be; Julian Carranza. The current forward for Phialdelphia Union has been a fundamental piece for the victories obtained in the campaign, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's field, also, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers so he will be important to get the victory.


6:40 AM32 minutes ago

LAST LINE UP NEW YORK RB

New York Red Bulls: Carlos Coronel, Cameron Harper, Andrés Reyes, Sean Nealis, John Tolkin, Omir Fernandez, Daniel Edelman, Frankie Amaya, Luginhas, Tom Barlow y Dante
6:35 AM37 minutes ago

PHILADELPHIA UNION LAST LINE UP

Philadelphia Union: Andre Blake, Jakob Glesnes, Jack Elliott, Damion Lowe, Olivier Mbaizo, José Martínez, Jesus Añez, Kai Wagner, Daniel Gazdag, Mijael Uhre y Julián Carranza.
6:30 AM42 minutes ago

BACKGROUND

Philadelphia Union and New York RB have met on a total of 41 occasions (17 Union wins, 10 draws, 14 NY Red Bull wins) with the scales tipping in favor of the home side. In terms of goals, the Philadelphia Union have the edge with 55 goals to New York's 52. Their last meeting dates back to matchday 4 of the current season where New York lost 0-1 to Philadelphia Union. 
6:25 AMan hour ago

ABOUT THE STADIUM

The stadium where the Philadelphia Union plays is called "Subaru Park", formerly known as "PPL Park" and "Talen Energy Stadium". It is located in Chester, Pennsylvania, near the Delaware River. It is the home soccer stadium of the Philadelphia Union, a Major League Soccer (MLS) team in the United States.

Subaru Park was opened in June 2010 and has a capacity of about 18,500 spectators in its soccer configuration. The stadium has been the site of numerous MLS matches, as well as other sporting and cultural events.

6:20 AMan hour ago

NARROW VICTORY

New York RB emerged victorious in the round of 32 with a narrow 1-0 score. In an exciting, action-packed matchup, the team demonstrated their prowess in both defense and attack. The only goal of the match came at a crucial moment, sealing the victory for New York RB and securing their advancement to the next stage of the tournament. Their outstanding performance in this match highlights their determination and skills on the field, cementing their position as a team to be reckoned with in the competition.
6:15 AMan hour ago

TO KEEP ON GROWING

Philadelphia Union had a tough challenge, but successfully advanced! In a thrilling penalty shootout series, the Union overcame Wayne Rooney-led DC United, securing their place in the round of 16 of the Leagues Cup. After a scoreless draw during regulation time at Subaru Park, the Union proved their prowess from the penalty spot.

Although the hosts were considered overwhelming favorites to advance based on their performance in both this tournament and the Major League Soccer season, the matchup resulted in an unexpected outcome. The Washington DC team presented a solid defensive organization and demonstrated their offensive potential when given the chance. A thrilling penalty shootout culminated in a 5-4 scoreline in favor of the home side. On the Union side, the only penalty miss came from Daniel Gazdag, while Rooney's team was unable to convert with Durkin and Pedro Santos.

6:10 AMan hour ago

The international adventure begins

Finally, after so much waiting by MLS and Liga MX fans, the tournament that unites both leagues to make an international tournament of many goals and emotions has arrived, the Leagues Cup is here. This will be one of the most important sporting events of the year since it is a competition that includes all the teams in the North American region, giving the fans one of the best spectacles in the sport of soccer ever seen in the CONCACAF region. For now, in the group stage, two teams from each three-member group will advance. It is important to remember that in this stage there will be no ties, so in the event of a tie after 90 minutes, the teams will go to a penalty shootout to determine a winner. The winner of the tournament will go on to compete in the CONCACAF Champions League 2024 and will automatically advance to the quarterfinal round.
6:05 AMan hour ago

Kick-off time

The Phialdelphia Union vs New York RB match will be played at Saburo Park, in Philadelphia, USA. The kick-off is scheduled at 19:30 pm ET.
6:00 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 Leagues Cup Match: Phialdelphia Union vs New York RB

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
