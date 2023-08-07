Dallas FC vs Inter Miami LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Leagues Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Dallas FC vs Inter Miami in Leagues Cup
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Dallas FC vs Inter Miami match in the Leagues Cup.
What time is Dallas FC vs Inter Miami match for Leagues Cup?
This is the start time of the game Dallas FC vs Inter Miami of August 06th in several countries:
Mexico: 19:30 hours CDMX
Argentina: 20:30 hours
Chile: 20:30 p.m.
Colombia: 19:30 hours
Peru: 19:30 hours
USA: 21:30 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 21:30 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 21:30 hours
Paraguay: 20:30 hours
Spain: 03:30 hours
Mexico: 19:30 hours CDMX
Argentina: 20:30 hours
Chile: 20:30 p.m.
Colombia: 19:30 hours
Peru: 19:30 hours
USA: 21:30 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 21:30 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 21:30 hours
Paraguay: 20:30 hours
Spain: 03:30 hours
Where and how to watch Dallas FC vs Inter Miami live and in real time
The match will be broadcasted on Apple TV.
If you want to watch Dallas FC vs Inter Miami in streaming you can watch it on Apple TV.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
If you want to watch Dallas FC vs Inter Miami in streaming you can watch it on Apple TV.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
How is Dallas coming?
The locals are coming off a 2-1 win over Mazatlan in their last match, having in their last 5 matches, 2 wins, 1 draw and 2 losses, so they can continue with the confidence in this start and get this match back on track.
Mazatlan FC 1 – 2 FC Dallas, Aug. 2, 2023, Leagues Cup
FC Dallas 3 – 0 Necaxa, July 25, 2023, Leagues Cup
FC Dallas 2 – 2 Charlotte FC, Jul. 21, 2023, Leagues Cup
Seattle Sounders FC 1 – 1 FC Dallas, July 15, 2023, Major League Soccer USA
Colorado Rapids 2 – 1 FC Dallas, July 8, 2023, USA Major League Soccer
Mazatlan FC 1 – 2 FC Dallas, Aug. 2, 2023, Leagues Cup
FC Dallas 3 – 0 Necaxa, July 25, 2023, Leagues Cup
FC Dallas 2 – 2 Charlotte FC, Jul. 21, 2023, Leagues Cup
Seattle Sounders FC 1 – 1 FC Dallas, July 15, 2023, Major League Soccer USA
Colorado Rapids 2 – 1 FC Dallas, July 8, 2023, USA Major League Soccer
How’s Miami coming?
The visitors won 3-1 against Orlando City in the previous Leagues Cup match, in their last 5 matches they have a very bad streak, having 1 draw, 1 loss and 3 wins.
Inter Miami CF 3 – 1 Orlando City SC, Aug. 2, 2023, Leagues Cup
Inter Miami CF 4 – 0 Atlanta United FC, July 25, 2023, Leagues Cup
Cruz Azul 1 – 2 Inter Miami CF, July 21, 2023, Leagues Cup
St. Louis CITY SC 3 – 0 Inter Miami CF, Jul. 15, 2023, Major League Soccer USA
D.C. United 2 – 2 Inter Miami CF, July 8, 2023, Major League Soccer of USA
Inter Miami CF 3 – 1 Orlando City SC, Aug. 2, 2023, Leagues Cup
Inter Miami CF 4 – 0 Atlanta United FC, July 25, 2023, Leagues Cup
Cruz Azul 1 – 2 Inter Miami CF, July 21, 2023, Leagues Cup
St. Louis CITY SC 3 – 0 Inter Miami CF, Jul. 15, 2023, Major League Soccer USA
D.C. United 2 – 2 Inter Miami CF, July 8, 2023, Major League Soccer of USA
Watch out for this Dallas player
Sebastian Lletget, 30 year old American attacker has been in charge of being the scorer of the Texans in the Leagues Cup, his performance in the team has been good, having a total of 13 games as a starter and 3 as a substitute, despite being on the decline in the team, he has managed to excel and be crucial, having 0 goals in his account, plus 3 assists, so it is expected to be present again, he already has 3 games and 2 goals in this tournament.
Watch out for this Miami player
Lionel Messi, 36 year old striker from Argentina has been in charge of being the scorer of the Americans this season, his performance in the team has been good, having in total 2 games as a starter and 1 as a substitute, despite being on the decline in the team, he has managed to stand out and be crucial, having 5 goals in his account, in addition to 1 assist, so it is expected that in this tournament he will continue with the right foot and take his team forward.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Dallas FC vs Inter Miami match, corresponding to the Leagues Cup. The match will take place at Toyota Stadium at 21:30.