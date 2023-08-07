Australia vs Denmark LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Women's World Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Australia vs Denmark Live Score Here
Speak up, Tony Gustavsson!
"I respect their defensive work - they came close to equalizing with England," Optus Sport when asked about Denmark.
" a well-organized team that presses. Individually they have good qualities. A mistake can cost you a goal".
Asked if the Matildas were ready for penalties, he added: "Everybody got ready - in the penalty shootouts, everybody in the park might need one. Each player has his plan and his routine. needs to be ready."
"I am coming back into focus. We need to live every moment in a game. Otherwise you can get hurt. Anyone can beat anyone, we have to be prepared", he said.
"We need to be true to who we are; goes too far, it can be costly," said Gustavsson.
“Depending on the score, you have to be smart. I know that sometimes I get carried away, like I'm playing away from home, I have a hard time keeping still sometimes.
"I have good support on the bench, I might need to do more yoga next time."
"I think it was a huge boost for us to see her with the team again and touching the ball,"
"Today we individualized to offload it a bit to be fresh for game day. It's up to me to know how to use it best."
“She isn’t happy. It is selected based on where it is located. now, eight months after the operation, she is "It's selected based on where we think it might be a month from now," Gustavsson said in July.
“[She’s] a game changer who’ She's good at big games, she's never dodging, mentally tough, and has a phenomenal connection with not just Sam, but the attacking players.”
Possible Australia!
How do you get to Australia?
Speak up, Lars Sondergaard!
"Sammy says she’s cool. someone who can change the game for his team," said Matildas defender Alanna Kennedy.
' just be alert all the time against it and just show up the same way we did against Canada. as a team.
someone we have to make sure we limit his chances and his time on the ball.
' I played against her a few times. I know how she is. as a player.
'So this is it? always good. Sam obviously knows a lot about her and has shared that with the team as well.
'If we have the same mentality that we had in the game against Canada, it doesn’t matter if you play the game. facing Pernille or Sam Kerr on another team.'
"We all know that Harder and other players in the Danish national team are quality players," said Foord.
“And if we allow them to play their best game, they are obviously players who can change the game and take a moment to obviously do what it’s all about. required.
'She [Harder] we need to keep an eye on, but there's also a lot to be seen. many other players who can do exactly what she can.
'We always said from the beginning that if we are together as a team and we work well as a team and we close the players like that, it's ok. It's in our hands and I think we have what it is. I need to control this.'
Denmark likely!
How do you get to Denmark?
Denmark arrives for the game with a campaign of two wins and one defeat in the group stage. The team beat China and Haiti but lost to England.
WOMEN'S WORLD CUP
The 2023 Football Women's World Cup This is the ninth edition of the tournament, and the competition is on. It is scheduled to take place in Australia and New Zealand. Is this the first time the Women's World Cup will be held? held in two different countries.,
As with most major sporting events, the 2023 Women’s World Cup will attract thousands of women. This will attract the attention of football fans from all over the world, as well as promote the importance of women's football and the continued growth of this sport, which is increasing in popularity with each passing day.< /p>
The United States are the ones who won the most in the tournament, with four titles in total, followed by Germany, with two trophies and, in the sequence, Norway and Japan, with one championship each. Sweden, Brazil, China, and the Netherlands have already been established. disputed the decision, but were never champions.