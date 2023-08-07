England vs Nigeria: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in Women's World Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here England vs Nigeria Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this England vs Nigeria match.
How to watch England vs NigeriaLive in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game England vs Nigeria live on TV, your options is: ESPNFox Sports 1.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and
Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Peacock, Telemundo, UNIVERSO, FOX Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Foxsports.com app.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Referee
Melissa Borjas will be the referee for the match with Shirley Perello Lopez and Sandra Ramirez as assistants. Emikar Caldera Barrera will be the fourth official. The match will take place at Lang Park, also known as Suncorp Stadium, which is located in the city of Brisbane, Australia, with a capacity of 52 thousand people.
Probable Nigeria
Nigeria's probable team for the match is: Nnadozie, Alozie, Ohale, Demehin and Plumptre; Ucheibe, Ayinde, Ajibade, Payne and Kanu; Oshoala.
Probable England
England's probable team for the match is: Earps, Carter, Bright and Greenwood; Bronze, Zelem, Stanway and Daly; James, Russo and Hemp.
Full strength
England will once again be at full strength for the match, counting on the good form of James, with three goals in recent games, to try to win, while Nigeria will have the return of Abiodun, who was suspended after his expulsion in the first round.
Groups
England topped Group D with nine points, three clear of Spain, six clear of Zambia and nine clear of Costa Rica. In group B Nigeria went through on five points, one below Australia, one above Canada and four above Ireland. The Women's World Cup will operate as usual in soccer competitions. There are eight groups with four teams each. The top two teams from each group qualify for the round of 16, with knockout rounds until the World Cup final. Remember that the games are one-way only, with three games between the teams in the group stage and single games in the knockout stage.
Last Matches: Nigeria
Nigeria, on the other hand, have two draws and a win. On July 20, the draw was goalless against Canada. The win was on Thursday (27), over Australia, 3-2, with goals from Kanu, Ohale and Oshoala, while Van Egmond and Kennedy discounted. And on Monday (31) the new draw was again goalless, now with Ireland.
Last Matches: England
England come into this match on the back of three wins. The first was on July 22, 1-0 over Haiti, with a goal from Stanway. On Friday (28), the victory was 1-0 over Denmark, with a goal from James. And on Tuesday (01) the victory was 6-1 over China, with goals from Russo, Hemp, James (2), Kelly and Dally, while Shuang discounted.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 Women's World Cup match: England vs Nigeria Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.