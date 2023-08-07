Liverpool vs SV Darmstadt LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Liverpool vs SV Darmstadt Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Liverpool vs SV Darmstadt friendly match.
What time is the Liverpool vs SV Darmstadt match for Friendly Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game Liverpool vs SV Darmstadt of August 7th in several countries:
Argentina: 2:00 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 1:00 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 2:00 PM on Star+.
Chile: 2:00 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 12:00 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 12:00 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 2:00 PM on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network.
Spain: 7:00 PM.
Mexico: 12:00 PM.
Paraguay: 2:00 PM on Star+.
Peru: 1:00 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 2:00 PM on Star+.
Last lineup of SV Darmstadt 98
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Alexander Brunst-Zöllner, Klaus Gjasula, Patric Pfeiffer, Christoph Zimmerman, Marvin Mehlem, Fabian Schnellhardt, Fabian Holland, Matthias Bader, Phillip Tietz, Mathias Honsak, and Braydon Manu.
Last lineup of Liverpool
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Alisson, Joe Gomez, Joël Matip, Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Stefan Bajcetic, Thiago, Naby Keita, Darwin Núñez, Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah.
SV Darmstadt 98 Players to Watch
There are three players from SV Darmstadt 98 that we should watch out for and that play a very important role in the team. The first is Mathias Honsak (#18), he was the team's top scorer in the last tournament with 9 goals in 32 games played and it is very likely that we will see him scoring in Monday's game. The other player is Braydon Manu (#7), he plays in the midfielder position and at only 26 years old he was the team's top assister with 11 assists. And finally, we should keep an eye on striker Filip Stojilkovic (#40), he was the team's second highest scorer last season with 9 goals in 19 games played and we could also see him score against Liverpool.
SV Darmstadt 98
The german team is preparing for the Bundesliga that will start next month. Their preseason started a few days ago and they scheduled 4 friendly games to prepare for the tournament. Their preparation matches are against Liverpool, San Diego Loyal SC, Chelsea and Ajax Amsterdam. In the 2022-2023 tournament of the Bundesliga 2 they were in second position with 20 games won, 7 draws and 7 lost, their preparation games will help them to have a good 2023-2024 season. Their last game was against SpVgg Greuther Furth on May 28, 2023, SV Darmstadt 98 lost the game 4-0 at Sportpark Ronhof. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
Liverpool Players to Watch
There are three Liverpool players we should be aware of and who play a very important role in the team. The first is striker Mohamed Salah (#11), he was the team's top scorer in the last tournament with 19 goals in 38 games played and it is very likely that we will see him scoring on Monday. Another player is Trent Alexander-Arnold (#66), he plays in the midfielder position and is a player with a lot of ability to assist in games. And finally, we should keep an eye on striker Darwin Núñez (#9), he was the team's second highest scorer last season with 9 goals in 29 games played and we could see him score in Monday's game.
Liverpool
The English team is preparing for the Premier League that will start next month. Their preseason started a few days ago and they scheduled 6 friendly games to prepare for the tournament. His preparation matches are against Leeds, Bayern Munich, SV Darmstadt 98, Real Madrid and Fulham. In the 2022-2023 Premier League tournament they stayed in fifth position with 19 wins, 10 draws and 9 losses. Their preparation games will help them have a good 2023-2024 season. Their last game was against Bayern Munich on August 2, 2023, the match ended in a 4-3 loss at the Singapore National Stadium and thus they won their fifth friendly match of the year. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through.
The stadium
The Deepdale is located in the city of Preston, England. It will host this match, has a capacity of 23,408 spectators and is the home of Preston North End F.C. It was inaugurated on July 31, 1875 and is one of the oldest stadiums in England.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Friendly Match: Liverpool vs SV Darmstadt!
My name is Pablo Bernal and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.