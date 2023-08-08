Queretaro vs New England Revolution LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Leagues Cup
8:00 AMan hour ago

7:55 AMan hour ago

What time is Queretaro vs New England Revolution match for Leagues Cup?

This is the start time of the game Queretaro vs New England Revolution of August 7th in several countries:

Argentina: 9:00 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV

Bolivia: 8:00 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV

Brazil: 9:00 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV

Chile: 7:00 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV

Costa Rica: 6:00 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV

Colombia: 7:00 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV

Ecuador: 7:00 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV

United States (ET): 8:00 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV

Spain: 2:00 AM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV

Mexico: 6:00 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV

Paraguay: 8:00 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV

Peru: 7:00 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV

Uruguay: 9:00 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV

7:50 AMan hour ago

Key player New England Revolution

He knows what it's like to play in Mexican soccer and is one of the most outstanding players in the attacking front, remembering that he scored a brace against Atlas. Gustavo Bou is the player to watch for the New England Revolution.
7:45 AMan hour ago

Key player Gallos Blancos of Queretaro

As tournaments go by, one striker who continues to be extremely effective in attack is Mexican veteran Angel Sepulveda (Queretaro), who was the executioner of Pumas in the last match and hopes to help his team qualify for the top eight.
Foto: mexsport
7:40 AMan hour ago

Last lineup New England Revolution

36 Earl Edwards, 2 Dave Romney, 88 Andrew Farrell, 24 DeJuan Jones, 15 Brandon Bye, 7 Gustavo Bou, 28 Mark-Anthony Kaye, 10 Carles Gil, 8 Matt Polster, 29 Noel Buck, 9 Giacomo Vrioni.
7:35 AMan hour ago

Last lineup Queretaro

35 Fernando Tapia, 3 Oscar Manzanares, 14 Federico Lértora, 24 Jonathan Perlaza, 2 Omar Mendoza, 5 Kevin Escamilla, 22 Marco García, 13 Raúl Sandoval, 10 Joaquín Montecinos, 8 Pablo Barrera, 15 Ángel Sepúlveda, 17 Camilo Sanvezzo
7:30 AMan hour ago

New England Revolution: Uneven start to the season

The New England Revolution want to prove that they are still one of the best teams in MLS and have had a hesitant start, although it has been enough to reach this round, as they started with a draw against New York Red Bull, although they lost on penalties. In the Round of 16 they came from behind to tie Atlas and beat them from the penalty spot.
7:25 AMan hour ago

Querétaro: the revelation of the Leagues Cup

The Gallos Blancos of Querétaro are one of the great surprises of Liga MX in the face of all the teams that have fallen by the wayside. Despite starting with a loss against Philadelphia Union, they managed to recover by qualifying and defeating Xolos de Tijuana, while in the Round of 16 they defeated Pumas de la UNAM by the slimmest of margins.
7:20 AM2 hours ago

The Kick-off

The Queretaro vs New England Revolution match will be played at the Gillette Stadium, in Foxborough, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 8:00 pm ET.
7:15 AM2 hours ago

