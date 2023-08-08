Queretaro vs New England Revolution LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Leagues Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Queretaro vs New England Revolution Live Score in Leagues Cup 2023
What time is Queretaro vs New England Revolution match for Leagues Cup?
What time is Queretaro vs New England Revolution match for Leagues Cup?
This is the start time of the game Queretaro vs New England Revolution of August 7th in several countries:
Argentina: 9:00 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Bolivia: 8:00 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Brazil: 9:00 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Chile: 7:00 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Costa Rica: 6:00 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Colombia: 7:00 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Ecuador: 7:00 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
United States (ET): 8:00 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Spain: 2:00 AM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Mexico: 6:00 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Paraguay: 8:00 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Peru: 7:00 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Uruguay: 9:00 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Key player New England Revolution
He knows what it's like to play in Mexican soccer and is one of the most outstanding players in the attacking front, remembering that he scored a brace against Atlas. Gustavo Bou is the player to watch for the New England Revolution.
Key player Gallos Blancos of Queretaro
As tournaments go by, one striker who continues to be extremely effective in attack is Mexican veteran Angel Sepulveda (Queretaro), who was the executioner of Pumas in the last match and hopes to help his team qualify for the top eight.
Last lineup New England Revolution
36 Earl Edwards, 2 Dave Romney, 88 Andrew Farrell, 24 DeJuan Jones, 15 Brandon Bye, 7 Gustavo Bou, 28 Mark-Anthony Kaye, 10 Carles Gil, 8 Matt Polster, 29 Noel Buck, 9 Giacomo Vrioni.
Last lineup Queretaro
35 Fernando Tapia, 3 Oscar Manzanares, 14 Federico Lértora, 24 Jonathan Perlaza, 2 Omar Mendoza, 5 Kevin Escamilla, 22 Marco García, 13 Raúl Sandoval, 10 Joaquín Montecinos, 8 Pablo Barrera, 15 Ángel Sepúlveda, 17 Camilo Sanvezzo
New England Revolution: Uneven start to the season
The New England Revolution want to prove that they are still one of the best teams in MLS and have had a hesitant start, although it has been enough to reach this round, as they started with a draw against New York Red Bull, although they lost on penalties. In the Round of 16 they came from behind to tie Atlas and beat them from the penalty spot.
Querétaro: the revelation of the Leagues Cup
The Gallos Blancos of Querétaro are one of the great surprises of Liga MX in the face of all the teams that have fallen by the wayside. Despite starting with a loss against Philadelphia Union, they managed to recover by qualifying and defeating Xolos de Tijuana, while in the Round of 16 they defeated Pumas de la UNAM by the slimmest of margins.
The Kick-off
The Queretaro vs New England Revolution match will be played at the Gillette Stadium, in Foxborough, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 8:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Leagues Cup: Queretaro vs New England Revolution!
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.