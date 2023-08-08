Charlotte FC vs Houston Dynamo LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Leagues Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Charlotte FC vs Houston Dynamo Live Score in Leagues Cup
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Charlotte FC vs Houston Dynamo match for the Leagues Cup on VAVEL US.
What time is Charlotte FC vs Houston Dynamo match for Leagues Cup?
This is the start time of the game Charlotte FC vs Houston Dynamo of August 7th in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Bolivia: 10:00 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Brazil: 11:00 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Chile: 9:00 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Costa Rica: 8:00 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Colombia: 9:00 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Ecuador: 9:00 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
United States (ET): 10:00 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Spain: 4:00 AM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Mexico: 8:00 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Paraguay: 10:00 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Peru: 9:00 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Uruguay: 11:00 PM on MLS Game Pass on Apple TV
Key player Houston Dynamo
Héctor Herrera continues to be the thinking man in the midfield, capable of recovering balls and generating an attack from his boots to be able to change the course of the game; therefore, he will be the player to watch this Monday.
Key player Charlotte FC
Because he has been fundamental twice in both penalty shootouts and in case this game is extended, goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina will be the player to watch for this duel.
Last lineup Houston Dynamo
12 Steve Clark, 31 Micael, 28 Erik Sviatchenko, 2 Franco Escobar, 25 Griffin Dorsey, 8 Amine Bassi, 16 Hector Herrera, 6 Artur, 18 Ibrahim Aliyu, 11 Corey Baird, 20 Adalberto Carrasquilla.
Last lineup Charlotte FC
1 Kristijan Kahlina, 34 Andrew Privett, 29 Adilson Malanda, 8 Ashley Westwood, 14 Nathan Byrne, 24 Jaylin Lindsey, 13 Brandt Bronico, 37 Scott Arfield, 22 Justin Meram, 7 Kamil Jozwiak, 11 Karol Swiderski.
Houston Dynamo: Winning in 90 minutes
The Houston Dynamo are a bit strange, because they have not won a single game and they are already in the top 16. They tied with Orlando City 1-1 and lost on penalties, drew with Santos Laguna and won on penalties; while in the round of 16 they tied 0-0 with Pachuca, but still won from the penalty spot.
Charlotte FC: little by little
Charlotte FC is one of the newest franchises in U.S. soccer and has had a good performance to advance little by little and reach this stage. Although they tied with FC Dallas, they beat them on penalties to get the extra point and then beat Necaxa 4-1. Last Thursday, after a scoreless draw against Cruz Azul, they won on penalties 4-3.
The Kick-off
The Charlotte FC vs Houston Dynamo match will be played at the Shell Energy Stadium, in Houston, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Leagues Cup: Charlotte FC vs Houston Dynamo!
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.