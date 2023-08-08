Swansea City vs Northampton Town Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Carabao Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Swansea City vs Northampton Town Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Swansea City vs Northampton Town match.
What time is Swansea City vs Northampton match for Carabao Cup Match?
This is the start time of the game Swansea City vs Northampton of 8th August in several countries
|
Live Streams
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
|
USA
|
August 8, 2023
|
14:30 ET
|
Argentina
|
August 8, 2023
|
15:30
|
Bolivia
|
August 8, 2023
|
13:30
|
Brazil
|
August 8, 2023
|
15:30
|
Chile
|
August 8, 2023
|
15:30
|
Colombia
|
August 8, 2023
|
13:30
|
Ecuador
|
August 8, 2023
|
13:30
|
Spain
|
August 8, 2023
|
20:30
|
Mexico
|
August 8, 2023
|
12:30
|
Peru
|
August 8, 2023
|
13:30
Watch out for this Northampton Town player:
For this match, the player to watch will be the team's center forward; Kieron Bowie. The current Northampton Town center forward has played a key role in the few victories obtained last season, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's field, also, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers so he will be important to get the victory.
Latest Northampton Town line-up:
L. Burge; M. Dyche, S. Sherring, D. Norman; S. Hoskins, M. Leonard, W. Hondermarck, R. Haynes; M. Pinnock; K. Bowie, L. Appéré
Watch out for this Swansea City player:
For this match, the player to watch will be attacking midfielder, Olivier Ntcham. The Cameroonian attacker is always a latent danger in the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert as Olivier Ntcham knows how to sneak between the defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Swansea City.
Last Swansea City line-up:
A. Fisher; J. Latibeaudiere, B. Cabango, N. Wood-Gordon, R. Manning; M. Grimes; L. Cullen, L. Cundle, O. Nitcham, J. Paterson; J. Piroe.
Background:
Swansea City and Northampton Town have met on a total of 18 occasions (6 Swansea City wins, 3 draws, 9 Northampton Town wins) with the scales tipping in favor of the away side. In terms of goals, 29 goals have been scored in favor of the home side and 29 for the visitors. Their last meeting was in the first round of the League Cup where Swansea City eliminated Northampton Town 3-1.
About the Stadium
The Liberty Stadium is a stadium located in the city of Swansea, South Wales, and is home to two soccer teams: Swansea City Association Football Club and Ospreys Rugby Football Club.
Opened in 2005, Liberty Stadium is a modern gem that combines contemporary amenities with an electric match atmosphere. Its name, "Liberty," which means "freedom" in English, is a tribute to Swansea's industrial heritage and its role in the struggle for labor freedom in the past.
To be changed this season
On the other hand, Swansea City will be looking to have a completely different season from the previous ones, as long as it is positive since, remembering their last performances in the Championship, the Swans have not managed to get out of the mid-table zone and have regularly been in the 14th or 17th positions, so, for this new adventure, Swansea City will at least look to be fighting for a place in the positions to be promoted to the Premier League. Swansea City is also hoping to do well in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.
The quest for promotion
On the one hand, Northampton Town will look to have a fruitful season looking for promotion to the second division of the English League and continue taking great strides in their history to one day be placed in the top circuit of English soccer. Last season they were not even close to promotion since they were positioned in the lower half of the third division overall table and did not have enough points to seek a direct pass to the silver division nor were they able to fight to get into the elimination playoffs that were looking for the third lucky team to advance to the next division.
The road to the Great Hall of the Final begins
Historically, the Carabao Cup has provided unforgettable moments and amazing surprises. Smaller teams have defeated giants of English soccer on their way to the final rounds, adding a touch of excitement and drama to the competition. The Carabao Cup is not only an opportunity for teams to compete for a title, but also a platform for young talent to prove their worth and for fans to enjoy exciting matches. In addition, the competition awards the winner a place in the group stage of the UEFA Conference League, which adds an extra incentive for the teams. In this match, Swansea City from the English second division will face Northampton Town from the third division.
Kick-off time
The Swansea City vs Northampton Town match will be played at Liberty Stadium, in Swansea City, Gales. The kick-off is scheduled at 14:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 Carabao Cup Match: Swansea City vs Northampton Town
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.