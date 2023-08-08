Stevenage vs Watford LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch League Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
" You also have the multi-ball system and I understand why you want to do it. You want to play the game quickly and have the ball in play longer, but in my opinion we went to the extreme. -ball, in addition, you can doing 22 extra minutes and the players are not tuned in to that. interesting to see how that plays out.''
" do you become cautious as a coach when you reach 80 minutes and see your players limping, but think they can make it to the end. But if you? adding 15 minutes at the end, this should be a concern, especially for clubs with smaller teams.''
“It will not impact a Bolton or a Derby, but it will affect us because we only have a small squad.”
"I have absolutely no complaints with the referee for giving me a yellow card, none at all, because my arms are flailing and this is not happening. ; right," he added.
"But I was frustrated because I saw the striker nonchalantly kick the ball away and he didn’t get a yellow card. Howard Webb introduced himself to us as a group of managers in the week and told us that kicking the ball two yards is a good idea. It's the same thing as kicking off the ground, so it should be a yellow card. That was part of my frustration.''
''The players have to take the credit. When we spoke to them, they all recognized that what they were doing before was not enough and they were all willing to do better. . They understand now that it's all about hard work every day as far as performances and results. They worked for seven weeks and we've seen the payoff today.''
''With our style of play, this is also important. It's something we've implemented over the last seven weeks. We played against very strong teams in pre-season and they struggled to cope with our line-up, and that gave our players a lot of confidence. Never It is not known how things will go in the Championship, but I think you saw today that the players believe more and more in our methods.''
''I think all the players played at a high level today, and for Imrân I think the important thing is to do it. He's had a full pre-season this year. Last year he missed a lot of the summer due to injury, and for a player like him, that's a big deal. It is important that you are in shape.''
''This year he did all the training and he immediately noticed the difference. confident in his body, and when you? It's easier to show his quality. He had a great game today.''
''We knew he would be effective [in the defensive midfield position] because we saw that during pre-season. This is an important role because, with players like Imrân Louza, Ismaël Koné, Giorgi Chakvetadze and Tom Dele-Bashiru, we have a lot of creativity in attack, but it's a big problem. I need to combine that with stability.''
''At the start of pre-season we didn’t have a player who could do that, but we tried a few different things and quickly realized that Sierralta knew what we wanted. Week after week he improved and now gives us There are many options. It is available. enjoying the position and it was essential for our performance today.''
& # 39; & # 39; From the moment he entered the field, everyone started commenting on his performance. & nbsp; The feeling we have with him & # 39; eacute; that we have a very special player, and that he gives us He has more options in midfield because he can play in different positions. We are all looking forward to seeing more of him.''