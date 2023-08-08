Blackburn Rovers vs Walsall LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Blackburn Rovers vs Walsall in a EFL Cup
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Blackburn Rovers vs Walsall match in the EFL Cup.
What time is Blackburn Rovers vs Walsall match for EFL Cup?
This is the start time of the game Blackburn Rovers vs Walsall of August 08th, in several countries:
Mexico: 12:45 p.m. CDMX
Argentina: 3:45 p.m.
Chile: 3:45 p.m.
Colombia: 1:45 p.m.
Peru: 1:45 p.m.
USA: 2:45pm ET
Ecuador: 1:45 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 3:45 p.m. ET
Paraguay: 2:45 p.m. ET
Spain: 9:45 p.m. ET
Where and how to watch Blackburn Rovers vs Walsall live
The match will be broadcast on ESPN.
If you want to watch Blackburn Rovers vs Walsall in streaming, it will be tuned in on ESPN+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Watch out for this Walsall player
England attacker, 30 year old Danny Johnson has performed well, the striker has played his first game in his local league, 1 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 1 goal in the English league and 0 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments.
Watch out for this Blackburn player
England attacker, 19 year old Harry Leonard has performed well, the striker has played his first game in his local league, 1 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 1 goal in the English league and 0 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments.
How are Blackburn coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several wins in the last matches, their best result was the 3-4 against Millwall, having a streak of 2 wins, 2 draws and 1 loss, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Blackburn Rovers 2 - 1 West Bromwich Albion, Aug. 5, 2023, English Championship
Millwall 3 - 4 Blackburn Rovers, May 8, 2023, England Championship
Blackburn Rovers 1 - 1 Luton Town, May 1, 2023, English Championship
Blackburn Rovers 0 - 1 Burnley, Apr. 25, 2023, English Championship
Preston North End 1 - 1 Blackburn Rovers, Apr. 22, 2023, English Championship
How are Walsall coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 2-1 against Doncaster Rovers, having a streak of 1 win, 1 draw and 3 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Morecambe 2 - 1 Walsall, Aug. 5, 2023, League Two, England
Walsall 2 - 1 D oncaster Rovers, May 8, 2023, England League Two
Crawley Town 0 - 0 Walsall, Apr. 29, 2023, England League Two
Walsall 2 - 3 Salford City, Apr. 22, 2023, England League Two
Harrogate Town 3 - 0 Walsall, Apr. 18, 2023, England League Two
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the EFL Cup match Blackburn Rovers vs Walsall. The match will take place at Ewood Park, at 14:45.