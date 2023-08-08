Derby Country vs Blackpool LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Cup Match
Image: Derby Country

Stay tuned for live coverage of Derby Country vs Blackpool in the EFL Cup first round.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Derby Country vs Blackpool live in the first round of the EFL Cup, as well as the latest information from Pride Park. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Derby Country vs Blackpool online live in the EFL Cup first round

Derby Country vs Blackpool will not be broadcast on television.
Derby Country vs Blackpool cannot be streamed.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

Pride Park

It is the home stadium of Derby Country, one of the most important stadiums in League One, it will be the stadium where Derby Country vs Blackpool will play in the first round of the EFL Cup, it has a capacity for 44 thousand spectators and it was inaugurated on July 18th 1997, this will be the field for tomorrow's match, It is the same stadium where League One matches have been played and tomorrow in the EFL Cup, so it is one of the best stadiums in the English League.

What time is the Derby Country vs Blackpool EFL Cup First Round match?

This is the kick-off time for the Derby Country vs Blackpool match on 8 August 2023 in various countries:

Argentina: 14:00

Bolivia: 14:00

Brazil: 14:00

Chile: 14:00

Colombia: 14:00

Ecuador: 14:00 hours

United States: 14:00 hours PT and 16:00 hours ET

Canada: 14:00 hours PT and 16:00 hours ET

Mexico: 12:00 hours

Paraguay: 13:00 hours

Peru: 13:00 hours

Uruguay: 16:00 hours

Venezuela: 13:00 hours

Japan: 01:00 hours

India: 00:00 hours 

Nigeria: 00:00 hours

South Africa: 00:00 hours

Australia: 04:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 21:00 hours

Italy ET: 21:00 hours

France ET: 21:00 hours

Belgium ET: 21:00 hours 

Netherlands ET: 21:00 hours

Referee

The central referee in charge of the match will be Jeremy Simpson, who will have the task, with his experience, of bringing this match to a good conclusion, a match where there will undoubtedly be a lot of friction with two teams fighting for the win, this is the referee for tomorrow.

Absences

Neither team has any injured or suspended players so they will be able to count on a full squad for this match, where we will see some great players trying to send their teams to the next round.
Background

The record leans towards Derby Country as they have met on 12 occasions, leaving a record of 10 wins for Derby Country, 0 draws and 2 wins for Blackpool so tomorrow Derby Country will be favorites to book their ticket to the next round of the EFL Cup.
How does Blackpool arrive?

Blackpool on the other hand comes from defeating Burton Albion 2-0, to win their first 3 points in League One, arriving as favorites in this first round of the EFL Cup, where it is expected to be a great match full of intensity, goals and emotions, with two teams that will seek to move to the next round of this tournament, in this way the two teams will arrive to this match.
How does Derby Country arrive?

Derby Country come from playing the first day of League One against Wigan where they lost 2-1 in a game where they failed to get a draw and lost their first 3 points in this competition, they will play their first official game this season against Blackpool in the first round of the EFL Cup, looking to qualify for the next round and get rid of the bad taste of defeat in their last game.
Welcome VAVEL friends to the Derby Country vs Blackpool live in the EFL Cup!

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live coverage of Derby Country vs Blackpool in the first round of the EFL Cup. The match will take place at Pride Park, kick-off at 12:45pm.
